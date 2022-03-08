U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,211.75
    +13.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,836.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,340.50
    +19.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.90
    +11.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.48
    +3.08 (+2.58%)
     

  • Gold

    2,014.80
    +18.90 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    26.40
    +0.68 (+2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.12
    +3.14 (+9.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5550
    +0.2460 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,932.28
    +743.47 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.67
    +22.05 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.18
    -0.30 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Ablation Devices Market to hit $16 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·4 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Ablation Devices Industry is poised to register 11.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 driven by increasing R&D activities leading to the development of innovative products for ablation procedures.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global ablation devices market value is anticipated to reach USD 16 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Advancements in treatment technologies for various chronic diseases will fuel the overall industry growth.

Growing prevalence of several chronic diseases including cancer and cardiovascular diseases across the globe will stimulate the market demand over the forecast period. Significant increase in the cancer prevalence has been observed during the past years. Radiofrequency ablation is majorly used for the treatment of cancer patients that have tumor less than one and half inch of diameter. Thus, increasing number of cases and effectivity of ablation procedures will positively impact the business expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3419

Ablation devices industry is further driven by the increasing preference for minimally invasive technologies, especially, in developed countries. Several benefits associated with minimally invasive procedures such as shorter stay in the hospitals, rapid recovery, and effective management of post-surgical pain are accelerating the procedural demand, thereby positively impacting the market revenue.

Some major findings of the ablation devices market report include:

  • Growing focus and preference for minimally invasive procedures owing to its several benefits will drive the industry expansion.

  • Increasing patient population suffering through chronic diseases, especially, cancer and cardiovascular diseases will fuel the demand for ablation devices.

  • Continued product innovations to offer safe and effective treatment will highly impact the market statistics.

  • Improving reimbursements scenario and advancements in healthcare technology will favor industry revenue.


Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 171 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, “Ablation Devices Market Statistics, By Technology (Radiofrequency Devices, Laser/Light Ablation, Ultrasound Devices, Cryoablation Devices), Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Gynecology, Urology, Cosmetic Surgery), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/ablation-devices-market

Radiofrequency devices segment was valued at over USD 3.5 billion in 2021. Radiofrequency devices are widely used in the field of cardiology, oncology, gynecology, cosmetology, and pain management. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, majorly atrial fibrillation, has led to increase in demand for radiofrequency devices. The high success rate of procedures with the use of radiofrequency devices in the treatment of atrial fibrillation has increased product adoption rate that will impel the business landscape.

Ablation devices market from gynecology segment held 6% revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to progress at lucrative rate during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of several gynecological disorders including uterine endometrial lining damage is expected to augment the demand for ablation devices. Preference for minimally invasive procedures involving less scars and faster recovery in the treatment of gynecological disorders is expected to boost the industry expansion.

Hospital’s segment accounted for more than USD 3.5 billion in 2021. Developed infrastructure and availability of advanced devices accounts for major factors impacting the market outlook. Furthermore, increasing number of patient visits result in high rate of disease treatments in hospitals will propel demand for ablation devices in settings. In addition, increased focus of industry players on expanding product availability in hospitals to cater a large patient population will result in rapid adoption of advanced devices in hospitals that will boost the market expansion.

Asia Pacific ablation devices market is poised to witness 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing awareness about availability of advanced treatment options coupled with growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will result into rapid product adoption throughout the region. Additionally, several industry players are involved in development of advanced products for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. Such product introductions by industry players in the region is expected to boost the adoption rate.

Major players operating in the ablation devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Alcon Laboratories, AngioDynamics, AtriCure, Inc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Elekta AB, Olympus Corporation, Varian, Medtronic plc, and Ethicon, Inc (Johnson & Johnson) among others. These players are implementing various strategies such as, collaborations, new product launches and partnerships to gain competitive advantage.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3419

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip after Dow hits correction, Nasdaq enters bear market

    U.S. equity futures ticked lower in post-market trading Monday after a sell-off in the earlier session that saw the Dow fall into correction territory and the Nasdaq enter a bear market. Investors continued to jettison stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets as concerns over the economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine intensified.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Intel's former PC chief lands new exec role at competitor

    Intel's former PC head lands a new exec role at another chipmaker, where he will lead its business units.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • Why Shopify's Shares Slid 28% in February

    The e-commerce platform for entrepreneurs warned of a slowdown in 2022, even as it ramps up spending on its infrastructure.