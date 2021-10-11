U.S. markets closed

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Earnings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 /Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per ordinary share on October 29, 2021 to all ordinary shareholders of record as of October 22, 2021 (ex-dividend date October 21, 2021).

The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain a stable monthly distribution out of net investment income and realized capital gains supplemented with paid-in capital as required. This policy is subject to regular review at the Board's quarterly meetings.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts and the sources of the distributions. The figures in the table below have been computed based on international financial reporting standards. The table includes estimated amounts and percentages for the distribution to be paid on October 29, 2021 as well as the estimated cumulative distributions declared fiscal year to date (11/01/2020 - 09/30/2021), from the following sources: net investment income; net realized gains; return of capital; and return of par. The final composition of the distributions is subject to change and may be impacted by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities and currencies. Although a portion of any distribution may be recorded as a return of capital, the full amount of the distribution (other than a return of par) will be foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes.

Estimated Amounts of Current Monthly Distribution per share (C$)

Estimated Amounts of Current Monthly Distribution per share (%)

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year to Date Cumulative Distributions per share (C$)

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year to Date Cumulative Distributions per share (%)

Net Investment Income

$0.0171

76%

$0.2052

76%

Net Realized Gains

$0.0009

4%

$0.0108

4%

Return of Capital

-

-

-

-

Return of Par

$0.0045

20%

$0.0540

20%

Total (per common share)

$0.0225

100%

$0.2700

100%

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Company's investment performance from the amount of the Company's current distribution.

The amounts and sources of distributions set out above are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions made in 2021 will be made after the year-ended 2021. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts of distributions for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Company's results during the remainder of the calendar year and are subject to any changes to applicable tax regulations. Information for tax reporting purposes will be provided to the Company's shareholders on a Form T5 in February of 2022.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Such forward-looking information reflects the Investment Manager's beliefs, estimates and opinion regarding the Company's future financial performance, projects and opportunities and market conditions as at today's date. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of future financial performance and condition of the Company, are factors and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Shareholders are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, including credit, currency, political and interest-rate risks and could differ materially from what is currently expected. The Company has no specific intention of updating any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Aberdeen Standard Investments ("ASI") is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities, which now operate around the world under the abrdn brand: Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg Standard Life Investments Private Capital Ltd, SL Capital Partners LLP, Standard Life Investments Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

https://www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend

For More Information Contact:
Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.
Investor Relations
1-800-992-6341
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667634/Aberdeen-Asia-Pacific-Income-Investment-Company-Limited-Announces-Monthly-Distribution-and-Estimated-Earnings

