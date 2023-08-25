ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.4x in the Auto Components industry in Canada, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about ABC Technologies Holdings Inc.'s (TSE:ABCT) P/S ratio, which comes in at about the same. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does ABC Technologies Holdings' Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, ABC Technologies Holdings has been doing relatively well. Perhaps the market is expecting this level of performance to taper off, keeping the P/S from soaring. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For ABC Technologies Holdings?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, ABC Technologies Holdings would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 50% gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 30% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 24% during the coming year according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.0% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it interesting that ABC Technologies Holdings is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What Does ABC Technologies Holdings' P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Looking at ABC Technologies Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't giving the boost to its P/S that we would've expected. There could be some risks that the market is pricing in, which is preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for ABC Technologies Holdings (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

