Aberdeen woman charged with threatening rental company employees with replica BB gun

Maria Morales, The Baltimore Sun
·1 min read

Dec. 21—By Maria Morales — dmorales@baltsun.com

PUBLISHED:December 21, 2023 at 3:10 p.m.| UPDATED:December 21, 2023 at 3:11 p.m.

An Aberdeen woman has been charged with first-degree assault after she allegedly threatened rental company employees with what turned out to be a replica BB gun.

According to an Aberdeen Police Department news release, on Saturday around 11 a.m., Aberdeen police responded to the 400 block of Hillcrest Drive for a reported armed individual. When the officers arrived, they met three employees from a local rental company who had come to a residence to retrieve items. While there, the employees told police, a female inside the home pointed a gun with a suppressor, or silencer, at one of the employees and told the employee to leave.

Police said the 31-year-old female who the employees said had pointed the gun was outside the residence when the officers arrived. She was later arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault. A search and seizure warrant was obtained, and police found the replica BB gun.

After a bail review Monday, the woman was released on her own recognizance, pending a January hearing, court records show.

During the arrest, a 46-year-old man inside the home became disruptive, the release said. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

