Ablation Laser Systems Market will surpass USD 5.23 billion, at a CAGR of 10.3% till 2029: Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·7 min read

Rise in the technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare techniques and rise in the research and development activities in the healthcare sector will further create new opportunities for laser ablation systems market in the forecasted period of 2023-2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Ablation Laser Systems Market.

The global Ablation Laser Systems Market is expected to grow at 10.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.23 billion by 2029 from USD 2.4 billion in 2022.

A laser ablation system is a device that uses laser beam technology to damage the surface of undesired cells in order to eradicate tumours or cell lesions. Laser ablations are widely employed in a variety of medical applications, including neurosurgery, dentistry, veterinary medicine, and general surgery. Some of the common laser types used in medicine for ablation include argon, dye, erbium, carbon dioxide, YAG, and others.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12237/ablation-laser-systems-market/#request-a-sample

key industry developments:

January 2022 –BILOASE, Inc., a key player in dental lasers and EdgeEndo, a company involved in commercializing endodontic products, received FDA 510(k) clearance of the EdgePRO laser-assisted irrigation device, used as effective cleaning and disinfection alternative within root canal procedures.

December 2021 – El.En. S.p.A partnered with Clarion Medical Technologies Inc. to distribute the DEKA surgical CO2 laser system and accessories of Clarion Medical Technologies Inc. to the Canadian market. This allowed Canadian hospitals and physicians to use this system for ENT and Gynecology procedures.

North America dominates the Ablation Laser Systems Market. Due to the growing medical infrastructure, increased adoption of technologically sophisticated surgical techniques, and more government efforts in this area, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in terms of Ablation Laser Systems Market growth.

North America accounts for around 35% of the global market share for medical laser systems, owing to faster adoption of various medical laser technologies such as diode lasers and crossbeam lasers. Moreover, rise in prevalence of ophthalmology, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, orthopedic ailments, and dental diseases is a major factor driving demand for medical laser systems for performing associated surgeries in the region.

Key Growth Drivers:

Rise in usage of 3D laser technologies

3D laser technologies, which are precise and accurate by design and enable a contamination-free procedure, have reduced the cost of producing prostheses while increasing production speed. The surface of the material is unaffected, and the UV laser leaves no raised markings. At the same time, laser technology has enabled manufacturers to significantly increase their production capacity in order to meet the ever-increasing demands of hospitals and private care. These are the certain factors which propel the ablation laser systems market growth.

Opportunities

Technological advancements

Photonics technology advancements, increased oil and gas demand, medical, favourable government investments, increased demand for lasers in the military and defence sectors, and new applications are all driving up demand for laser technology. For instance, Lumibird, a laser technology developer, acquired Saab AB, a Swedish aerospace and defence company, in March 2021 to take over its defence laser rangefinder business. Lumibird Group's presence in the European defence market is likely to be beneficial. All of these measures contribute to the growth of the ablation laser systems market.

Ablation Laser Systems Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2022

USD 2.4 billion in 2022

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 5.23 billion by 2029

Growth rate

CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2029

Base year for estimation

2022

Historical data

2018 - 2022

Forecast period

2023 - 2029

Quantitative units

Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2029

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

Product, application, region

Regional scope

North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Poland; Spain; India; Japan; Thailand; Malaysia; Indonesia; Vietnam; Singapore; Philippines; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Oman

Key companies profiled

Applied Spectra, Medtronic, Teledyne CETAC Technologies, Kenelec Scientific Pty Ltd, Elemental Scientific Lasers, IPG Photonics Corporation, NARA MACHINERY CO., LTD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Coldwater Machine, Monteris., Coherent, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries: Laser ablation systems offer a minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical procedures, which is driving their adoption in the medical community.

Key Market Drivers

With more uses of these systems to attain high accuracy and precision, the laboratory and testing equipment market is rising at a rapid rate

Customization scope

Laser ablation devices are extremely effective, dependable, and cost-effective

Pricing and purchase options

The entire organization can use the report. It can be printed and shared. Delivery in PDF and Excel.


Some of the key players in the ablation laser systems market include:

Applied Spectra, Medtronic, Teledyne CETAC Technologies, Kenelec Scientific Pty Ltd, Elemental Scientific Lasers, IPG Photonics Corporation, NARA MACHINERY CO., LTD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Coldwater Machine, Monteris., Coherent, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., SVT Associates, Inc, Oxford Instruments, Analytical Solutions Australia., Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd., Kenelec Scientific Pty Ltd, AngioDynamics and MKS Instruments are the key players in the ablation laser systems market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12237/ablation-laser-systems-market/

Key Market Segments: Ablation Laser Systems Market

Ablation Laser Systems Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

  • YAG Laser Type

  • C02 Laser Type

  • Others

Ablation Laser Systems Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

  • Ophthalmology

  • General Surgery

  • Neurosurgery

  • ENT

  • Dentistry

  • Oral And Maxillofacial Surgery

  • Veterinary

Ablation Laser Systems Market by Surgery Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

  • Hard Tissue Surgery

  • Soft Tissue Surgery

Ablation Laser Systems Market by End User, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Clinics

  • Others

Growth Factors:

  • Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries: Laser ablation systems offer a minimally invasive alternative to traditional surgical procedures, which is driving their adoption in the medical community.

  • Growing demand for laser-based cosmetic treatments: The popularity of laser-based cosmetic treatments is growing rapidly, as they offer a non-invasive and relatively painless way to achieve desired results. This is fueling the demand for ablation laser systems in the beauty industry.

  • Rising prevalence of cancer: Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and there is an increasing need for effective treatment options. Laser ablation systems are being increasingly used as part of cancer treatment regimens due to their ability to precisely target tumors without causing damage to surrounding tissue.

  • Advances in technology: The development of new and more advanced ablation laser systems is helping to drive growth in this market by making these devices more efficient and user-friendly. This has led to an increase in their adoption by medical professionals worldwide.

Key Question Answered

  • What is the current size of the Ablation Laser Systems Market?

  • What are the key factors influencing the growth of Laser Ablation Systems?

  • What are the major applications for Laser Ablation Systems?

  • Who are the major key players in the Ablation Laser Systems Market?

  • Which region will provide more business opportunities for Laser Ablation Systems in the future?

  • Which segment holds the maximum share of the Ablation Laser Systems Market?

Have a Look at Exactitude Consultancy Reports:

Ablation Technology Market

The global Ablation Technology Market is projected to reach USD 10,279 Billion by 2029 from USD 4693 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7569/ablation-technology-market/

Medical Power Market

The global medical power market is expected to grow at a 6.95% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 2.31 USD billion by 2029 from 1.30 USD billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10187/medical-power-market/

Pain Management Devices Market

The global Pain Management Devices market size is USD 2.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow till USD 4.42 billion by 2029, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10126/pain-management-devices-market/

Interventional Oncology Market

The global interventional oncology market is expected to grow at 6.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.35 billion by 2029 from USD 1.9 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6255/interventional-oncology-market/

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market

The global uterine fibroid treatment devices market is expected to grow at 9.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 10.5 billion by 2029 from USD 4.8 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4121/uterine-fibroid-treatment-devices-market/

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


