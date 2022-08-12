U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

Abdominal Core Health Explained By Hernia Specialist

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center
·4 min read

Waxahachie, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxahachie, Texas -

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, based in Waxahachie, TX has published a new article on Abdominal Core Health. The Center primarily focuses on treating hernia patients, and their team makes it a point to keep up with the latest advances in all associated fields. As such, they believe Abdominal Core Health can prove to be immensely useful in future treatments.

According to the article, the abdominal core is made up of the muscles and supporting structures in the front, sides and back (in addition to the diaphragm above and the pelvic muscles below). There are a total of 29 muscles that are considered the abdominal core. An individual tends to utilize their core muscle strength — and the support these muscles provide the rest of their body — to participate in most activities, even those as simple as walking, and low abdominal core health can drastically reduce their quality of life as well as the function and stability of the abdominal core.

“A new concept in the treatment of abdominal wall diseases is abdominal core health,” the article states. “Members of the Abdominal Core Health Quality Collaborative (ACHQC; previously the Americas Hernia Society Quality Collaborative, or AHSQC) aim to redefine the hernia care field in surgery as abdominal core health, noting that abdominal core health encompasses more than just hernia repairs. In the past, diseases that affect abdominal strength or diseases of the abdominal core were treated separately.”

This concept now requires that due consideration be given to the interactions between the abdominal wall, diaphragm, pelvic floor and lower back since they can have an impact on the body’s overall health. In fact, the article goes so far as to encourage people to take measures to maintain the strength of their core muscles, simply to sustain a reasonable standard of everyday function. However, it also aids in injury prevention, posture improvement, lower back pain relief (since it reduces the load on the spine) and more.

According to The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, their team needs to keep abdominal core health in mind because any issues here could influence or even lead to adverse reactions in the front section of the abdomen, which is where hernias and other conditions tend to develop. A seemingly basic problem may become rather challenging if not addressed with a holistic multidisciplinary approach,” the article notes. “Because all of these sections are interdependent and associated with one another, they have the potential to affect other, more remote regions of the body. This is the reason why every patient should start out with a treatment plan and an individualized approach that has been carefully planned by a team of specialists.”

Another reason abdominal core health should be considered is the simple fact that non-surgical, non-invasive treatments are generally given preference when addressing a specific condition. A patient, for instance, may wish to engage in physical therapy that strengthens their abdominal core in certain situations. In fact, this is often required after surgery to ensure the muscles and tissues rebuild as intended. The article clarifies, “preoperative rehabilitation to help you build strength would be beneficial, as would quitting smoking, losing weight and managing your diabetes. Postoperative physical therapy will help speed your recovery.”

There are many methods by which abdominal core health can be maintained. In addition to core exercises and physical therapy, the article says medical therapy, yoga (also known as alternative medical therapies), surgical intervention and disease prevention strategies can contribute to this goal. If the patient has undergone surgery, it is vital that they take measures to rehabilitate their abdominal core, preserving function and flexibility as they heal.

Should surgery be required, however, a patient’s best hope of a successful outcome would rest in the hands of a qualified, experienced surgeon. Dr. Mazen Iskandar of The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, for instance, specializes in resolving hernias, and he has long been aware of how the abdominal core impacts the whole body.

The article provides more information on abdominal core health, but Dr. Iskandar and his team encourage all interested parties to get in touch if they have a pressing health concern that may involve a hernia. The Center’s website also hosts many other articles on hernias and related topics.

###

For more information about The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, contact the company here:

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center
Mazen Iskandar
info@iskandarcenter.com
The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center
2460 I-35E Suite 215-B
Waxahachie, TX 75165

CONTACT: Mazen Iskandar


