Abelian Partners Expands Senior Ranks with Addition of Mark Brumfield as Managing Director

- Addition grows practitioner consulting depth in loan syndications, debt capital markets and corporate banking

- Expanding the firm's business development efforts will be a focus

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abelian Partners (www.abelianpartners.com) continues the growth of its practitioner consulting team with the addition of Mark Brumfield as Managing Director. Mark will focus on bolstering Abelian's consulting capabilities in debt capital markets and corporate banking, as well as expanding the firm's business development efforts.

Mark joins Abelian Partners with 25 years of experience in debt capital markets, loan syndications, and corporate banking. Mark recently served as a subject matter expert for Abelian on a credit process and efficiency review for one of the firm's major clients. Prior to joining Abelian, he was a Managing Director in Debt Capital Markets at Wells Fargo Securities where he led loan syndications origination and execution efforts for the bank's largest power & utility and oil & gas clients. Before Wells Fargo, Mark was a Managing Director at Wachovia Securities where he founded the firm's utility industry loan syndications practice and established it as the most active lead arranger for the industry within three years. He has structuring experience across a broad range of industries and has led numerous acquisition and strategic event driven financings involving capital markets and derivatives executions. Mark has an MBA from Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management and an undergraduate finance degree from Mississippi State University.

"I am very excited to join Abelian Partners and look forward to serving the firm's rapidly growing base of clients," says Mark. "Having served on an engagement with Abelian, I've witnessed firsthand the extent to which clients genuinely appreciate the depth of practitioner expertise we bring to solving client challenges. I believe Abelian's practitioner focused approach, and the extensive experience of its consultants are major advantages for bank clients in today's fast-paced technology-driven market."

Story continues

"We are very pleased to welcome Mark onto our growing team," says Charles Rierson, Managing Principal. "I've known Mark almost 25 years, and he brings a client relationship orientation and depth of industry experience that will enable Abelian's continued growth as a practitioner consultant," he adds.

About Abelian Partners

Abelian Partners (www.abelianpartners.com) was created by former bank executives to provide practitioner consulting solutions to financial institutions. Abelian's principals embrace both the experience gained from over 30 years in the industry as well as the changing business models of today's gig economy in order to deliver a new face to consulting. Abelian leverages its lean partnership method by adding specialized contract consultants alongside the partners' expertise when advising on projects at banks and insurance companies.

Contact:

Charles Rierson,

Managing Principal Abelian Partners

404-480-5001

335154@email4pr.com

Related Links: www.abelianpartners.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abelian-partners-expands-senior-ranks-with-addition-of-mark-brumfield-as-managing-director-301535288.html

SOURCE Abelian Partners