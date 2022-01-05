ABEM Announces Chadd K. Kraus, D.O., M.P.H., Dr.PH., Selected as Director of Research

EAST LANSING, Mich., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) has selected Chadd K. Kraus, D.O., M.P.H., Dr.PH., as its first Director of Research. In this position, Dr. Kraus will lead the effort to build the research group at ABEM. Research initiatives will include analyses of certification programs, the specialty, and physician education.

"I appreciate the opportunity to join ABEM as Director of Research" stated Dr. Kraus. "ABEM plays a leading role in establishing and maintaining the high standards for quality and excellence in Emergency Medicine. Developing and growing ABEM's research portfolio will help to advance ABEM's mission in service to the specialty of Emergency Medicine and to the public."

Dr. Kraus comes to ABEM from the Geisinger Health System in Danville, Pennsylvania, where he is System Director of Emergency Medicine Research and works as an emergency physician. He is also Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and Associate Program Director of the Geisinger Medical Center Emergency Medicine Residency. He has held numerous editorial positions, including as Senior Editor of the Journal of American College of Emergency Physicians Open, and previously as Associate Editor of the Western Journal of Emergency Medicine, and has received several awards for his editorial work. Dr. Kraus is widely published and has made numerous presentations at regional, national, and international conferences.

Dr. Kraus received his medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed residency training in Emergency Medicine at Lehigh Valley Health Network. He completed Master's (M.P.H.) and Doctor of Public Health (Dr.PH.) degrees at the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He is an ABEM-certified physician and an ABEM oral examiner.

The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional standing, and examination standards. Its mission is to ensure the highest standards in the specialty of Emergency Medicine.

ABEM holds the interests of patients and their families in the highest standing, particularly regarding the provision of the safest and highest-quality emergency care. ABEM addresses its commitment to patients by supporting emergency physicians and by working to transform the specialty of Emergency Medicine.

