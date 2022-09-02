U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

ABF Freight to Host San Fernando-area Hiring Event

·2 min read

ArcBest LTL carrier offering hiring bonuses for full-time city drivers

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a hiring event in the San Fernando area on September 8, seeking candidates for full-time city drivers. The company is offering $15,000 signing bonuses, available on the first day of employment.

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)
ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest)

"There's never been a better time to join the ABF team," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "Our people are at the heart of our success, and our values-driven culture has created an environment where people can grow and thrive — it's more than just a job, it's a career. If you live in the San Fernando area and you're looking to join a company with excellent benefits, frequent home time and ongoing training opportunities, we hope to see you at the event."

On September 8, ABF will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its service center, located at 12200 Montague St., Pacoima, CA, 91331. No appointment is necessary. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old.

At the event, candidates can expect:

  • Assistance with job applications

  • Interviews with ABF recruiters

  • Potential job offers made that day

ABF Freight is one of the nation's largest and most trusted less-than-truckload carriers, operating in both short- and long-haul markets across North America. ABF employs more than 10,000 people across over 240 locations, and over 53 percent of ABF drivers have been employed with the company for more than 10 years.

Full-time ABF drivers and dock workers receive Teamster Union Scale wages, 100 percent company-paid health insurance for employees and their families, personal days, sick leave and paid holidays, and they are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

For additional information on current job openings across the country or to apply for a job, please visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar
Email: amahar@arcb.com 
Phone: 479-494-8221

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abf-freight-to-host-san-fernando-area-hiring-event-301616962.html

SOURCE ArcBest

    (Reuters) -Two U.S. military veterans on Thursday sued 3M Co to block its planned spinoff of its healthcare business, which they called an illegal attempt to avoid compensating veterans for hearing damage caused by the company's military-issue earplugs. The case is expected to go before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, who is already overseeing more than 220,000 lawsuits over the earplugs and has been harshly critical of the company's legal strategy. "Fortunately, the law does not allow companies to gift their assets to shareholders when doing so leaves them unable to pay their debts," Ashley Keller, a lawyer for the veterans, said in a statement.