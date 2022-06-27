ABC arbitrage:Purchase of a block of shares for the group's employee equity incentive programs

ABC arbitrage

On Friday June 24, 2022, ABC arbitrage acquired a block of 250,000 ABC arbitrage shares from AUBÉPAR INDUSTRIES SE. This acquisition, made at the price of 6.90€ per share, accounts for about 0.4% of the capital. The price represents a discount of about 2% on the closing price of Thursday June 23, 2022, discount justified by the quantity purchased.

This purchase allows the Group to provide, without dilution for its shareholders, the necessary shares for its remuneration commitments in the form of employee equity incentives up to the end of 2022, be that "Performance Shares" or Stock Options.

All the information relating to the group's capital products can be accessed on the ABC arbitrage website, in the Annual Financial Report 2021 on pages 9 to 11. The document can be downloaded from the following link: Annual Financial Report 20211.

As a reminder, last information communicated by AUBÉPAR INDUSTRIES SE to ABC arbitrage is available at the following link: Report on the Combined General Meeting of June 10, 20222

Subsequent to this transaction, all things being equal, AUBÉPAR INDUSTRIES SE holds 12.35% of ABC arbitrage's capital. AUBÉPAR INDUSTRIES SE has also confirmed to maintain its mandate to sell 200,000 shares at a minimum price of 7.30€ as well as its mandate to sell 100,000 shares at a minimum price of 7.15€, for which 41,287 shares are still available.





