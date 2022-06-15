Aberlour A'bunadh Wins Whisky of The Year at The 2022 International Whisky Competition®

Graeme Cruickshank, Master Distiller at Aberlour Distillery becomes Master Distiller of the Year for crafting the Whisky of the Year 2022 and will receive the coveted Golden Barrel Trophy for the 2nd time in his prestigious career.

The International Whisky Competition just released its results for this year's most respected blind tasting judging event. The top recognition, Whisky of the Year, was awarded to Aberlour A'bunadh (Batch #70) which scored 95.8 points, the highest scoring whisky of the competition.

Official results: www.whiskycompetition.com/2022-results

The 13th edition of the International Whisky Competition took place in Estes Park, Colorado over four days, from May 18 to 22 and received whiskies from the world over. A world-class tasting panel made of whisky, spirit, beer, and wine experts blind tasted each whisky on an individual basis (8 minutes per whisky).

Each whisky was scored using a comprehensive 100-point scale system developed by Sebastien Gavillet, IWC Head of Tasting Panel. This process and the fact that only three medals are awarded in any category make the International Whisky Competition the most followed whisky competition and one of the most professional competitions of its kind in the world.

We warmly congratulate Graeme Cruickshank, Master Distiller at Aberlour, as well as his team, for creating such a complex, rich and perfectly balanced whisky.

Aberlour Distillery will receive the Golden Barrel Trophy for winning the Whisky of the Year during a ceremony to be held this fall in Aberlour, Scotland.

In 2023, the International Whisky Competition will take place in Louisville, Kentucky.

The International Whisky Competition is the most followed Whisky Competition on social media and brings whiskies from around the world to be blind tasted and rated by a professional tasting panel using the most comprehensive tasting method available. 15 criteria are required to produce the tasting notes as well as aroma and flavor profiles for the International Whisky Guide. Unlike other competitions, the judges are presented with one whisky at a time, to ensure each whisky gets the proper attention. It's the only competition in the spirits world to deliver unique medals designed to promote each of the winning whiskies. Only 3 medals (Gold, Silver & Bronze) are awarded per category. The Whisky of the Year (highest score during the competition) gets rewarded with the Golden Barrel Trophy.

For more information about the International Whisky Competition, please visit whiskycompetition.com

Aberlour A'bunadh Image: https://images.squarespace-cdn.com/content/v1/52519938e4b085346bbec0e2/1655240998692-TA3J68K7WZ6L6JSR3UFN/Aberlour+A%27Bunadh+WOY+AD-2-01.png?format=1000w

