Abivax Announces a Change in Its Governance

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris:FR0012333284 - ABVX), a phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, announces today a transition in the governance of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Philippe Pouletty, MD, founder of Abivax and Chairman of the Board of Directors since the inception of the company in 2013, has notified the Board of his intent to concentrate and allocate more time to other projects, including publicly traded companies, and therefore to no longer assume the responsibilities of Chairman. As a result, Dr. Pouletty has further notified the Board of his decision to resign from his Chairmanship, effective immediately. Dr. Pouletty will however continue after many years of successful Board leadership, to accompany the development of Abivax as a Board Member.

Dr. Pouletty said: "I am proud that Abivax today is one of the few European biotech companies with a drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), entering phase 3 trials that addresses major medical needs in chronic inflammatory diseases. Translating radical innovation from great academic science into products for the benefits of patients has always been my focus. I am confident that Abivax will continue successfully under the new leadership."

Until the appointment of a new permanent independent Chairperson, Mrs. Corinna zur Bonsen-Thomas, a current independent Board Member, is taking the role of interim Chairperson of Abivax.

Mrs. zur Bonsen-Thomas has over 30 years of leadership experience and held different VP roles in the global pharmaceutical and medical device industry as well as in digital health startups. She is co-founder and CEO of RetInSight, a digital health company, and has over 15 years of experience as Supervisory Board Member. Mrs. zur Bonsen-Thomas is an Abivax Board Member since 2017.

"We respect Dr. Pouletty's decision and thank him for his multiple contributions to the company over the past years. Together with the management, the board is now looking forward to the change in governance under the new leadership.", said Mrs zur Bonsen-Thomas, Chairperson of Abivax.

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310

Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24

Public Relations France
Primatice
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com
+33 6 78 12 97 95

Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates (including patient recruitment) with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although Abivax' management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel). These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

SOURCE: ABIVAX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712399/Abivax-Announces-a-Change-in-Its-Governance

