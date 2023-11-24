AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is AbbVie's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that AbbVie had US$61.2b of debt in September 2023, down from US$70.0b, one year before. However, it does have US$13.3b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$47.9b.

How Strong Is AbbVie's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that AbbVie had liabilities of US$34.8b due within a year, and liabilities of US$89.3b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$13.3b in cash and US$11.4b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$99.4b.

AbbVie has a very large market capitalization of US$244.5b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

We'd say that AbbVie's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.7), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its strong interest cover of 10.8 times, makes us even more comfortable. The bad news is that AbbVie saw its EBIT decline by 19% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine AbbVie's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, AbbVie actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

AbbVie's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real positive on this analysis, as was its interest cover. But truth be told its EBIT growth rate had us nibbling our nails. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about AbbVie's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for AbbVie you should be aware of.

