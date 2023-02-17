U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.56 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -2.16 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.72
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0059 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1140
    +0.1640 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,596.58
    +964.70 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.71
    +19.38 (+3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,004.36
    -8.17 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,513.13
    -183.31 (-0.66%)
     

Aberdeen International Announces Appointment of Martin Schuermann as Chief Executive Officer

Aberdeen International Inc.
·2 min read
Aberdeen International Inc.
Aberdeen International Inc.

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB F:A8H, OTC:AABVF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Martin Schuermann as Chief Executive Officer of the Company to streamline its strategy.

Mr. Schuermann has been involved in the clean energy sector since 2009, serving as Chief Executive Officer of Vision Motor Corp and Vision Industries (“Vision”), an early innovator in fuel cell vehicles focused on developing zero emission heavy-duty transportation solutions, using hydrogen as the dominant energy storage medium. Mr. Schuermann has been the Executive Chairman of the Company since April 2021 and remains a director of the Company

Mr. Schuermann replaces Mr. Chris Younger as Chief Executive Officer, who has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. Mr. Stan Bharti will assume the position of as Executive Chairman of the board of directors of the Company. The board and management of the Company express their gratitude to Mr. Younger for his efforts and extensive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company focused on small capitalization companies in the battery metals, clean energy and renewable energy sectors.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green

For further information, please contact:

Martin Schuermann
Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
martin.schuermann@aberdeen.green

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the appointment and resignation of officers and directors of the Company; and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeen.green/. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Brokers Suggest Investing in NIO Inc. (NIO): Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    While last year wasn’t a particularly good year for stock investors, at least one man closed it out with a smile. Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the Citadel hedge fund, didn’t just outperform the markets last year – he managed to outperform them by a margin of $16 billion. It was the highest annual profit ever seen by a Wall Street hedge fund, and reflected the 38% return generated by Citadel’s flagship fund. Now we all know that past performance is no guarantee of future gains – but it

  • ‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

    Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investo

  • These Chip Stocks Could Gain 40% This Year And Outperform The S&P 500

    Fabless chip stocks are showing strong price performance as they enter the elite IBD 50 list. Rising interest rates aren't good news for these specialized semiconductor designers but demand is growing rapidly for automotive, health care and telecom applications. Lattice Semiconductor makes programmable logic devices for designers in the telecom, computing, industrial, 5G and other applications.

  • ‘The risk is that we’re going to hit the brakes very, very hard,’ Larry Summers says

    Almost a full year of monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve appears to be having little impact on inflation, putting policy makers in danger of needing to do much more, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

  • Is the Stock Market Open for Presidents Day? Here Are the Trading Hours.

    Presidents Day is just around the corner. On Friday, the Dow Industrial Average rose 0.4%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6%. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to trade on Presidents Day.

  • Star Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business Elite

    (Bloomberg) -- Bao Fan’s knack for closing complicated deals and spotting rising tech stars made him one of China’s most influential financiers. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainThe Post-Cold War Era Is Gone. A New Arms Race Has ArrivedHis sudden di

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.76% and 7.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Meta just gave thousands of employees poor performance reviews that could clear the way for more layoffs during its ‘Year of Efficiency’

    Threat comes after 11,000 workers lost their jobs in November.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching ZIM (ZIM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Wall Street Is Baffled by the Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market finally got the Federal Reserve’s message on rates, while stock investors continue to ignore it, for the most part.Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainUnidentified Balloon Prompts Chinese City to Clear the SkiesWhile the

  • One of China’s top investment banks has a big problem: It can’t find its CEO

    China Renaissance said it was "unable to contact" its CEO Bao Fan, sending shares plunging in Friday morning trading.

  • Albemarle, Lithium Stocks Beat the Market for Years. Until Now.

    The lithium sector took a dive on a risk off day for the market. Shares of Livent, SQM, and others dropped a lot.

  • Bausch (BHC) Stock Jumps 19.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Bausch (BHC) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on Carvana

    Betting that the stock price will rise, the legendary investor acquired call options on the online seller of second-hand vehicles.

  • XP Inc.A (XP) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    XP Inc.A (XP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -67.39% and 14.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • YouTube CEO Wojcicki, one of the first Google employees, steps down

    Wojcicki, 54, will be replaced by her deputy Neal Mohan, a senior advertising and product executive who joined Google in 2008. The change of guard comes as YouTube's advertising revenue fell for the second straight quarter amid intense competition for viewing time with short-form video services such as TikTok and Facebook's Reels, and streaming services like Netflix. Mohan, a Stanford graduate, was appointed chief product officer at YouTube in 2015.

  • Shockwave Medical Just Tripled Profit Expectations, Delivering 991% Growth

    Shockwave Medical tripled Wall Street's fourth-quarter profitability expectations, leading SWAV stock to surge on Friday.

  • Tesla Is Considering a Bid for Battery Metals Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has been weighing a takeover of battery-metals miner Sigma Lithium Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said, amid rampant demand for the metal used in electric vehicle batteries. Most Read from BloombergPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York U-TurnChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonStar Banker’s Disappearance Unnerves China’s Business EliteLesser-Known Hedge Fund Boss Joins Ranks of Best Paid With 193% GainUnid

  • Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Time to Buy?

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.