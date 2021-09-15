U.S. markets open in 5 hours

Abingworth strengthens investment team with new appointments in the US and UK

·3 min read

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abingworth, a leading international life sciences investment group, announces three new appointments to its investment team in the UK and US. Jay Cui PhD, MBA and Lucille Conroy MD have joined as Principals and Diya Malhotra PhD has joined as an Investment Manager. Jay will be based at the firm's Menlo Park, CA office and Lucille and Diya will be based in London, UK. They will work with the Partners across all locations, sourcing and evaluating new opportunities, and supporting existing venture investments.

Jay was previously a Director at AbbVie Ventures, where he helped make equity investments in emerging biotech companies and served as a board observer for a number of companies within Abbvie Ventures' portfolio. Prior to this, Jay worked as a business strategy consultant focused on the life sciences sector at ZS Associates and Campbell Alliance. Jay gained his MBA and PhD from the University of Chicago and a BSc in Chemistry from Peking University.

Lucille joins Abingworth from F-Prime Capital where she worked as a Senior Associate primarily focusing on investment opportunities in early-stage, novel therapeutic biotech companies. Before that, she was at McKinsey & Co, where she worked in the Private Equity, European Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products practices. Lucille completed her clinical foundation and core medical training in the UK at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, UCLH, Imperial College, and Barts Foundation NHS Trusts. Lucille holds a BSc in Clinical Neuroscience and an MBChB from the University of Glasgow.

Diya joins from L.E.K. Consulting where she worked as a Consultant in its Life Sciences practice advising pharmaceutical and early to late-stage biotech clients on a range of projects, including corporate strategy, and clinical and commercial opportunity assessments. Diya holds a PhD in Clinical Neuropharmacology from Imperial College London, and a BSc in Pharmacology from University College London.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lucille, Jay and Diya to the team," said Bali Muralidhar, Managing Partner. "Together they bring a wide range of experience in life sciences investing and strategic consulting, plus strong scientific and clinical backgrounds. They will be great additions to Abingworth's transatlantic investment team, expanding our capabilities to evaluate and invest in exciting early- and development-stage biotech companies, and clinical co-development opportunities following the recent closing of our new funds – ABV 8 and ACCD2 – which target these areas."

ABV 8 – Abingworth Bioventures 8; ACCD2 – Abingworth Clinical Co-Development Fund 2

About Abingworth

Abingworth is a leading transatlantic life sciences investment firm. Abingworth helps transform cutting-edge science into novel medicines by providing capital and expertise to top calibre management teams building world-class companies. Since 1973, Abingworth has invested in over 175 life science companies, leading to 45 M&As and 71 IPOs. Our therapeutic focused investments fall into three categories: seed and early-stage, development stage, and clinical co-development. Abingworth supports its portfolio companies with a team of experienced professionals at offices in London, Menlo Park (California), and Boston

Contacts

Bali Muralidhar
Managing Partner
Tel: +44 (0)20 7534 1500

www.abingworth.com

For media enquiries:
Mark Swallow or David Dible, MEDiSTRAVA Consulting
Tel: +44 (0)20 7638 9571
Email: abingworth@medistrava.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abingworth-strengthens-investment-team-with-new-appointments-in-the-us-and-uk-301376616.html

SOURCE Abingworth

