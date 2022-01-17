U.S. markets closed

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX: AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Investee, AES-100 Inc., Accelerates Development and Commercialization of Transformational Green Hydrogen Technology with Appointment of Channce Fuller as President & Chief Executive Officer

  • Consistent with an accelerated operational and commercial timeline for AES technology, the Board of Directors of AES-100 Inc. has appointed Channce Fuller to lead the company’s expedited development agenda

  • Mr. Fuller joins AES-100 Inc. with a background in commercial and operational leadership as an executive at one of North America’s largest environmental companies

  • Mr. Fuller’s experience directly complements AES-100 Inc. with more than decade of technical engineering, corporate development, and strategy experience at the world’s largest fertilizer manufacturer and crop retailer

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX: AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Investee, AES-100 Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Channce Fuller as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Fuller brings diverse experience in executive leadership, operations, marketing/sales, and business development. Most recently, Mr. Fuller was Vice President, Western Canada for Terrapure Environmental (a subsidiary of GFL Environmental). He was directly accountable for the planning and performance of day-to-day operations with leadership accountability for developing multi-year strategies, business plans and the achievement of financial goals/objectives while driving improvements in EH&S and other supporting functional areas.

Prior to this, Mr. Fuller worked in the Agriculture and Chemicals industry at Nutrien (NYSE:NTR; TSX:NTR), the world’s largest fertilizer producer and crop retailer. During his tenure at Nutrien, he worked in technical engineering, process safety, corporate development and global strategy development.

Mr. Fuller holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering (with Great Distinction) from the University of Saskatchewan. He is also a Professional Engineer registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

“We are delighted to have Channce join AES-100 Inc. to lead the accelerated development of our transformational green hydrogen technology. Channce will bring a unique blend of technical and business development acumen that strengthens the company’s ability to execute,” stated Mr. Younger, CEO of Aberdeen.

As the Company continues to shape a vision focused on clean energy, Mr. Fuller’s appointment brings new executional operations and commercialization expertise, adding bench strength directly in the areas associated with the expedited development timelines needed to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar clean energy market.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100 Inc., an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES-100) for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green

For further information, please contact:

Chris Younger
Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
Chris.Younger@aberdeen.green
(416) 861-1685

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding AES-100; the AES technology; the appointment of officers of AES-100; the renewable energies sector and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeen.green. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


