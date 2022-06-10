Abivax Releases the Results of its June 9, 2022 Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 9, 2022, which was chaired by Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, in the absence of the Chairman of the Board of directors.

The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and, in particular, the financial statements for the 2021 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions.

Shareholders also approved the reappointments of Jean-Jacques Bertrand, Prof. Carol L. Brosgart, M.D., Joy Amundson and Sofinnova Partners as Board members.

Details on the vote results will be available on the company's website.

About Abivax

Abivax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, obefazimod (ABX464) to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Ligia Vela-Reid

lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com

+44 7413 825310

Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22

Story continues

Public Relations France

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 6 21 10 49 24

Public Relations France

Primatice

Thomas Roborel de Climens

thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

+33 6 78 12 97 95

Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

+1 646 770 8858

SOURCE: Abivax





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/704677/Abivax-Releases-the-Results-of-its-June-9-2022-Ordinary-Annual-and-Extraordinary-General-Meeting



