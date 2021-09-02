U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

ABF Freight to Host Atlanta Hiring Event

ArcBest LTL carrier offering signing bonuses for qualified drivers and shop technicians

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a two-day hiring event September 8-9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)
ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)

ABF Freight is seeking candidates for city drivers, city driver trainees, dockworkers and shop technicians.

"Atlanta is an important service center in the ABF network, and we are looking to add to our team in this location to accommodate business growth," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "Our people are at the heart of our success, and we know bringing on top talent is one of the most important things we can do to continue serving our customers with excellence. We look forward to meeting everyone interested in a career with ABF."

ABF is offering signing bonuses of up to $7,500 for qualified full-time Class A CDL drivers, and $5,000 for shop technicians. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old, and dockworker and shop technician candidates should be at least 18 years old.

On September 8 and September 9, ABF will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its Atlanta service center located at 1165 Wilburn Rd, Conley, GA. No appointment is necessary.

At the event, candidates can expect:

  • Assistance with job applications

  • Interviews with ABF recruiters

  • Potential job offers made that day

ABF drivers and dock workers receive excellent benefits, including medical, dental and vision coverage with no employee-paid premiums, and are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

ABF Freight, an ArcBest company, has been in business since 1923 and employs over 10,000 people across the United States. ABF operates a less-than-truckload network across North America to provide seamless transportation services in short- and long-haul markets.

"We have a really strong, values-driven culture that's rooted in almost a century of providing a great experience to our customers," Runser said. "The cornerstone of our company is our people. We're excited to continue strengthening our workforce as we head into our next 100 years."

ABF has positions available nationwide. For additional information on current ABF job openings or to apply for a job, please visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar
Email: amahar@arcb.com
Phone: 479-494-8221

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abf-freight-to-host-atlanta-hiring-event-301368664.html

SOURCE ArcBest

