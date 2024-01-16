Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Abeona Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ABEO) future prospects. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops gene and cell therapies for life-threatening diseases. The US$130m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$43m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$45m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Abeona Therapeutics' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Abeona Therapeutics is bordering on breakeven, according to the 4 American Biotechs analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$42m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 55% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Abeona Therapeutics' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that by and large a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Abeona Therapeutics currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

