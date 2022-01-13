U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,707.00
    -9.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,083.00
    -77.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,856.75
    -30.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,169.10
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.39
    -0.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.70
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1469
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.62
    -0.79 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3850
    -0.2810 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,708.69
    +1,130.89 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +31.07 (+3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Abivax Receives EMA Scientific Advice Supportive of Moving ABX464 into Phase 3 Clinical Testing in Ulcerative Colitis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • The responses from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) within the scientific advice meeting support moving 25mg and 50mg ABX464 into a phase 3 clinical program in ulcerative colitis (UC)

  • Abivax to present at the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 12:00-12:40 pm ET (9:00-9:40 am PST and 6:00-6:40 pm CET)

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases and cancer, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) provided their feedback in the context of the scientific advice meeting that supports advancing ABX464 into phase 3 clinical testing for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and subsequent potential marketing authorization submission and commercialization.

In November 2021, Abivax received written responses from the US regulatory agency FDA in the context of the End-of-Phase-2 meeting. This feedback was recently complemented by a separate FDA CMC Type C meeting, focusing on manufacturing aspects, as well as the responses from EMA to a scientific advice request.

The advice received supports moving ABX464 into a pivotal phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis, with no concerns raised regarding clinical safety, non-clinical safety, or CMC.

Both FDA and EMA agreed with Abivax that progressing 25mg and 50mg (as the highest dose), into phase 3 testing is appropriate, for both induction and the subsequent maintenance studies in UC. The agencies were supportive of Abivax's intention to drop the 100mg dose, as no additional therapeutic benefit could be observed with this higher dose.

The FDA feedback and the EMA scientific advice are largely consistent and Abivax is currently reviewing suggested modifications, including comments on the study design, the potential for testing of a lower dose and the statistical analysis plan, to the pivotal study designs with its clinical and regulatory advisers. The final study protocols are planned to be submitted during the course of Q1 2022.

Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, said:"Abivax is very happy with the outcomes of the regulatory consultations as they pave the way for finalizing an appropriate study design that will be crucial to confirm the benefit of ABX464 for the efficient and durable treatment of ulcerative colitis. Given the impressive phase 2a and phase 2b study results, especially with respect to long-term clinical remission data, we believe that our drug candidate can make a real difference to improve the lives of the many patients suffering from ulcerative colitis. I am looking forward to sharing our latest achievements and plans as part of my presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference with the investors and the pharmaceutical community."

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)
Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the physiological inflammation and immunological pathways to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe chronic inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310

Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24

Public Relations France
DGM Conseil
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr
+33 6 14 50 15 84

Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates (including patient recruitment) with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although the Company believes that its forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that have been deemed reasonable, such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel). Special consideration should be given to the potential hurtles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and ethics committees of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC, clinical data, Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law.

This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

SOURCE: ABIVAX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683344/Abivax-Receives-EMA-Scientific-Advice-Supportive-of-Moving-ABX464-into-Phase-3-Clinical-Testing-in-Ulcerative-Colitis

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax CEO: 'We're going to make a significant impact on this COVID pandemic'

    Novavax (NVAX) is waiting for its COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in the U.S., but with authorizations now in three major markets globally, the biotech company says it's making its mark on the pandemic. "We're going to make a significant impact on this Covid pandemic," CEO Stanley Erck told Yahoo Finance Tuesday.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Enters The CRISPR Field In A Big Way?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after inking a deal with Beam Therapeutics for its CRISPR technology, base editing? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • With drug launch plan, East Bay company pivots back to the start after FDA rejection

    The company's drug was rejected this summer for one condition, so it plans to launch in the second quarter in another condition.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Couldn't Outrun the Market Today

    The coronavirus vaccine that it has licensed does very well against variants like omicron, but it's still a laggard.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Releases a Letter to Shareholders - 2021 Review and 2022 Outlook

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) is providing a letter to shareholders, included below.

  • The Gene-Editing Industry Weighs In on Outlook at J.P. Morgan Conference

    Companies like Intellia Therapeutics and Editas Medicine are saying that this year will bring exciting developments.

  • Biogen Got Bad News on Its Alzheimer’s Drug. Why It Hurt Eli Lilly, Too.

    Biogen stock is tumbling after the organization that sets rules for Medicare recommended making being part of a medical trial a prerequisite for having its Alzheimer’s drug covered. The call was bad news for Eli Lilly stock, too. Aduhelm, Biogen’s (ticker: BIIB) Alzheimer’s treatment, has been controversial almost from the get-go.

  • Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sank 23% in 2021

    Despite having a billion-dollar drug in its portfolio, the potential for backdoor entry into the marijuana market, and being consistently profitable for years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was battered about the head by the stock market last year with its stock falling 22.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline started during the summer when Jazz reported second-quarter earnings that showed sales of its top sleep disorder drug, Xylem, plunged 25% from the prior year. While that's because patients were being transitioned over to its next-generation drug, Xywav, combined sales were only 3% higher.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Why Cortexyme Stock Imploded in 2021

    The clinical-stage drugmaker's shares imploded last year in response to the failure of its lead Alzheimer's disease candidate atuzaginstat in a combined phase 2/3 study. Specifically, atuzaginstat reportedly missed both of its co-primary endpoints in the phase 2/3 Gain trial as a treatment for mild to moderate forms of Alzheimer's disease. Since announcing these disappointing trial results late last year, Cortexyme has said that it plans to trial the drug yet again.

  • Better Vaccine Stock: Ocugen vs. Inovio Pharmaceuticals

    Ocugen jumped into the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 by partnering up with Bharat Biotech, an India-based biotech company. Bharat Biotech ran a late-stage clinical trial for the vaccine in question, Covaxin, in India, and earned emergency use authorization (EUA) for it there.

  • We were promised Pfizer pills. Where are the other COVID treatments?

    The U.S. purchased 10 million courses of Pfizer’s antiviral treatment in a $5 billion deal. Where are they?

  • KN95 and N95 masks: Which does the CDC recommend, and can you reuse them?

    The spread of the Omicron variant has sent federal authorities scrambling to clarify Covid safety guidance for the purposes of everyday life

  • Boosting Too Often Could Backfire, European Official Warns

    European health officials said Tuesday that administering booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines too regularly could impact their efficacy.

  • GlaxoSmithKline, Vir shares up as U.S. orders more doses of COVID treatment sotrovimab

    GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for early COVID-19 treatment. The extra doses will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 to the U.S., which has an option to purchase more in the second quarter. The companies now have total binding agreements for 1.7 million doses worldwide. Sotrovimab was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in Ma

  • This company collected hundreds of millions of dollars from Californians. Now state is suing

    “The company spent less then 16 cents of every dollar on member expenses and pocketed the rest,” CA attorney general says.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sliding 5.1% lower as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline appears to be the result of some profit-taking after Moderna's shares jumped on Monday after the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for a version of its COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the coronavirus omicron variant.

  • Biogen features on 'Shkreli Awards'

    Biogen Inc. has made multiple appearances in this year's "Shkreli Awards," a local nonprofit's annual scolding of health-care profiteers who, the group says, have "particularly creative ways of milking the health system for money."

  • Why Exactly Omicron Causes Headaches, and What You Need to Know About

    Headaches are one of the most common symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Here's why, and what it feels like.