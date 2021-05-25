U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,208.00
    +14.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,440.00
    +88.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,715.00
    +79.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.50
    +9.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.77
    -0.28 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    27.82
    -0.09 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2268
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.36
    -1.79 (-8.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4164
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8840
    +0.1380 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,243.78
    -398.43 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.65
    +78.01 (+9.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.17
    -4.42 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     

AbbVie Showcases the Depth of its Rheumatology Portfolio with New Data Presented at the EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress of Rheumatology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·23 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- First presentation of three-year data from Phase 3 SELECT-COMPARE study assessing long-term efficacy and safety of RINVOQ® (upadacitinib) versus HUMIRA® (adalimumab) in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

- Presentation of 56-week efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 SELECT-PsA 2 trial assessing RINVOQ in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA)

- New data from an integrated safety analysis for RINVOQ in RA

- Breadth of data presented demonstrates AbbVie's longstanding commitment to develop a portfolio of solutions that advance standards of care for people living with rheumatic diseases

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that it will present new data from a total of 41 abstracts covering its portfolio of immunology assets, including RINVOQ®, SKYRIZI®, HUMIRA® and its pipeline across multiple rheumatic diseases at the EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress of Rheumatology, to be held virtually June 2-5. Among the data presented will be new three-year and one-year efficacy and safety data for RINVOQ (upadacitinib) for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriatic arthritis (PsA), respectively. Additionally, AbbVie will present new integrated safety data for RINVOQ from the Phase 3 SELECT clinical trials in patients with RA up to 4.5 years of exposure.

"As a continuation of our robust scientific expertise and longstanding leadership in rheumatology, AbbVie remains committed to developing a portfolio of innovations that advance standards of care for people living with rheumatic diseases and help them reach their treatment goals," said Chiedzo Mpofu, Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Immunology. "The data being presented at EULAR 2021 underscore this commitment."

Key data to be presented include:

  • Three-year efficacy and safety data for RINVOQ versus HUMIRA in RA patients with inadequate response to methotrexate.

  • 56-week efficacy and safety data for RINVOQ in patients with PsA and inadequate response to bDMARDs.

  • Integrated safety data for RINVOQ in patients with RA with up to 4.5 years of exposure.

  • Primary data on risankizumab (from KEEPsAKE 2 in patients with PsA and inadequate response to biologics).

  • Investigational data on ABBV-3373, a novel Anti-TNF Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator Antibody Drug Conjugate, versus HUMIRA in patients with RA.

  • Data from a real-world population-based assessment of COVID-19 outcomes among RA patients using DMARDs.

  • Characteristics and outcomes in a real-world cohort of RA patients with COVID-19.

AbbVie oral or poster presentation data at EULAR 2021

RINVOQ Abstracts
Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

  • Impact of Concomitant Glucocorticoids on the Clinical Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis: An Ad Hoc Analysis of Data from Three Phase 3 Studies; POS0654; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Characteristics and Six-Month Outcomes Among Real-world Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Initiating Upadacitinib: CorEvitas' Rheumatoid Arthritis Registry; POS0435; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Patient Characteristics and Outcomes in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Treated with Upadacitinib: The OM1 RA Registry; POS0436; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib or Adalimumab in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis: Results at 3 Years From the SELECT-COMPARE Study; POS0087; poster presentation; Thursday, June 3; 11:56 a.m.-12:02 p.m. CEST

  • Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis: 3-year Results From the SELECT-EARLY Study; POS0655; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Evaluation of Response to Pneumococcal Vaccination in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Receiving Upadacitinib: Results from a Phase 2 Open-Label Extension Study; POS0508; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Routine Assessment of Patient Index Data 3 (RAPID3) in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis Treated With Long-term Upadacitinib Therapy; POS0670; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Integrated Safety Profile of Upadacitinib With Up to 4.5 Years of Exposure in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis; POS0220; poster presentation; Friday, June 4; 11:50-11:56 a.m. CEST

  • Integrated Laboratory Abnormality Profiles of Upadacitinib With up to 4.5 Years of Exposure in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis Treated in the SELECT Phase 3 Program; OP0128; oral presentation; Thursday, June 3; 11:15-11:22 a.m. CEST

  • Treatment Effectiveness of Upadacitinib at 3 Months in US Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis From the United Rheumatology Normalized Integrated Community Evidence; POS0666; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Clinical Responses to Upadacitinib or Abatacept in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis by Type of Prior Biologic Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drug: Data From the Phase 3 SELECT-CHOICE Study; POS0671; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Predictors of Response: Baseline Characteristics and Early Treatment Responses Associated With Achievement of Remission and Low Disease Activity Among Upadacitinib-Treated Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis; POS0222; poster presentation; Friday, June 4; 12:02-12:08 p.m. CEST

  • Relationship Between Changes in Lipid Levels and Improvement in Disease Activity Outcomes in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis Receiving Upadacitinib Treatment: Pooled Analysis of Data From Two Phase 3 Studies; POS0656; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Impact of Upadacitinib or Adalimumab as Initial Therapy on the Achievement of 48-week Treatment Goals in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis and Inadequate Response to Methotrexate: Post Hoc Analysis of a Phase 3 Study; POS0653; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

Spondyloarthritis (SpA)

  • Upadacitinib Pharmacokinetics and Exposure-Response Relationships for Efficacy and Safety in Psoriatic Arthritis – Analyses of the Phase 3 SELECT-PsA Studies; POS1054; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Comparison of Axial and Peripheral Manifestations in Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis and Ankylosing Spondylitis Patients in Upadacitinib Clinical Trials; POS0235; poster presentation; Friday, June 4; 12:44-12:50 p.m. CEST

  • Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis and Axial Involvement; OP0233; oral presentation; Friday, June 4; 11:25-11:32 a.m. CEST

  • Impact of Upadacitinib on Reducing Pain in Patients With Active Psoriatic Arthritis: Results From Two Phase 3 Trials in Patients With Inadequate Response to Non-Biologic or Biologic DMARDs; POS1047; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Upadacitinib in Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis Refractory to Biologic Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs: 56-week Data From the Phase 3 SELECT-PsA 2 Study; POS0196; poster presentation; Friday, June 4; 12:14-12:20 p.m. CEST

  • Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis Stratified by Number of Prior Biologic Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs; POS1032; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Patients With Active Ankylosing Spondylitis: 1-Year Results From a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study With Open-Label Extension; OP0144; oral presentation; Thursday, June 3; 11:25-11:32 a.m. CEST

  • Upadacitinib as Monotherapy and in Combination With Non-Biologic DMARDs for the Treatment of Psoriatic Arthritis: Subgroup Analysis From Two Phase 3 Trials; POS1035; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Proteomics Analysis Comparing the Mode of Action of Upadacitinib Between Non-Biologic-DMARD-IR and Biologic-DMARD-IR PsA Patients Identifies Distinct Pathogenic Pathways in the SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 Phase 3 Studies; POS0407; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Treatment of Non-Biologic-DMARD-IR PsA Patients With Upadacitinib or Adalimumab Results in the Modulation of Distinct Functional Pathways: Proteomics Analysis of the SELECT-PsA 1 Phase 3 Study; OP0030; oral presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 4:15-4:22 p.m. CEST

  • Targeted Serum Proteomic Analysis Following Upadacitinib Treatment in Ankylosing Spondylitis Shows Robust Suppression of Innate and Adaptive Immune Pathways With Tissue Repair Modulation; POS0920; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis Stratified by Baseline Skin Severity: A Subgroup Analysis of Two Phase III Trials; POS1030; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Influence of Baseline Demographics on Improvements in Disease Activity Measures in Patients With Ankylosing Spondylitis Receiving Upadacitinib: A Post Hoc Subgroup Analysis of SELECT-AXIS 1; POS0923; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Predictors of 1-year Treatment Response Among Upadacitinib-Treated Patients With Ankylosing Spondylitis: A Post Hoc Analysis of SELECT-AXIS 1; POS0924; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Achievement of Partial Remission and Inactive Disease in Upadacitinib-Treated Patients With Ankylosing Spondylitis; POS0905; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Effect of Upadacitinib on Reducing Pain in Patients With Active Ankylosing Spondylitis and Inadequate Response to Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs; POS0907; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

HUMIRA Abstracts
Spondyloarthritis (SpA)

  • Impact of Adalimumab Versus Non-Biologic Therapy on Disease Activity and Patient-Reported Outcomes in Ankylosing Spondylitis Over 24 Months - Results of the COMPLETE-AS Canadian Observational Study; OP0143; oral presentation; June 3; 11:15 a.m. CEST

  • Clinical Effectiveness of Adalimumab Versus Non-Biologic Therapy in the Management of Extra-Articular Manifestations in Ankylosing Spondylitis Patients Over 24 Months - Results of the COMPLETE-AS Canadian Observational Study; POS0232; poster presentation; June 4; 12:26 p.m. CEST

ABBV-3373 (TNF-ADC) Abstracts
Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

  • Anti-TNF Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator Antibody Drug Conjugate for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases; POS0365; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Efficacy and Safety of ABBV-3373, A Novel Anti-TNF Glucocorticoid Receptor Modulator Antibody Drug Conjugate, in Patients With Moderate to Severe Rheumatoid Arthritis Despite Methotrexate Therapy: A Phase 2a Proof of Concept Study; OP0115; oral presentation; Thursday, June 3; 10:25-10:32 a.m. CEST

RISANKIZUMAB Abstracts
Spondyloarthritis (SpA)

  • Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab for Active Psoriatic Arthritis, Including Patients With Inadequate Response or Intolerance to Biologic Therapies: 24-week Results From The Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, KEEPsAKE 2 Trial; OP0228; oral presentation; Friday, June 4; 10:35-10:42 a.m. CEST

Disease State Abstracts
Rheumatoid Arthritis

  • Differences in Treatment Satisfaction, Patient Preferences, and Treatment Patterns Between European, South American, and Japanese Patients With Suboptimally Controlled Rheumatoid Arthritis: A Subgroup Analysis of the SENSE Study; POS0512; poster presentation; Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Real World Population-Based Assessment of COVID-19 Outcomes Among Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Using Biologic or Synthetic DMARDs; POS1207; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Characteristics and Outcomes in a Real-world Cohort of Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients With COVID-19; POS1163; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

Spondyloarthritis (SpA)

  • Real-world Patient Experience and Treatment Preferences in Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis; POS0062-PARE; poster presentation; Thursday, June 3; 12:20-12:26 p.m. CEST

  • Geographic Variations of Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) Diagnosis and Treatment in the United States: A Real-World Evidence Study; POS0943; poster presentation; on-demand from Wednesday, June 2; 8:00 a.m. CEST

  • Comparison of Baseline Disease Activity and Patient-Reported Measures Between Patients With Psoriatic Arthritis and Axial Involvement and Axial Spondyloarthritis From CorEvitas' PsA/SpA Registry; OP0049; oral presentation; Wednesday, June 2; 4:45-4:52 p.m. CEST

The results of these studies will be presented as oral or poster presentations between June 2-5 at the EULAR 2021 e-congress. The full scientific program is available here: https://congress.eular.org/scientific_programme.cfm.

About RINVOQ™ (upadacitinib)

Discovered and developed by AbbVie scientists, RINVOQ is a JAK inhibitor that is being studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.1-12 In human cellular assays, RINVOQ preferentially inhibits signalling by JAK1 or JAK1/3 with functional selectivity over cytokine receptors that signal via pairs of JAK2.13 In August 2019, RINVOQ received U.S. FDA approval for adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to methotrexate. RINVOQ is approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs; for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to, or who are intolerant to one or more DMARDs; and for the treatment of active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adult patients who have responded inadequately to conventional therapy. The approved dose for RINVOQ in rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis is 15 mg. Phase 3 trials of RINVOQ in atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, giant cell arteritis and Takayasu arteritis are ongoing.5

Important EU Safety Information about RINVOQ (upadacitinib)13

RINVOQ is contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients, in patients with active tuberculosis (TB) or active serious infections, in patients with severe hepatic impairment, and during pregnancy.

Use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants is not recommended.

Serious and sometimes fatal infections have been reported in patients receiving upadacitinib. The most frequent serious infections reported included pneumonia and cellulitis. Cases of bacterial meningitis have been reported. Among opportunistic infections, TB, multidermatomal herpes zoster, oral/oesophageal candidiasis, and cryptococcosis have been reported with upadacitinib. Prior to initiating upadacitinib, consider the risks and benefits of treatment in patients with chronic or recurrent infection or with a history of a serious or opportunistic infection, in patients who have been exposed to TB or have resided or travelled in areas of endemic TB or endemic mycoses, and in patients with underlying conditions that may predispose them to infection. Upadacitinib therapy should be interrupted if a patient develops a serious or opportunistic infection. As there is a higher incidence of infections in patients ≥65 years of age, caution should be used when treating this population.

Patients should be screened for TB before starting upadacitinib therapy. Anti-TB therapy should be considered prior to initiation of upadacitinib in patients with previously untreated latent TB or in patients with risk factors for TB infection.

Viral reactivation, including cases of herpes zoster, were reported in clinical studies. Consider interruption of therapy if a patient develops herpes zoster until the episode resolves. Screening for viral hepatitis and monitoring for reactivation should be performed before starting and during therapy with upadacitinib.

The use of live, attenuated vaccines during, or immediately prior to therapy is not recommended. It is recommended that patients be brought up to date with all immunizations, including prophylactic zoster vaccinations, prior to initiating upadacitinib, in agreement with current immunization guidelines.

The risk of malignancies, including lymphoma is increased in patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Immunomodulatory medicinal products may increase the risk of malignancies, including lymphoma. The clinical data are currently limited and long-term studies are ongoing. Malignancies, including non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC), have been reported in patients treated with upadacitinib. Consider the risks and benefits of upadacitinib treatment prior to initiating therapy in patients with a known malignancy other than a successfully treated NMSC or when considering continuing upadacitinib therapy in patients who develop a malignancy. Periodic skin examination is recommended for patients who are at increased risk for skin cancer.

Absolute neutrophil count <1000 cells/mm1, absolute lymphocyte count <500 cells/mm1, or haemoglobin levels <8 g/dL were reported in <1% of patients in clinical trials. Treatment should not be initiated, or should be temporarily interrupted, in patients with these haematological abnormalities observed during routine patient management.

RA patients have an increased risk for cardiovascular disorders. Patients treated with upadacitinib should have risk factors (e.g., hypertension, hyperlipidaemia) managed as part of usual standard of care.

Upadacitinib treatment was associated with increases in lipid parameters, including total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The effect of these lipid parameter elevations on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined.

Treatment with upadacitinib was associated with an increased incidence of liver enzyme elevation compared to placebo. If increases in ALT or AST are observed during routine patient management and drug-induced liver injury is suspected, upadacitinib therapy should be interrupted until this diagnosis is excluded.

Events of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) have been reported in patients receiving JAK inhibitors, including upadacitinib. Upadacitinib should be used with caution in patients at high risk for DVT/PE. Risk factors that should be considered in determining the patient's risk for DVT/PE include older age, obesity, a medical history of DVT/PE, patients undergoing major surgery, and prolonged immobilisation. If clinical features of DVT/PE occur, upadacitinib treatment should be discontinued and patients should be evaluated promptly, followed by appropriate treatment.

The most commonly reported adverse drug reactions (ADRs) were upper respiratory tract infections, bronchitis, nausea, blood creatine phosphokinase (CPK) increased and cough. The most common serious adverse reactions were serious infections.

Psoriatic arthritis: Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with active psoriatic arthritis treated with upadacitinib 15 mg was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. A higher incidence of acne and bronchitis was observed in patients treated with upadacitinib 15 mg (1.3% and 3.9%, respectively) compared to placebo (0.3% and 2.7%, respectively). A higher rate of serious infections (2.6 events per 100 patient–years and 1.3 events per 100 patient–years, respectively) and hepatic transaminase elevations (ALT elevations Grade 3 and higher rates 1.4% and 0.4%, respectively) was observed in patients treated with upadacitinib in combination with MTX therapy compared to patients treated with monotherapy. There was a higher rate of serious infections in patients ≥ 65 years of age, although data are limited.

Ankylosing spondylitis: Overall, the safety profile observed in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis treated with upadacitinib 15 mg was consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. No new safety findings were identified.

Please see the full SmPC for complete prescribing information at www.EMA.europa.eu.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About HUMIRA® in the European Union14

HUMIRA, in combination with methotrexate, is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe, active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients when the response to disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, including methotrexate, has been inadequate. Humira is indicated for the treatment of adults with severe active ankylosing spondylitis who have had an inadequate response to conventional therapy; and for the treatment of active and progressive psoriatic arthritis in adults when the response to previous disease-modifying anti rheumatic drug therapy has been inadequate.

Important EU Safety Information about HUMIRA® (adalimumab)14

HUMIRA is contraindicated in patients with active tuberculosis or other severe infections such as sepsis, and opportunistic infections and in patients with moderate to severe heart failure (NYHA class III/IV). It is also contraindicated in patients hypersensitive to the active substance or to any of the excipients; serious allergic reactions including anaphylaxis have been reported. The use of HUMIRA increases the risk of developing serious infections, including hepatitis B reactivation, which may, in rare cases, be life-threatening. Rare cases of lymphoma and leukemia have been reported in patients treated with HUMIRA. On rare occasions, a severe type of cancer called hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma has been observed and often results in death. A risk for the development of malignancies in patients treated with TNF-antagonists cannot be excluded. Rare cases of pancytopenia, aplastic anaemia, demyelinating disease, lupus, lupus-related conditions and Stevens-Johnson syndrome have been reported in patients treated with HUMIRA. The most frequently reported adverse events across all indications included respiratory infections, injection site reactions, headache and musculoskeletal pain.

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)

SKYRIZI is an interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor that selectively blocks IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23, a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes, is thought to be linked to a number of chronic immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis.15,16 In April 2019, SKYRIZI received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. The approved dose for SKYRIZI is 150 mg (two 75 mg injections), administered by subcutaneous injection at week 0 and 4, and every 12 weeks thereafter. SKYRIZI was also approved by the European Commission in April 2019. Phase 3 trials of SKYRIZI in psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are ongoing.17-19 Use of SKYRIZI in psoriatic arthritis is not approved and its safety and efficacy have not been established by regulatory authorities.

About SKYRIZI® (risankizumab) in the European Union15

SKYRIZI (risankizumab) is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Important EU Safety Information about SKYRIZI® (risankizumab)15

SKYRIZI is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients. SKYRIZI may increase the risk of infection. In patients with a chronic infection, a history of recurrent infection, or known risk factors for infection, SKYRIZI should be used with caution. Treatment with SKYRIZI should not be initiated in patients with any clinically important active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Prior to initiating treatment with SKYRIZI, patients should be evaluated for tuberculosis (TB) infection. Patients receiving SKYRIZI should be monitored for signs and symptoms of active TB. Anti-TB therapy should be considered prior to initiating SKYRIZI in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed.

Prior to initiating therapy with SKYRIZI, completion of all appropriate immunizations should be considered according to current immunization guidelines. If a patient has received live vaccination (viral or bacterial), it is recommended to wait at least 4 weeks prior to starting treatment with SKYRIZI. Patients treated with SKYRIZI should not receive live vaccines during treatment and for at least 21 weeks after treatment.

The most frequently reported adverse reactions were upper respiratory infections, which occurred in 13 percent of patients. Commonly (greater than or equal to 1/100 to less than 1/10) reported adverse reactions included tinea infections, headache, pruritus, fatigue and injection site reactions.

This is not a complete summary of all safety information. See SKYRIZI full summary of product characteristics (SmPC) at www.ema.europa.eu.

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

About AbbVie in Rheumatology

For more than 20 years, AbbVie has been dedicated to improving care for people living with rheumatic diseases. Our longstanding commitment to discovering and delivering transformative therapies is underscored by our pursuit of cutting-edge science that improves our understanding of promising new pathways and targets in order to help more people living with rheumatic diseases reach their treatment goals. For more information on AbbVie in rheumatology, visit https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/therapeutic-focus-areas/immunology/immunology-focus-areas/rheumatology.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on AbbVie's operations, results and financial results, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to realize the expected benefits of the Allergan acquisition, failure to promptly and effectively integrate Allergan's businesses, significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities, potential litigation associated with the Allergan acquisition, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). AbbVie undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

References:

  1. Cohen S., et al. Safety Profile of Upadacitinib Up to 3 Years of Exposure in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis. ACR Convergence 2020; THU0167.

  2. A Study Comparing Upadacitinib (ABT-494) to Placebo and to Adalimumab in Participants With Psoriatic Arthritis Who Have an Inadequate Response to at Least One Non-Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug (SELECT - PsA 1). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2020. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03104400. Accessed: December 2020.

  3. A Study Comparing Upadacitinib (ABT-494) to Placebo in Participants With Active Psoriatic Arthritis Who Have a History of Inadequate Response to at Least One Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug (SELECT-PsA 2). Clinicaltrials.gov. 2020. Available at: ttps://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03104374. Accessed: December 2020.

  4. A Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Subjects With Active Ankylosing Spondylitis (SELECT Axis 1). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2020. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT03178487. Accessed: December 2020.

  5. Pipeline – Our Science | AbbVie. AbbVie. 2019. Available at: https://www.abbvie.com/our-science/pipeline.html. Accessed: December 2020.

  6. Burmester GR, et al. Safety and efficacy of upadacitinib in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and inadequate response to conventional synthetic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (SELECT-NEXT): a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial. Lancet. 2018 Jun 23;391(10139):2503-2512. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(18)31115-2. Epub 2018 Jun 13.

  7. A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of ABT-494 for the Induction of Symptomatic and Endoscopic Remission in Subjects With Moderately to Severely Active Crohn's Disease Who Have Inadequately Responded to or Are Intolerant to Immunomodulators or Anti-TNF Therapy. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2020. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02365649. Accessed: December 2020.

  8. A Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of ABT-494 for Induction and Maintenance Therapy in Subjects With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2020. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02819635. Accessed: December 2020.

  9. A Study to Compare Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib to Dupilumab in Adult Participants With Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis (Heads Up). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2020. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03738397. Accessed: December 2020.

  10. A Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Adult Participants With Axial Spondyloarthritis (SELECT AXIS 2). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2020. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04169373. Accessed: December 2020.

  11. A Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Upadacitinib in Participants With Giant Cell Arteritis (SELECT-GCA). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2020. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03725202. Accessed: December 2020.

  12. A Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Upadacitinib in Subjects With Takayasu Arteritis (SELECT-TAK). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2020. Available at https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/record/NCT04161898. Accessed: December 2020.

  13. RINVOQ [Summary of Product Characteristics]. AbbVie Deutschland GmbH & Co KG. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/rinvoq-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Accessed: April 2021.

  14. HUMIRA [Summary of Product Characteristics]. AbbVie Deutschland GmbH & Co KG. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/humira-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Accessed April 15, 2021.

  15. SKYRIZI [Summary of Product Characteristics]. AbbVie Ltd. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/skyrizi-epar-product-information_en.pdf. Accessed on February 19, 2021.

  16. Duvallet, E., et al. Interleukin-23: a key cytokine in inflammatory diseases. Ann Med. 2011 Nov;43(7):503-11.

  17. A Study Comparing Risankizumab to Placebo in Participants With Active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Who Have a History of Inadequate Response to or Intolerance to at Least One Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drug (DMARD) Therapy (KEEPsAKE 1). ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/record/NCT03675308. Accessed on May 4, 2021.

  18. A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Participants With Crohn's Disease. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03105102. Accessed on May 4, 2021.

  19. A Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Risankizumab in Participants With Crohn's Disease. ClinicalTrials.gov. 2021. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03105102. Accessed on May 4, 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-showcases-the-depth-of-its-rheumatology-portfolio-with-new-data-presented-at-the-eular-2021-virtual-congress-of-rheumatology-301298337.html

SOURCE AbbVie

Recommended Stories

  • European Equities: Economic Data from Germany and the U.S to Guide the Majors

    After a quiet day on the economic calendar, the German economy is back in focus today. Stats from the U.S will also provide the majors with direction, however.

  • Wall Street climbs on tech gains as U.S. Treasury yields dip

    U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1% as a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the trajectory of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced 1.76% and communication services rose 1.84% as the top performing on the session, as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hit a two-week low, which also buoyed other richly-valued growth stocks. Inflation concerns cooled for the time being as investors may be starting to view President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill as likely to be smaller, or unable to provide as big an economic boost, even after being pared down in size on Friday.

  • Gold Treads Water Near Four-Month High Amid Fed Inflation View

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold continued to hover near the highest in more than four months as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials who tried to soothe concerns about inflation.The metal was little changed on Tuesday, while the dollar sank to the lowest since January amid broadly improved sentiment in markets. Talking about inflation, Fed officials Lael Brainard, Raphael Bostic and James Bullard said price gains seen as the economy reopens should prove temporary.Gold is close to erasing this year’s decline as investors turn more bullish on the metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rising in recent weeks. While market-based measures of inflation expectations have eased lately, traders remain cautious about price pressures, which if sustained could push central bankers to tighten monetary policy.“Fed speak continues to support the idea that inflation in the U.S. will be transitory and that is good enough to keep short-term bullish momentum in place for gold,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Gold continues to face resistance from the $1,900 level, so if the dollar stabilizes over the next couple of sessions, bullion might remain steady.”Spot gold was little changed at $1,880.95 an ounce by 9:33 a.m. in London. Prices climbed to $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver fell, while palladium and platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower, touching the lowest since early January.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Tech stocks lead Wall Street higher as U.S. yields cool

    U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallying more than 1% as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the path of inflation. Among the 11 major S&P sectors, technology advanced about 2% as the best performing on the session, as yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond hit a two-week low.

  • Oil Surges With Iran Saying Differences Remain on Sanctions Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed the most in a month after Iran said that gaps remain in negotiations aimed at reaching a deal to end U.S. sanctions on its crude.Futures rose 3.9% in New York on Monday with added support from a weaker dollar, which makes commodities priced in the currency more attractive, and a rally in U.S. equities. Iran said there are still differences around the timing of when countries will return to compliance with the original 2015 nuclear agreement, allaying some concern about a rapid ramp-up in the Persian Gulf nation’s output.While the market is anticipating the Islamic Republic’s supply will pick up again by late summer, the demand recovery will be strong enough to absorb it, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said. The bank expects Brent futures to hit $80 a barrel in the next few months.“Seasonally we’re coming into a strong demand period, overwhelming concerns on supply,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. With the U.S. continuing to reopen, air travel picking up and Europe lifting pandemic-driven lockdowns, “it’s more than likely those barrels can get absorbed.”Talks between Iran and world powers will continue in Vienna this week to resolve outstanding issues. As part of that process, Iran extended a United Nations nuclear inspections agreement, buying diplomats time to revive the landmark deal that would usher in an official return of the Persian Gulf nation to world oil markets.“Statements over the weekend in the time between the expiration of the old monitoring agreement and the signing of the new deal made it clear that the sense of optimism (over a deal) that was pressuring prices last week was probably overdone,” Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities, said in a note. “There is still a lot of work that needs to be done before a final agreement is finished.”Global benchmark crude has been largely stuck between $60 and $70 a barrel since March, with concern about returning output and Covid-19 flare-ups counterbalanced by the demand recovery underway in some key markets. Virus cases in the U.S. were below 30,000 every day last week for the first time since June, and drivers are taking to the road again in parts of Europe, helping boost demand in the region.The discount for U.S. benchmark crude futures against Brent shrank on Monday to its narrowest since the end of November on a settlement basis. The smaller that discount becomes, the less attractive U.S. crude exports are to foreign buyers.Ahead of any agreement on a nuclear deal, Iran has already found buyers for its oil exports, notably China. Those ties may become even stronger, with the leaders of both countries speaking on the phone about Iran expanding its oil sales to China.Still, Goldman isn’t alone in its view on the impact of returning Iranian supply. Citigroup Inc. said it expects only a partial return of the country’s barrels initially. The bank still sees oil hitting the mid-$70s in the third quarter, but said prices could retreat thereafter.Physical markets continue to get a boost from a raft of buying from refiners in Asia. Japan’s Fuji Oil became the latest company to buy Middle Eastern crude on Monday, after a spate of bullish interest last week.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • LME plans to replace LMEselect with HKEX Orion trading platform

    (Reuters) -London Metal Exchange plans to replace its LMEselect trading system with its owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's Orion platform, CEO Matt Chamberlain said on Tuesday. LMEselect is an electronic member-to-member trading system. "We have already deployed our new multi-cast market data system LME Source, which is based on HKEX's highly successful Orion market data platform," Chamberlain said at an online metals seminar.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

    Bernard Arnault, CEO of the group that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, has passed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as world's richest person.

  • Why AT&T's CEO says you should still hold the stock after the WarnerMedia spinoff

    AT&T shares are down since it announced it would spin off its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery Communications. AT&T CEO John Stankey told Yahoo Finance why his stock is still a good buy.

  • China announces ‘zero tolerance’ crackdown on commodity-market speculators

    Chinese authorities issued a strong warning to commodity speculators on Monday, sending the prices of some assets tumbling.

  • Goldman Sachs Report Projects Coinbase Stock Will Climb to $306, Looks to DeFi and Beyond

    The mega-bank initiated its COIN coverage with a deep look at retail exchange upside and long-term growth drivers.

  • NVIDIA Split Announcement Raises Red Flag

    The systems chip manufacturer announced a four-for-one stock split on Friday morning, effective on July 20th.

  • St. Louis Fed's Bullard: Most cryptocurrencies are 'worthless'

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told Yahoo Finance that among the thousands of private cryptocurrencies out there, 'most of them are worthless.'

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by Over 100%

    Markets are beset by volatility, with unpredictable swings making recent sessions something of a roller coaster. The main indexes were falling sharply at the end of last week, but Friday’s release of economic data showing strong manufacturing activity provided a boost that pared back the market losses somewhat. The recent earnings season also gave reason for optimism – the S&P listed companies, collectively, reported 46% year-over-year earnings gains in Q1, compared to the 20% expected. Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin sees the generally positive macro data providing support for equities in an uncertain market environment. “The combination of global reopening, elevated consumer savings, and strong corporate operating leverage will drive sharp recoveries in both economic and earnings growth... U.S. equities will continue to appreciate, albeit at a slower pace than has characterized the past 12 months… equities will remain attractive relative to cash and bonds,” Kostin noted. Taking this into consideration, our attention turned to three stocks that Goldman Sachs thinks have outsized growth prospects, with the firm’s analysts forecasting over 100% upside potential for each. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each boasts a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) We’ll start with a newly public biopharmaceutical company Rain Therapeutics. The company is developing a tumor-agnostic treatment strategy that selects patients based on the underlying genetics rather than the histology of the disease. Rain has two drug candidates in the pipeline, RAIN-32, which is undergoing several clinical trials, and RAD52, which is still in preclinical trial. Taking a closer look at the pipeline, we find that RAIN-32, an MDM2 inhibitor called milademetan, has a Phase 3 trial for WD/DD liposarcoma scheduled to begin in the second half of this year. At the same time, a Phase 2 trial, an MDM2 basket study, is also scheduled for 2H21. Beyond the WD/DD Phase 3 and the Phase 2 Basket study, the company is also looking to initiate another Phase 2 study in intimal sarcoma by early 2022. RAD52, the company’s second pipeline candidate, is a novel approach to the treatment of breast, prostate, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers. The drug is still in early research phases, but lead candidate selection for clinical studies is set to begin sometime next year. As mentioned above, Rain is a newly public company; it held its IPO in April of this year. The company put 7,352,941 shares on the American public markets, at $17 each. The IPO raised about $125 million in gross proceeds. Opening coverage of this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Graig Suvannavejh writes: “While we’re optimistic on RAIN-32’s prospects in LPS, the revenue opportunity appears modest, as we project peak risk-unadj./adj. sales of $612mn/$428mn (assumes 70% POS), given just c.3K in US annual incidence. That said, our enthusiasm for RAIN also rests on RAIN-32’s potential beyond LPS, including in intimal sarcoma (an ultra orphan cancer), and also MDM2-amplified solid tumors, which we see as a substantial market opportunity. Across these three, we project $2.2bn/$859mn in peak yr risk unadj./adj. sales in the US/EU5, with other future indications for RAIN-32 (trials to start in 2022) and also a preclinical RAD52 program (a synthetic lethality play) representing upside potential to our forecasts.” In line with his bullish stance, Suvannavejh rates RAIN a Buy, and his $56 price target implies room for a stunning 252% upside potential in the next 12 months. (To watch Suvannavejh’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, other analysts echo Suvannavejh's sentiment. As only Buy recommendations have been published in the last three months, RAIN earns a Strong Buy analyst consensus. With the average price target clocking in at $33.75, shares could soar 112% from current levels. (See RAIN stock analysis on TipRanks) Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) The next stock on Goldman Sachs's radar, Relmada Therapeutics, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm, which focuses on issues of the central nervous system. REL-1017, the company’s prime pipeline candidate, is a novel NMDA receptor channel blocker under development as a treatment for major depressive disorder. Mental health is a major segment of the pharmaceutical industry, and the antidepressant piece of the mental health pie is expected to exceed $18.5 billion by 2027. Relmada started RELIANCE I, the first pivotal trial of REL-1017, in December of last year, testing the drug as an adjunctive treatment for major depression. By this past April, two additional studies, RELIANCE II and RELIANCE-OPS were underway. All three are now ongoing, and a fourth, Phase 1, study of REL-1017 as a monotherapy is set to begin in the first half of this year. Top-line data from the two pivotal studies is scheduled for release in 1H22. Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Tan covers this stock, and she gives it a Buy rating along with a $78 price target that implies a 103% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch Tan’s track record, click here) “We note a string of key events in 2021+ that could drive value inflection: (1) human abuse potential (HAP) study against positive control oxycodone in 2Q21 and ketamine in 2H21, where we see the market as pricing in too much risk of a negative outcome (see scenario analysis within); (2) topline data for monotherapy REL-1017 in 4Q21; and (3) topline pivotal data in adjunctive MDD (GSe peak sales of $2.5bn in 2033) in 1H22 with NDA submission to follow thereafter, all of which we are constructive on given the differentiated profile demonstrating rapid onset of action, enhanced efficacy, and good tolerability to-date,” Tan opined. What does the rest of the Street have to say? 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Given the $67.67 average price target, shares could climb 76% in the year ahead. (See RLMD stock analysis at TipRanks) Agiliti (AGTI) We’ll close out our look at high-potential Goldman picks with Agiliti. The company is a provider of medical equipment, offering hospitals and health systems a range of bariatrics, beds, therapy mattresses, fall prevention devices, ventilators, breast pumps, patient monitors, medical-grade adjustable chairs, and surgical equipment – along with the technical support, clinical engineering, and on-site management to properly use, maintain, and adjust the myriad devices. By the numbers, Agiliti boasts over 90 service centers across the lower 48 states, supporting more than 800,000 pieces of medical equipment in over 7,000 acute care hospitals and alternate medical sites. On April 23 of this year, Agility debuted its stock on the NYSE in an IPO that was initially priced at $14. The company put over 26.3 million shares on the market, and raised approximately $431.5 million in gross proceeds in the first day of the IPO. Last week, Agiliti released its first quarterly financial report as a public company. The top line revenue, at $235 million, was 31% higher than the year-ago Q1. Net income was $9.6 million, up a strong $22.2 million from last year’s Q1 net loss, and EPS was 9 cents per share. Looking at the company’s forward path, Goldman Sachs analyst Amit Hazan noted, “While not reflected in the 1Q close balance sheet, management provided visibility to post-IPO leverage of approximately 3.3x on a pro-forma basis. While somewhat constrained from a managerial standpoint given demands from Northfield, management expects both the financial and managerial flexibility to pursue opportunistic M&A by later this year.” Hazan summed up, "We view AGTI’s end-to-end service model as differentiated and ideally suited in today’s Hospital operating environment; we see current valuation as an attractive entry point...” To this end, Hazan gives AGTI shares a Buy rating, and his $43 price target implies a 151% upside for the coming year. (To watch Hazan’s track record, click here) In its first few weeks on the public markets, AGTI shares have picked up 9 reviews, which include 8 Buys and just 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $17.12 and the $21.39 average price target suggests it has room for ~25% one-year upside potential. (See AGTI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • The Inflation Scare Is Over. The Fed One Is Just Getting Started.

    Now that investors are used to the idea that prices are rising faster than expected, the focus is shifting to what the Federal Reserve will do in response.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • Bitcoin Rises to Near $40K After Musk Tweets About BTC Mining’s ‘Promising’ Renewable Usage

    Elon Musk continues to tweet about bitcoin.

  • Bitcoin isn’t a currency or financial asset, but ‘looks like a bubble’: Roubini

    Economists Nouriel Roubini dismisses the idea that cryptocurrencies are a new asset class, citing the lack of “cash flow or utility that can be used to determine their fundamental value.”