ABI Research's Hot Tech Innovators Report Identifies AVEVA and Telit Among 10 Key Vendors Delivering at the Industrial Edge

·3 min read

Industrial Edge is quickly becoming a critical way for manufacturers to utilize data

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Edge continues to be a hot topic for industrial and manufacturing firms when it comes to understanding the performance of their equipment and production line overall. In its latest report, global technology intelligence firm, ABI Research highlights the top vendors working with customers to deliver insights on-premises for data utilization.

ABI 2021 Logo
ABI 2021 Logo

"The Industrial Edge will help to avoid unplanned downtime and prolonging asset life by collecting data from sensors close to a piece of equipment (Edge Connectivity), processing and analyzing the information locally (Edge Computing/Intelligence), and managing the deployment of IoT devices, data collection, analysis, and transfer (Edge Orchestration)," explains Michael Larner, Principal Analyst, Industrial & Manufacturing at ABI Research.

Suppliers in this space either focus on delivering one aspect of the Industrial Edge such as ADLINK for edge connectivity, the computing and intelligence (Altizon, Cognex, Emerson, FogHorn, IOTech, or Telit), or look to orchestrate the entire process (AVEVA, Siemens).

"For time sensitive use cases such as condition-based monitoring, organizations want the low latency provided by an Industrial Edge architecture. They also want to save on the transfer and data storage costs when using cloud infrastructure," Larner points out.

Companies looking to deliver an Industrial Edge architecture vary from industrial automation providers (AVEVA, Emerson), companies already monitoring the production line (Cognex), and analytics specialists such as Litmus and FogHorn.

"Industrial Edge shouldn't be considered in isolation, rather the tip of the sword for collecting sensitive equipment information that forms part of a production line's digital twin. To maximize investments, buyers need to understand the protocols that suppliers' solutions utilize to ensure smooth data transfer, the industrial applications to which the data can be transferred, and the partnerships a vendor has to foster innovation," Larner concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's Hot Tech Innovators: Industrial Edge report. This report is part of the company's Industrial & Manufacturing research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Hot Tech Innovators reports focus on companies at the forefront of transformational innovation, particularly those that are younger and less well-known than the incumbents, at the technological forefront of their markets, developing new business models, destabilizing the current market and prime acquisition targets.

About ABI Research
ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research提供开创性的研究和战略指导，帮助客户了解日新月异的技术。 自1990年以来，我们已与全球数百个领先的技术品牌，尖端公司，具有远见的政府机构以及创新的贸易团体建立了合作关系。 我们帮助客户创造真实的业务成果。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global
Deborah Petrara
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ABI Research

  • Why Coal Stock Peabody Energy Sizzled Today

    Coal stock Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) shot up Monday morning, having jumped as much as 20.6% as of 11:10 a.m. EDT after the market took a liking to the coal producer's preliminary numbers. A deeper dive into the numbers, though, reflects muted year-over-year growth, which means there was more to Peabody Energy stock's rally this morning. The biggest number from Peabody Energy's preliminary results that caught the market's attention is its coal sales, which crossed $900 million during the quarter to levels last seen nearly seven quarters ago.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Oil Edges Up From 2014 High as Investors Assess Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose from the highest settlement since 2014 as investors assessed the energy crunch roiling global markets.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New York edged toward $83 a barrel after rising

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Oil prices reverse earlier losses on China energy demand concerns

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, recouping earlier losses, as falling temperatures in China, the world's biggest energy consumer, revived concerns about its ability to meet heating demand needs amid power and coal shortages. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 35 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.79 a barrel, having risen 0.2% in the previous session and nearly 10% this month. Brent fell on Monday after China released growth figures that disappointed the market but with temperatures falling as the northern hemisphere winter approaches and heating demand increasing, prices of oil, coal and natural gas are likely to remain elevated, traders and analysts said.

  • Behind the Energy Crisis: Fossil Fuel Investment Drops, and Renewables Aren’t Ready

    The transition to cleaner energy sources isn’t far enough along to meet a surge in demand, forcing countries to rely on fossil fuels.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • McBride shares lower as cleaning products firm warns of price hikes for customers

    Cleaning products firm McBride, which makes everything from dishwasher tablets to Oven Pride, has warned the UK’s supply chain crisis has resulted in it presenting customers with “substantial” price rises. The manufacturer of own-label goods sells to major supermarket chains in the UK and in Europe, and it today issued a profit warning. McBride said since its last update in September, when it initially warned it was being forced to increase prices, “supply chains have continued to tighten”.

  • Rock Tech Announces Results from Lithium Hydroxide Pilot Plant in Germany - High Quality, Battery Grade Lithium Hydroxide Produced

    Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") (TSX-V: RCK) (Frankfurt: RJIB) (OTCQX: RCKTF) is pleased to announce completion of a pilot test program and prototype production of battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate greater than 99.5% purity, in compliance with end-user electric vehicle lithium-ion battery production specifications.

  • Permian Oil Output Is Nearing Record Pre-Pandemic Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil output in America’s most prolific shale patch is getting closer to levels seen before the pandemic-driven market crash, as crude prices surge. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhile total production

  • U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

    Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched p

  • Power squeeze curbs Chinese growth, leaves Europe in a gas bind

    China's power shortages hit growth in the world's second biggest economy, threatening more pain for global supply chains, while Europe's gas squeeze looked set to continue as Russia's Gazprom showed no sign of hiking exports to the region in October. Coal, oil and gas prices have all rocketed higher in recent weeks hammering utilities and consumers from Beijing to Brussels, raising inflationary pressures and putting at risk a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The red-hot market underscores the scale of the task facing world leaders, who are under pressure to map out plans to wean their economies off fossil fuels in preparation for COP26 summit climate talks that start on Oct. 31.

  • China's Crackdown on Cryptocurrencies and its Impact on Crypto Mining Companies Outside the Country

    Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Last month, the Chinese government announced a crackdown on all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies and issued a countrywide ban on cryptocurrency mining, the energy-consuming process by which cryptocurrency tokens are produced. When the news broke, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell to around $41,

  • Let's Go Inside Intel's Improving Charts Ahead of Earnings

    In this daily bar chart of INTC, below, we can see some improvement from late July. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line looks like it has bottomed out in September and October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has turned up to a new outright-buy signal.

  • Brent oil futures mark first loss in 3 sessions; natural-gas prices end at a more than 3-week low

    Oil futures take a split path on Monday, with the global benchmark ending lower for the first time in three sessions and the U.S. benchmark significantly paring early gains after both touched multiyear highs.

  • Toyota earmarks $3.4 billion to boost EV battery production in the US through 2030

    Toyota Motor is joining other major automakers in putting its money behind electrification, saying Monday it would invest $3.4 billion in battery development and production in the United States through the end of the decade. The investment, which comes through the Japanese automaker’s North American arm, includes plans for a new $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant under a new company and with its metals unit Toyota Tsusho. The new plans are part of Toyota’s larger aim to invest $13.5 billion globally to keep up with other automakers who have already pledged to earmark massive sums to boost battery development and electrify their respective portfolios.

  • Enjoy Technology pops in public debut

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi is joined by Ron Johnson, Enjoy Technology CEO as the company goes public.

  • U.S. Factory Output Falls in Fresh Supply-Chain Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, in part reflecting a sharp pullback in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as well as broader backlogged supply chains and materials shortages.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular T

  • iPhone Assembler Foxconn Rolls Out EVs. How the Auto Industry Is Changing.

    The Taiwanese company unveiled the C, an SUV; the E, a high-end luxury sedan, designed with Italian firm Pininfarina; and the T, a transit bus.

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.