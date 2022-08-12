U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,213.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,321.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,331.25
    +20.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.30
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    -0.44 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0315
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    +0.1020 (+3.66%)
     

  • Vix

    20.20
    +0.46 (+2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4170
    +0.4180 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,020.49
    -249.88 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.62
    -3.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.91
    -41.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.99
    +660.66 (+2.37%)
     

Ability of Virus Filtration Systems to Act as Primary Protection Shield against Unknown Viruses Driving Rapid Market Expansion: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Opened a Lot of Opportunities for Virus Filtration System Manufacturers; Product Innovation & Advancement Will Boost Market Growth Even More Going Ahead

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global virus filtration market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 4 billion in 2022 and further expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 13% through 2026.

Due to the rising frequency of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, contagious infections (especially COVID-19), and autoimmune disorders, the market size for virus filtering is expected to expand tremendously between 2022 and 2026.

WHO estimates that cancer was responsible for roughly 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020. Furthermore, in low- and lower-middle-income nations, cancer-causing diseases such as hepatitis and human papillomavirus (HPV) contribute to roughly 30% of cancer incidence.

For Critical Insights on Virus Filtration Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7611

A membrane barrier is used in virus filtration to keep virus particles in place as a primary line of defense against invasive viruses. Due to the crucial function that virus filtering will play in ensuring the safety of biopharmaceutical medicinal products, pharmaceutical corporations have increased their efforts in this area. As they continue to invest in new technologies, it is anticipated that North America and Europe will be two of the biggest markets.

Accelerating growth in demand for biopharmaceutical goods is a crucial factor driving the worldwide viral filtration market. Continued use of these products has depended on bio therapeutics having the high efficacy and minimal side effects required to treat diseases and ailments, rather than only their symptoms.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that, over the next 4 years, rapid technological innovation and increased single-use technology will fuel market expansion.

Which Virus Filtration Product Enjoys High Demand?

“Kits & Reagents Driving Virus Filtration Market Growth Due to Improved Virus Detection Aspect”

The kits & reagents segment is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15% from 2022-2026. In the viral filtration industry, kits & reagents are a very significant segment.

The reagents aid in lowering the chance of iatrogenic viral transmission. The reagents aid in determining the virus that is most likely to infect the cell substrate or any other reagents or components employed in the procedure when evaluating the process.

Two of the well-known manufacturers of reagents and kits for virus filtration are Qiagen and Merck Millipore. Blood, plasma, serum, bodily fluids, any monoclonal antibody, and recombinant proteins are examples of samples utilized in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals.

To learn more about Virus Filtration Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7611

Key Segments Covered in the Virus Filtration Industry Survey

  • By Type:

    • Kits & Reagents

    • Services

    • Filtration Systems

    • Others

    • By Application:

    • Biological

    • Medical Devices

    • Water Purification

    • Air Purification

    • Others

  • By End User:

    • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

    • Contract Research Organizations

    • Academic Research Institutes

    • Medical Device Companies

    • Others

  • By Region:

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

According to the competitive environment in the global viral filtration market, key industry players are likely to prioritize both, organic and inorganic tactics, such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, R&D initiatives, and innovations.

BioProcess International, General Electric, WuXi AppTec, Synder Filtration, Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Danaher, Sotera Health, BIA Separations, Sartorius AG, Lonza, and Merck KGaA are a few of the top businesses in the market.

  • To co-develop and co-commercialize the therapeutic candidate Bintrafusp alfa, Merck and a subsidiary of GSK agreed on a global partnership in the field of immuno-oncology in February 2019.

  • Merck and Artios Pharma Limited announced their collaborative agreement to find and develop multiple-precision oncology treatments, in 2020.

  • SenzaGen and Charles River Laboratories, one of the top providers of laboratory services globally, renewed and expanded their global partnership agreement in January 2021. The agreement was expanded to include all tests in the GARD portfolio to fulfil the rising demand for risk assessment of chemicals utilizing SenzaGen's non-animal test platform GARD.

  • Lonza and Moderna, a biotechnology business that invented messenger RNA treatments and vaccines, announced their partnership in June 2021. The extended agreement will allow for more COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna medicinal substance manufacturing. At Lonza's Geleen facility, a new manufacturing line for the synthesis of drug substances will be made available.

Get Customization on Virus Filtration Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7611

Key players in the Virus Filtration Market

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

  • BioMérieux SA

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Lonza Group AG

  • Pall Corporation

Key Takeaways from Virus Filtration Market Study

  • North America holds a leading position in the virus filtration market due to the presence of key players and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

  • The global market for virus filtration systems is currently valued at US$ 4 billion.

  • Demand for virus filtration devices is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2026.

  • The kits & reagents segment is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15% from 2022-2026

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Asthma Treatment Market - Asthma Treatment Market Analysis Report By Treatment Type (Long-term Asthma Control Medications, Quick-relief (Rescue) Medications), By Route of Administration(Inhaled, Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous), By Region - Global Forecast 2020 to 2027.

Benzodiazepine Drugs Market - Benzodiazepine Drugs Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking By Product (Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Diazepam, Lorazepam), By Application (Anxiety, Seizures, Insomnia, Alcohol Withdrawal) - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2026.

Atherosclerosis Drugs Market - Atherosclerosis Drugs Market By Drug Class (Anti-platelet Medications, Cholesterol Lowering Medications, Beta Blockers, Diuretics, Calcium Channel Blockers), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Region - Global Forecast 2020 to 2027.

Pulse Oximeters Market - Pulse Oximeters Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking By Product Type (Finger, Hand Held, Table Top, Wrist), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Homecare Settings) - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029.

Tricuspid Valve Repair Market - Tricuspid Valve Repair Market By Product Type (Annuloplasty rings), By Indication (Tricuspid Valve Regurgitation, Tricuspid Valve Stenosi), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories), By Region - Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029.

Cancer Biomarkers Market - Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis by Test Type (PSA Tests CTC Tests, AFP Tests, CA Tests, HER2 Tests, BRCA Tests, ALK Tests, KRAS Mutation Tests), by Illness Indication (Blood Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Liver Cancer), by Region - Global Insights 2022-2032.

Audiological Devices Market - Audiological Devices Market By Product (Hearing Aids, Diagnostic Devices), By Disease Type (Otosclerosis, Meniere’s Disease, Acoustic Tumors, Otitis Media), By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), By Region - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2026.

Computer Aided Detection Market - Computer Aided Detection Market By Application (Oncology, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer), By Imaging Modality (Mammography, MRI, CT, Tomosynthesis), By Region - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2025.

Guidewires Market - Guidewires Market Analysis By Product Type (Coronary Guidewires, Peripheral Guidewires, Neurovascular Guidewires, Urology Guidewires, Radiology Guidewires, Gastroenterology Guidewires), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASCs)- Global Forecast 2020-2025.

Breast Pumps Market - Breast Pumps Market Size, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking By Product (Single Electric, Double Electric, Manual), By Application (Hospital Grade, Personal Use), By Region - Global Insights to 2025

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale

    The administration said in March it would release a record 1 million barrels of crude per day from May to October, or about 180 million barrels, from the SPR, which holds oil in caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The companies buying oil included Valero Energy Corp, with 4.9 million barrels, Motiva Enterprises LLC, with 2.1 million barrels, Phillips 66 with 950,000 barrels and Chevron Corp with 350,000 barrels.

  • Oregon biotech Siga Technologies set to deliver first monkeypox treatment

    Four years after Siga Technologies (Nasdaq: SIGA) gained approval for a smallpox drug, the Corvallis company is gearing up to get the same antiviral into a clinical trial for monkeypox. Tpoxx, also known as tecovirimat, is the only drug available to treat the virus, though it is not yet approved in the U.S. for the disease. The Food and Drug Administration designated Tpoxx as an investigational drug for monkeypox, allowing it to be released from the Strategic National Stockpile only after prescribers jump through considerable hoops.

  • Petrobras Cuts Diesel Prices for Second Time in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced diesel prices for the second time in a week as President Jair Bolsonaro tries to ease the sting of inflation ahead of elections. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneThe state-ru

  • 3 Drug Companies Fall on Zantac Lawsuit Fears. It Shows the Power of Analysts.

    Sanofi, GSK, and Haleon had big market drops for two straight days after UBS weighed in with a downgrade of Sanofi.

  • Pfizer Stock Slumps Amid Litigation Concerns Linked to Zantac Heartburn Drug

    Zantac, also sold as ranitidine, was pulled from the market in 2020 following a study that suggested it contained a cancer-causing impurity.

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • Goldman Sees US Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5 by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline and oil prices should bounce back through the end of the year as the market still needs to balance rising demand and tight supplies, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere a

  • Top Research Reports for PepsiCo, QUALCOMM & HSBC

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC).

  • Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing on Wednesday delivered its first 787 Dreamliner since May 2021, a milestone for the planemaker that has faced production problems with its widebody jet. American Airlines said it had taken delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner since April 2021, sending shares up 4.5%. American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom in an Instagram post reiterated the airline expects to receive nine 787s in 2022.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • JPMorgan Gold Traders Found Guilty After Long Spoofing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader were convicted in Chicago on charges they manipulated markets for years, handing the US government a win in its long crackdown on bogus “spoofing” orders.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Coo

  • Mark Cuban, Mavericks in hot water over Voyager 'Ponzi scheme'

    Billionaire Mark Cuban is the latest celebrity on the receiving end of investor ire. A group of Voyager Digital customers filed a class-action suit in Florida federal court against Cuban, as well as the basketball team he owns, the Dallas Mavericks, alleging their promotion of the crypto platform resulted in more than 3.5 million investors losing $5 billion collectively. Voyager Digital's CEO, Stephen Ehrlich, was also named as a defendant in the suit.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Posts Data From Multiple Myeloma Study

    Bristol Myers (BMY) and partner, 2seventy bio, report top-line data from a late-stage study evaluating Abecma for multiple myeloma patients after two or more lines of prior therapy.

  • US Producer Prices Fall for First Time Since Early in Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- A key measure of US producer prices unexpectedly fell in July for the first time in more than two years, largely reflecting a drop in energy costs and representing a welcome moderation in inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show

  • Crocs on the move: Footwear brand takes innovative approach to hybrid work and new headquarters

    In a rare move, Crocs announced it was expanding its Colorado headquarters, not once, but twice during the pandemic. What the company needed was twice the size, so Crocs started renovations this spring on a 190,000-square-foot, three-story building at 500 Eldorado Blvd., about two miles south of its current headquarters. Crocs reported $1.2 million in expenses for paying rent at two headquarters in its second-quarter earning statement.

  • Monkeypox Is Popping Up In Places It Shouldn’t But NanoViricides Says It May Have A Solution

    Benzinga - Rachel Green

  • Johnson & Johnson Drops Talcum Powder Globally as Lawsuits Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson said it plans to stop selling its legacy talc-based baby-powder products globally in 2023, a move that comes amid continued legal battles and years after the company discontinued the product in the US and Canada.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe

  • Marathon (MRO) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Backs Shareholder Returns

    Marathon Oil (MRO) spent $375 million in capital and exploratory expenditures during the quarter and raked in a record $1.2 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

  • Walgreens Offers Bonuses Up to $75,000 to Recruit Pharmacists

    Thousands of the drugstore chain’s locations operate with reduced pharmacy hours due to a pharmacist shortage.

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.