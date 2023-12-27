Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Reported Strong Earnings

Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc., released the “Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Information technology and industrials were the top-performing sectors in the Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund, with alpha production coming from well-chosen stocks. In contrast, poor stock selection hindered the materials sector's performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New Albany, Ohio, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is a specialty retailer. On December 26, 2023, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) stock closed at $91.56 per share. One-month return of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was 20.27%, and its shares gained 309.48% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has a market capitalization of $4.615 billion.

Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund made the following comment about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Within the Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund, information technology and industrials were the strongest-performing sectors, with strong stock selection leading to alpha generation. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) reported very strong earnings driven by significant margin improvement that resulted from much lower shipping and freight costs compared to last year."

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)at the end of third quarter which was 32 in the previous quarter.

