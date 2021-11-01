U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

Ability Members Group Expands Presence in Ontario With Three New Locations

·2 min read

Three new locations join one of Canada's fastest growing networks of home medical equipment providers

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Ability Members Group is pleased to announce its newest members in Ontario through the addition of Action Medical, with locations in Woodstock and Brantford, and Westin Healthcare located in Brampton. With the addition of these three locations, Ability Members Group moves closer to its goal of 100 locations.

"We're glad to join Ability Members Group because we now get to leverage larger scale while retaining our independence," said Linda MacLean, General Manager, Action Medical. With a team that is highly recommended by healthcare professionals, Action Medical is focused on ensuring their clients get the right solutions to address their needs.

Gurpreet Singh, owner, Westin Healthcare said, "We're looking forward to tapping into the best practices being shared across members. Working with these experienced home health care providers who are dealing with similar issues across the country, will support us in providing the best possible care for our clients." Established in 2012, Westin Healthcare is committed to helping clients with products and services that support their mobility and independent living.

"Our ongoing growth reflects the value and benefits that we are able to bring to our members," said Jamie Church, CEO, Ability Member Group. "We're excited to have Action Medical and Westin Healthcare on board. They bring energy, experience, and commitment to helping clients with aging at home and independent living."

Ability Members Group is committed to helping members grow through supporting operational excellence, improving profitability, collaboration, and financial transparency and has grown rapidly from its first 15 members in 2017.

About Ability Members Group

Ability Members Group is a national network of seasoned, independent home medical equipment providers which launched in 2017. The Ability Members Group leverages their collective buying power and supports members to successfully grow their businesses and provide excellence in client care. The network operates locations across Canada including: Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland.

Related links: abilitymembers.com, actionmedical.ca, westinhealthcare.com,

SOURCE Ability Members Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c9133.html

