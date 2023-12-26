AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.55 on 15th of February. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for AbbVie

AbbVie's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, AbbVie's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 120.0% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 85% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

AbbVie Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.60 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $6.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. In the last five years, AbbVie's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.3% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Our Thoughts On AbbVie's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think AbbVie will make a great income stock. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We don't think AbbVie is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 4 warning signs for AbbVie that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is AbbVie not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.