U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.00
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,151.00
    +80.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,669.25
    +24.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.40
    +14.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.14
    -0.60 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.10
    +10.60 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4250
    +0.0300 (+0.88%)
     

  • Vix

    26.38
    +3.39 (+14.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0054 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4660
    -0.3370 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,296.84
    +941.79 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.80
    +42.79 (+7.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,364.38
    +28.98 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Ablation Equipment Market Set to Surge with 10.8% CAGR by 2032: Urbanization, Infrastructure Investments, and Technological Advancements Drive Growth - BY PMI

PMI
·9 min read
PMI
PMI

The report. "Global Ablation Equipment Market, By Technology (Electrical, Radiation, Radiofrequency, Light, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy, Thermal, Microwave, and Hydro-mechanical), By Product (Radiofrequency Ablators, Laser/Light Ablators, Ultrasound Ablators, Electrical Ablators, Cryoablation Devices, Microwave Ablators, and Hydrothermal Ablators), By Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer, Ophthalmology, Pain Management, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedic Treatment, Cosmetic Surgery, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”.

Covina, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ablation Equipment Market is a rapidly growing sector within the medical device industry. Ablation is a procedure that involves the removal of tissue, typically by using heat, cold, or chemicals. Ablation is used to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including cancer, heart disease, and chronic pain. The Ablation Equipment Market is driven by several factors, including an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in ablation devices, and growing awareness of the benefits of ablation procedures.

Key highlights:

  • In July 2017, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Cosman Medical, Inc., a producer of RF ablation systems. This acquisition increased the Boston Scientific’s portfolio with systems such as Deep Brain Stimulation Systems and Spinal Cord Stimulator.

  • In April 2016, Abbott Laboratories and St. Jude Medical, Inc. arrived into a merger agreement. According to the agreement Abbott will acquire St. Jude Medical by end of the 2016. This acquisition is projected to expand the global capabilities and presence of both the companies and diversify their product offerings in the medical devices industry. Moreover, the merger would generate the industry-leading product pipeline and top position in the industry, owing to combined product portfolio.

Analyst View:

Rising number of ablation procedures

Minimally invasive substitutes involve less scarring, less pain, and provides an earlier recovery for patients. Additionally, as compared to traditional surgical procedures, these procedures are more economical. The acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries across the globe is growing as these procedures have lower mortality, are safer and as well as lower complication rates as compared to open surgeries. Further, according to the data published by American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the U.S. in 2014 increased from ~13.9 million procedures to 14.2 million in 2015. One of the most regularly used minimally-invasive techniques is ablation, used for the treatment of various tumor, uterine fibroids, and AF. Hence, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures support the ablation procedures to expand globally, and is propelling the target market growth.

Reprocessing and reuse of devices in developing countries

Ablation catheters are considered as single-use devices (SUDs), as per the FDA and EU regulations. Conversely, limited reimbursement and high cost of these devices has led to their reuse and reprocessing mainly in hospitals with budget constraints. High cost of ablation devices have resulted in regular reuse of these devices in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, and Russia. Thus, the reuse of ablation catheters increases the risk of blood-borne infections among patients, and reduces their market size.


Request Sample:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4292

Key Market Insights from the report:    

The Ablation Equipment Market accounted for US$ 14.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be 37.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and region.

  • By type, the microwave ablators segment is projected to increase at a highest CAGR rate from 2020 to 2029. The highest growth rate of microwave ablation in cancer treatment, as well as benefits provided by it over RF ablation accounts for the major factors leading to the growth of this segment.

  • By product, the target market is radiofrequency ablators, laser/light ablators, ultrasound ablators, electrical ablators, cryoablation devices, microwave ablators, and hydrothermal ablators.

  • By application, the cardiovascular disease segment is projected to register for the highest share of the market in 2020. Growing incidence of atrial fibrillation worldwide along with the introduction of novel ablation technologies for the treatment of atrial fibrillation is the major factor boosting the growth of the market.

  • By region, North America is projected to register the highest share of the market in 2017, due to rapidly increasing elderly population, high acceptance rate of ablation devices in the region.

PDF Download for this report:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4292

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global ablation equipment market includes:

  • Arthrex

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • AtriCure, Inc.

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc.

  • Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

  • Halyard Health

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • EDAP TMS S.A.

  • Smith & Nephew

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

Scope of Report:

  1. Ablation Equipment Market, By Technology, 2020 – 2029, (US$ Mn)

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029

      • Segment Trends

    • Electrical

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Radiation

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Radiofrequency

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Light

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Ultrasound

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Cryotherapy

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Thermal

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Microwave

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Hydro-mechanical

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

  2. Global Ablation Equipment Market, By Product, 2020 – 2029, (US$ Mn)

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029

      • Segment Trends

    • Radiofrequency Ablators

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Laser/Light Ablators

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Ultrasound Ablators

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Electrical Ablators

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Cryoablation Devices

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Microwave Ablators

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Hydrothermal Ablators

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

  3. Global Ablation Equipment Market, By Application, 2020 – 2029, (US$ Mn)

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2029

      • Segment Trends

    • Cardiovascular Disease

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Cancer

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Ophthalmology

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Pain Management

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Gynecology

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Urology

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Orthopedic Treatment

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Cosmetic Surgery

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2029

Here are some key questions answered:

  1. What is ablation equipment and how is it used in medical procedures?

Ans. Ablation equipment is a set of medical devices used to remove or destroy tissue through a process known as ablation. This is typically done using different types of energy sources such as radiofrequency, microwave, laser, ultrasound, or cryotherapy.

  1. What are the different types of energy sources used in ablation equipment and how do they work?

Ans. There are several types of energy sources used in ablation equipment, each of which works differently to remove or destroy tissue. Some common types of energy sources used in ablation equipment include: Radiofrequency (RF) energy, Microwave energy, Laser energy, Ultrasound energy, Cryotherapy. Each of these energy sources works by creating heat or cold, which causes the targeted tissue to die and be reabsorbed by the body. The choice of energy source will depend on the type and location of the tissue to be treated, as well as the patient's medical history and overall health.

  1. What are the main drivers of growth in the ablation equipment market, and how are they expected to evolve over time?

Ans. As the global population ages, the incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease is increasing. Ablation is an effective treatment option for many of these conditions, driving demand for ablation equipment. It is expected that these drivers of growth will continue to evolve. For example, as new technologies and techniques are developed, ablation procedures may become even more precise and effective. Additionally, changes in healthcare policy and regulation may impact the availability and use of ablation equipment. However, overall, the ablation equipment market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for less invasive treatment options and advances in ablation technology.

Other Related Topics:

Surgical Stapler Market, By Products (Linear Surgical Stapler, Circular Surgical Stapler, Cutter Stapler, Skin Stapler, and Stapler Reload), By Mechanism (Manual Surgical Stapler and Powered Surgical Stapler), By Usability (Disposable Surgical Stapler and Reusable Surgical Stapler), By Application (Abdominal Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries, Cardiac & Thoracic Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgery, and Other Surgical Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Spinal Surgery Devices Market, By Device Type (Spinal Decompression (Corpectomy, Discectomy, Facetectomy, Foraminotomy, and Laminotomy), Spinal Fusion (Cervical Fusion, Interbody Fusion, ThoracoLumbar Fusion, and Other Spinal Fusions), Fracture Repair Devices, Arthroplasty Devices, and Non-fusion Devices), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Devices Market, By Product (Monoplace HBOT Devices, Multiplace HBOT Devices, and Topical HBOT Devices), By Application (Decompression Sickness, Wound Healing, Infection Treatment, Gas Embolism, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

CONTACT: Shweta R Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2574 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Move Customers Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Oil hits lowest since 2021 on banking fears

    Oil prices dropped to their lowest in 15 months on Monday, driven down by concern that risks in the global banking sector and a potential increase to U.S. interest rates could spark a recession that would sap fuel demand. In volatile trading, Brent crude futures for May fell 87 cents, or 1.2%, to $72.10 a barrel by 1211 GMT. The slide in oil comes despite the historic deal for UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, to buy Credit Suisse in an attempt to rescue the country's second-biggest bank.

  • Oil Spread Slumps Most Since January in Latest Sign of Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- A key barometer of oil market health has slumped as strikes in France worsened sentiment amid turmoil in the banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferBrent’s nearest timespread — a me

  • Is Google A Buy Amid Banking Crisis, Artificial Intelligence Race?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Why US regulators let banks lose billions — as long as losses are 'unrealized'

    The danger posed by paper losses on bonds is newly relevant with the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. The debate about their treatment goes back decades.

  • Vacasa Turnaround Exec Cites the Need for a Vacation Rental Reset Post-Covid

    If ever there was a put up or shut up time for vacation rental tech, it is now. Vacasa and top exec T.J. Clark are bent on improving direct relations with homeowners minus nearly 1,600 employees since October.

  • Commodities Under Pressure as Focus Remains on Banking Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Many commodities remained under pressure in the wake of UBS Group AG’s emergency purchase of Credit Suisse Group AG that aims to contain a banking crisis hurting the appeal of risk assets.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back

  • Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

    Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered warn that the oil price crash has been exacerbated by hedging activity–specifically, due to gamma hedging effects

  • Escalating Demand for Soybean Oil Hits Possible Slowdown

    Farmers and refiners are worried that a nascent boom in the market for soybean oil is being stalled by a challenge from an unexpected source: the Environmental Protection Agency. Prices for soybean oil, a byproduct left over after crushing the beans for animal feed, soared to records last year owing to growing government incentives to make it into diesel fuel. Then, in December, the EPA proposed to mandate less use of biomass-based diesel through 2025 than many had expected, pruning the value of credits the agency issues to makers of biofuels.

  • From financial wellness benefits to reskilling programs: How HR execs at Lockheed Martin, UPS, and 7 other Fortune 500 companies are recession-proofing their talent strategy

    Fortune 500 HR execs share how they’re recession-proofing their talent strategy. Hint: Financial wellness benefits and reskilling.

  • Job posting laws create rifts between employee and employer over fair pay

    More than a third (36%) of 1,300 HR professionals said pay disclosure laws caused more current employees to ask about receiving a pay raise.

  • Will an LLC Protect My Personal Assets?

    Setting up a business as a limited liability company (LLC) can protect the business owner's personal assets from being claimed by business creditors. An LLC creates a shield between business liabilities and personal assets. This means, in most cases, a … Continue reading → The post Does an LLC Protect Your Personal Assets? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Mercedes set to invest billions in e-vehicles plants

    Mercedes will invest billions of dollars to modernise its plants in China, Germany and Hungary over the coming years, magazine Automobilwoche reported, as the carmaker prepares to switch to electric vehicles and cut emissions. The European Union has set a goal to halve CO2 emissions per passenger car over their life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020 and is seeking agreement on a 2035 deadline to end the sale of fossil fuel cars. Mercedes has said it will be ready to go electric by the end of the this decade, where market conditions allow.

  • Bitcoin and Stablecoins Will Bring Crypto Mass Adoption to Africa, Experts Say

    The sentiment permeated talks and fireside chats at the 2023 Blockchain Africa Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

  • Cryptocurrency Outlook Is Strengthened by U.S. Banking Turmoil: Coinbase

    More people now appreciate the fundamental value proposition of having an alternative to the traditional financial system, the report said.

  • 5 Secrets About Traditional IRAs

    A traditional IRA gives a current-year tax benefit and future years of tax savings—minus the income restrictions that limit who can have a Roth IRA.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights The Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel AG, Church & Dwight and The Clorox

    The Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel AG, Church & Dwight and The Clorox are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Two major banks in Europe look to regulators to stem contagion risk

    At least two major banks in Europe are examining scenarios of contagion in the region's banking sector and are looking to the Federal Reserve and the ECB for stronger signals of support, two senior executives close to the discussions told Reuters. The fallout from the crisis of confidence in Credit Suisse Group AG and the failure of two U.S. banks could ripple through the financial system next week, the two executives separately told Reuters on Sunday. The two banks have held their own internal deliberations on how soon the European Central Bank should weigh in to highlight banks' resilience, specifically their capital and liquidity positions, the people said.

  • Southwest Airlines Shares Plan to Avoid Its Next Meltdown

    Basically, Southwest Airlines' private issues went public when it stranded tens of thousands of passengers. "This was just an unprecedented storm for everybody -- for all airlines," Southwest Chief Executive Bob Jordan said in an interview on ABC's Good Morning America. "The storm had an impact, but we had impacts beyond the storm that obviously impacted Southwest very differently."