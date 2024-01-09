AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.55 on 15th of February. This makes the dividend yield 3.8%, which is above the industry average.

AbbVie's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 162% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 44%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 121.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 85% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

AbbVie Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $1.60 total annually to $6.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 15% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. AbbVie has seen earnings per share falling at 5.3% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think AbbVie is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for AbbVie that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

