Abco Truck Equipment opens in Petersburg

PETERSBURG – Toledo’s Abco Truck Equipment has opened a second location in Petersburg.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday at Abco Truck Equipment of Petersburg, 6923 Summerfield Road, the former location of Magnum Powersports.

Abco Truck Equipment began in 1991 at 703 N. Westwood Ave., Toledo.

"This year marks a special occasion for us – our first step toward expansion," Matthew Zimmerman, company vice president, said.

Abco Truck Equipment opened this week at 6923 Summerfield Road in Petersburg. The company's first location in Toledo opened in 1991. Parked in front of the business is a 1946 Chevrolet dump truck. "The dump on it is era-correct from a manufacturer that is no longer in business in Bowling Green, Ohio," Matthew Zimmerman, company vice president, said.

The 14,000 square foot Petersburg facility is on 10 acres.

“It has over 4,000 square feet of showroom space,” Zimmerman said.

Abco of Petersburg will offer sales, service, parts and installation of truck equipment, such as truck bodies, snowplows, salt spreaders, liftgates, cranes, toolboxes and emergency lighting.

“Toledo offers the same as in Petersburg, but we also do heavy maintenance and repair in Toledo,” Zimmerman said.

The Petersburg location currently employs six.

“But we plan to bring in at least six more,” Zimmerman said.

The Toledo location employs about 20 people.

Terry Cantwell is shop manager in Petersburg. Renee Lamb is office manager.

Abco Truck Equipment serves Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

"We are proud to call this slice of the country home," Zimmerman said. "We would like to give thanks to all our customers who have chosen us over the years to provide them with quality, dependable, affordable truck equipment. We also look forward to building new relationships and seeing what the future holds."

For more information, visit Abcotruckequipment.com.

