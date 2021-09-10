U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,380.92
    -2,016.57 (-4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per ordinary share on September 30, 2021 to all ordinary shareholders of record as of September 20, 2021 (ex-dividend date September 17, 2021).

Press Release
Press Release

The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain a stable monthly distribution out of net investment income and realized capital gains supplemented with paid-in capital as required. This policy is subject to regular review at the Board's quarterly meetings.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts and the sources of the distributions. The figures in the table below have been computed based on international financial reporting standards. The table includes estimated amounts and percentages for the distribution to be paid on September 30, 2021 as well as the estimated cumulative distributions declared fiscal year to date (11/01/2020 - 08/31/2021), from the following sources: net investment income; net realized gains; return of capital; and return of par. The final composition of the distributions is subject to change and may be impacted by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities and currencies. Although a portion of any distribution may be recorded as a return of capital, the full amount of the distribution (other than a return of par) will be foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes.

Estimated Amounts of Current Monthly Distribution per share (C$)

Estimated Amounts of Current Monthly Distribution per share (%)

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year to Date Cumulative Distributions per share (C$)

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year to Date Cumulative Distributions per share (%)

Net Investment Income

$0.0171

76%

$0.1881

76%

Net Realized Gains

-

-

-

-

Return of Capital

-

-

-

-

Return of Par

$0.0054

24%

$0.0594

24%

Total (per common share)

$0.0225

100%

$0.2475

100%

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Company's investment performance from the amount of the Company's current distribution.

The amounts and sources of distributions set out above are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions made in 2021 will be made after the year-ended 2021. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts of distributions for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Company's results during the remainder of the calendar year and are subject to any changes to applicable tax regulations. Information for tax reporting purposes will be provided to the Company's shareholders on a Form T5 in February of 2022.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Such forward-looking information reflects the Investment Manager's beliefs, estimates and opinion regarding the Company's future financial performance, projects and opportunities and market conditions as at today's date. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of future financial performance and condition of the Company, are factors and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Shareholders are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, including credit, currency, political and interest-rate risks and could differ materially from what is currently expected. The Company has no specific intention of updating any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Aberdeen Standard Investments ("ASI") is the marketing name in Canada for Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited ("ASI Canada"), Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg SA, Standard Life Investments Private Capital Ltd, SL Capital Partners LLP, Standard Life Investments Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. ASI Canada is the administrator of the Company and is registered as an investment fund manager in Canada where required. ASI Canada is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., the sub-administrator of the Company.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

aberdeenfap.com

For More Information Contact:
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.
Investor Relations
1-800-992-6341
Investor.Relations@aberdeenstandard.com

SOURCE: Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663593/Aberdeen-Asia-Pacific-Income-Investment-Company-Limited-Announces-Monthly-Distribution-and-Estimated-Earnings

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton rally continues, Kroger boosts guidance, AMC on the rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Friday’s trendy tickers.

  • Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.64

    The board of Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st...

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • Downward Pressures and Flat Earnings Outweigh the AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Yield

    AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) recently catered, as modest yearly gains almost got wiped out in a single session. Meanwhile, downward pressure continues as the price looks to test the support around US$100 for the third time this year. We will examine the dividend as the stock dips down below the P/E of 30 since a 4.8% yield is certainly interesting at the right price.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street ends 5-day losing streak; Apple sinks after Epic ruling

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 5.9% as of 10:37 a.m. EDT on Friday after the company introduced its new branded apparel line on its website. Here's what to know about Peloton's apparel strategy. Peloton has been offering branded apparel for a while, but this announcement appears to be the first real effort to raise the bar.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • Market Recap: Friday, September 10

    Stocks on Friday extended their losing streak to a fifth day. Mike Gibbs, Raymond James managing director of Equity Portfolio & Technical Strategy and Robert Dye, Comerica Bank Chief Economist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Okta's Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

    Judging by the initial stock price jump after the announcement, investors appeared to be happy with the latest earnings report from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) on Sept. 1. Sure, the giant in digital identity management saw a second straight quarter of losses. Strong booking trends also imply robust profitability ahead as Okta integrates the new Auth0 business into the fold.

  • Will FAANG stocks get routed because of the Federal Reserve?

    Fans of the high growth FAANG stocks may want to lighten the load a bit ahead of a Federal Reserve bond tapering program, hints this top strategist.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs Sell $139 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds have sold some of their Tesla Inc. shares in the past two days, taking advantage of the recent rally as the stock climbs for the third week in a row.The ARK Innovation, ARK Next Generation Internet and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETFs sold over 180,000 shares on Wednesday and Thursday, according to daily trading updates. At closing prices, that puts the total value at nearly $139 million. The sales amount to around 3% of ARK’s Tesla sta

  • Cryptos Are Selling Off Again. 3 Ways to Benefit

    JP Morgan's crypto analysts are getting more bullish on Ethereum. They expect revenue gains for Coinbase Global and Robinhood Markets.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Risk of ‘hard’ stock-market valuation correction is growing, says Deutsche Bank — here’s why

    Stock-market valuation are “historically extreme” by almost every measure, notes Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha. While valuation corrections don't necessarily result in market pullbacks, the risks of a “hard” correction is growing, he warns.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Many growth stocks are in the early stages of developing their businesses, and there is no guarantee they will survive the challenges they may encounter. Growth companies usually grapple with larger businesses that have deeper resources, more experience, and longer relationships with customers. Businesses like PepsiCo, Home Depot, and Target are fortunate to grow revenue by 10% a year.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Building a retirement portfolio can seem like an impossible challenge, especially early on in your investing journey. Most of us don't have tons of extra cash we can pour into the stock market. Read on for some good reasons to buy Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and McCormick (NYSE: MKC).

  • Why Kroger Stock Is Down By 9% Today

    The stock is trying to settle below $42.