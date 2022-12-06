U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

AbbVie to Showcase Migraine Portfolio and Pipeline During the 16th European Headache Federation Congress

·16 min read

-- Fifteen abstracts underscore AbbVie's commitment to people living with migraine
-- AbbVie to present late-breaking data from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes – International (CaMEO-I) study on neck pain with headache in people with and without migraine
-- Results from the PROGRESS Phase 3 trial on atogepant for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine in Europe will also be presented

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that data from its robust migraine portfolio will be presented at the 16th European Headache Federation Congress 2022 (EHC 2022) taking place in Vienna, Austria, December 7-10. A total of 15 abstracts will cover a wide range of studies across AbbVie's migraine portfolio, including data on onabotulinumtoxinA and atogepant.

"AbbVie is a committed leader in migraine with extensive history of migraine research. We work alongside patients, care partners and clinicians to provide solutions for the often-unrelenting burden of migraine," said Mudra Kapoor, M.D., vice president, neuroscience, global medical affairs, AbbVie. "Our research presented at this year's EHC 2022 reinforces our commitment to making an impact in the migraine community and builds upon our mission to provide therapies for people living with migraine."

At the meeting, researchers will present late-breaking data from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes - International (CaMEO-I) study, evaluating the frequency and burden of neck pain with headache among people with and without migraine.

AbbVie will also present the Phase 3 PROGRESS trial, including results from patients with chronic migraine living in Europe. In addition to the data presented, AbbVie will host a Medical Symposium on Friday, December 9 from 2:15-3:15 p.m. Central European Time (CET) titled "A Paradigm Shift in Migraine Management."

AbbVie abstracts presented at the EHC 2022 are outlined below.

Key AbbVie Abstracts at EHC 2022

Abstract Title 

Abstract Details & Time Zone:
Central European Time (CET)  

Atogepant 

Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine in Europe:
Results from the PROGRESS Study

Friday, December 9         

16:15 – 16:20 pm CET 

ePoster 

Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine: Results from
the PROGRESS Phase 3 Trial

Friday, December 9        

15:30 – 15:35 pm CET 

ePoster 

Sustained Response to Atogepant in Individuals with Episodic Migraine: Post
Hoc Analyses of 12- and 52-Week Phase 3 Trials

Friday, December 9        

15:40 – 15:45 pm CET 

ePoster 

Monthly Migraine Days, Acute Medication Use Days, and Migraine-Specific
Quality of Life in Responders to Atogepant: A Post Hoc Analysis

Friday, December 9        

16:55 – 17:00 pm CET 

ePoster 

Subsequent Response to Atogepant in Individuals with Episodic Migraine
after an Initial Inadequate Response: Post Hoc Analysis of a 12-week
Phase 3 Trial

Friday, December 9        

16:05 – 16:10 pm CET 

ePoster 

Post-hoc Analysis Evaluating Safety of Atogepant in ADVANCE & Open-Label
Extension Participants with Cardiovascular Risk Factors

Friday, December 9       

15:45 – 15:50 pm CET 

ePoster  

Effect of Atogepant on the Activity Impairment in Migraine–Diary and
Work Productivity and Activity Impairment Questionnaire in a 12-Week,
Double-blind, Randomized, Phase 3 (PROGRESS) Trial for Preventive
Treatment of Chronic Migraine 

Friday, December 9        

16:05 – 16:10 pm CET 

ePoster 

Treatment Responder Rates of Oral Atogepant for the Preventive
Treatment of Chronic Migraine: Results from the PROGRESS Trial 

Friday, December 9        

16:40 – 16:45 pm CET 

ePoster

Effect of Atogepant on Migraine-Specific Quality of Life Questionnaire and
Headache Impact Test-6 in a 12-week, Double-blind, Randomized,
Phase 3 (PROGRESS) Trial for Preventive Treatment of Chronic Migraine (CM)

Friday, December 9        

16:00 – 16:05 pm CET 

ePoster 

Safety and Tolerability of Atogepant: A Post Hoc Analysis of
Pooled Data from Four Clinical Trials

Friday, December 9        

15:55 – 16:00 pm CET 

ePoster 

Migraine Disease


Characterizing Neck Pain with Headache in People with and without Migraine:
Results from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes – International
(CaMEO-I) Study

 

Friday, December 9        

15:35 – 15:40 pm CET 

Late-Breaker ePoster 

Characterizing Gaps in Preventive Treatment of Migraine: Global Results from
the CaMEO-International Study

Friday, December 9        

15:50 – 15:55 pm CET 

ePoster 

Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes – International (CaMEO-I) Study:
Methods and Global Findings for Diagnosis Rates and Care

Friday, December 9        

16:45 – 16:50 pm CET 

ePoster 

OnabotulinumtoxinA 


Evaluation of PREEMPT Fixed-dose, Fixed-site and Follow the Pain
Treatment Paradigms in the PREDICT Study

Friday, December 9        

15:30 – 15:35 pm CET 

ePoster 

Real-World Persistence and Costs Among Patients with Chronic Migraine
Treated with OnabotulinumtoxinA or CGRP mAbs: A Retrospective Claims
Analysis Study

Friday, December 9        

16:25 – 16:30 pm CET 

ePoster 

The EHC 2022 will be a hybrid meeting taking place in-person and virtually. The full program for the congress can be found here.

About Atogepant
Atogepant is an orally administered, CGRP receptor antagonist (gepant) specifically developed for the preventive treatment of migraine. CGRP and its receptors are expressed in regions of the nervous system associated with migraine pathophysiology. Studies have shown that CGRP levels are elevated during migraine attacks and selective CGRP receptor antagonists confer clinical benefit in migraine. AbbVie has submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency for atogepant for the prophylaxis of migraine in adult patients who have at least four migraine days per month. The use of atogepant in migraine is not approved in the United Kingdom or European Union and its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated.

U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information about QULIPTA™ (atogepant)

QULIPTA is a prescription medicine used for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Before taking QULIPTATM (atogepant) tablets, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you:

  • Have kidney problems or are on dialysis

  • Have liver problems

  • Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if QULIPTA will harm your unborn baby

  • Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if QULIPTA passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby while taking QULIPTA

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. QULIPTA may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how QULIPTA works. Your healthcare provider may need to change the dose of QULIPTA when taken with certain other medicines.

The most common side effects of QULIPTA are nausea, constipation, and tiredness. These are not all the possible side effects of QULIPTA.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please see full Prescribing Information.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About BOTOX®
BOTOX® was first approved by the FDA in 1989 for two rare eye muscle disorders – blepharospasm and strabismus in adults. Today, BOTOX® is FDA-approved for 12 therapeutic indications, including chronic migraine, overactive bladder, leakage of urine (incontinence) due to overactive bladder caused by a neurologic condition in adults and in pediatric patients five years of age and older, cervical dystonia, adult and pediatric spasticity, and severe underarm sweating (axillary hyperhidrosis). Botulinum toxin units are not interchangeable from one product to another; doses recommended in Allergan Units are different from other botulinum toxin preparations.

U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information about BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA)

INDICATIONS

BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used:

  • To treat overactive bladder symptoms such as a strong need to urinate with leaking or wetting accidents (urge urinary incontinence), a strong need to urinate right away (urgency), and urinating often (frequency) in adults 18 years and older when another type of medicine (anticholinergic) does not work well enough or cannot be taken

  • To treat leakage of urine (incontinence) in adults 18 years and older with overactive bladder due to a neurologic disease when another type of medicine (anticholinergic) does not work well enough or cannot be taken

  • To treat overactive bladder due to a neurologic disease in children 5 years of age and older when another type of medicine (anticholinergic) does not work well enough or cannot be taken

  • To prevent headaches in adults with chronic migraine who have 15 or more days each month with headache lasting 4 or more hours each day in people 18 years and older

  • To treat increased muscle stiffness in people 2 years of age and older with spasticity

  • To treat the abnormal head position and neck pain that happens with cervical dystonia (CD) in people 16 years and older

  • To treat certain types of eye muscle problems (strabismus) or abnormal spasm of the eyelids (blepharospasm) in people 12 years of age and older

BOTOX is also injected into the skin to treat the symptoms of severe underarm sweating (severe primary axillary hyperhidrosis) when medicines used on the skin (topical) do not work well enough in people 18 years and older.

It is not known whether BOTOX is safe and effective to prevent headaches in patients with migraine who have 14 or fewer headache days each month (episodic migraine).

BOTOX has not been shown to help people perform task-specific functions with their upper limbs or increase movement in joints that are permanently fixed in position by stiff muscles. It is not known whether BOTOX is safe and effective for severe sweating anywhere other than your armpits.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOTOX may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX:

  • Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are preexisting before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

  • Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms, including loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness; double vision; blurred vision; drooping eyelids; hoarseness or change or loss of voice; trouble saying words clearly; loss of bladder control; trouble breathing; and trouble swallowing.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect away from the injection site when BOTOX has been used at the recommended dose to treat chronic migraine, severe underarm sweating, blepharospasm, or strabismus.

BOTOX may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of receiving BOTOX. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Do not receive BOTOX if you are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Do not receive BOTOX for the treatment of urinary incontinence if you have a urinary tract infection (UTI) or cannot empty your bladder on your own and are not routinely catheterizing. Due to the risk of urinary retention (difficulty fully emptying the bladder), only patients who are willing and able to initiate catheterization posttreatment, if required, should be considered for treatment.

Patients treated for overactive bladder: In clinical trials, 36 of the 552 patients had to self-catheterize for urinary retention following treatment with BOTOX compared to 2 of the 542 treated with placebo. The median duration of postinjection catheterization for these patients treated with BOTOX 100 Units (n = 36) was 63 days (minimum 1 day to maximum 214 days), as compared to a median duration of 11 days (minimum 3 days to maximum 18 days) for patients receiving placebo (n = 2). Patients with diabetes mellitus treated with BOTOX were more likely to develop urinary retention than nondiabetics.

Adult patients treated for overactive bladder due to a neurologic disease: In clinical trials, 30.6% of adult patients (33/108) who were not using clean intermittent catheterization (CIC) prior to injection required catheterization for urinary retention following treatment with BOTOX 200 Units, as compared to 6.7% of patients (7/104) treated with placebo. The median duration of postinjection catheterization for these patients treated with BOTOX 200 Units (n = 33) was 289 days (minimum 1 day to maximum 530 days), as compared to a median duration of 358 days (minimum 2 days to maximum 379 days) for patients receiving placebo (n = 7).

Among adult patients not using CIC at baseline, those with multiple sclerosis were more likely to require CIC postinjection than those with spinal cord injury.

The dose of BOTOX is not the same as, or comparable to, another botulinum toxin product.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported, including itching; rash; red, itchy welts; wheezing; asthma symptoms; dizziness; or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you experience symptoms; further injection of BOTOX should be discontinued.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects, including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX.

Tell your doctor if you have any breathing-related problems. Your doctor may monitor you for breathing problems during treatment with BOTOX for spasticity or for detrusor overactivity associated with a neurologic condition. The risk of developing lung disease in patients with reduced lung function is increased in patients receiving BOTOX.

Cornea problems have been reported. Cornea (surface of the eye) problems have been reported in some people receiving BOTOX for their blepharospasm, especially in people with certain nerve disorders. BOTOX may cause the eyelids to blink less, which could lead to the surface of the eye being exposed to air more than is usual. Tell your doctor if you experience any problems with your eyes while receiving BOTOX. Your doctor may treat your eyes with drops, ointments, contact lenses, or with an eye patch.

Bleeding behind the eye has been reported. Bleeding behind the eyeball has been reported in some people receiving BOTOX for their strabismus. Tell your doctor if you notice any new visual problems while receiving BOTOX.

Bronchitis and upper respiratory tract infections (common colds) have been reported. Bronchitis was reported more frequently in adults receiving BOTOX for upper limb spasticity. Upper respiratory infections were also reported more frequently in adults with prior breathing-related problems with spasticity. In pediatric patients treated with BOTOX for upper limb spasticity, upper respiratory tract infections were reported more frequently. In pediatric patients treated with BOTOX for lower limb spasticity, upper respiratory tract infections were not reported more frequently than placebo.

Autonomic dysreflexia in patients treated for overactive bladder due to a neurologic disease. Autonomic dysreflexia associated with intradetrusor injections of BOTOX could occur in patients treated for detrusor overactivity associated with a neurologic condition and may require prompt medical therapy. In clinical trials, the incidence of autonomic dysreflexia was greater in adult patients treated with BOTOX 200 Units compared with placebo (1.5% versus 0.4%, respectively). Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including if you have or have had bleeding problems; have plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have weakness of forehead muscles, trouble raising your eyebrows, drooping eyelids, and any other abnormal facial change; have symptoms of a UTI and are being treated for urinary incontinence (symptoms of a UTI may include pain or burning with urination, frequent urination, or fever); have problems emptying your bladder on your own and are being treated for urinary incontinence; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX can harm your unborn baby); are breastfeeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX in the past.

Tell your doctor if you received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc®, Dysport®, or Xeomin® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX include dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; eye problems such as double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids, swelling of your eyelids, and dry eyes; drooping eyebrows; and upper respiratory tract infection. In adults being treated for urinary incontinence, other side effects include UTI and painful urination. In children being treated for urinary incontinence, other side effects include UTI and bacteria in the urine. In patients being treated for urinary incontinence, another side effect includes the inability to empty your bladder on your own. If you have difficulty fully emptying your bladder on your own after receiving BOTOX, you may need to use disposable self-catheters to empty your bladder up to a few times each day until your bladder is able to start emptying again.

For more information, refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist to learn more.

Please see BOTOX® full Product Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Migraine
Impacting one billion people worldwide, migraine is a neurological disease with recurring attacks that causes pain and other disabling symptoms. However, migraine can be treatable. At AbbVie, we are committed to empowering people in their pursuit of migraine freedom. We advance science that enables healthcare providers to care for people impacted across the spectrum of migraine. Through education and partnerships with the migraine community, we strive to help those with migraine navigate barriers to care, access effective treatments and reclaim their lives.

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on TwitterFacebookInstagramYouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits from AbbVie's acquisition of Allergan plc ("Allergan"), failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, competition from other products, challenges to intellectual property, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry and the impact of public health outbreaks, epidemics or pandemics, such as COVID-19. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-to-showcase-migraine-portfolio-and-pipeline-during-the-16th-european-headache-federation-congress-301695212.html

SOURCE AbbVie

