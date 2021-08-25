U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,313.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,374.00
    +18.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.30
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.37
    -0.17 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    -13.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.35
    +0.20 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3720
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7610
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,018.82
    -1,757.79 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.24
    -41.47 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,136.67
    +10.89 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

The ablation technology market is projected to reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2026 from USD 5.2 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the forecast period. The growing elderly population has also driven the incidence of target conditions and contributed to the demand for effective treatment. However, the reuse and reprocessing of devices in developed countries and unfavorable regulatory scenario are key factors limiting the growth of this market.

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ablation Technology Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130508/?utm_source=GNW
Product recalls and therapeutic challenges related to the efficacy of ablation products are key challenges faced by industry players in the global ablation technology market.

In terms Application, the cardiovascular treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ablation technology market in 2020.
Based on application, the ablation technology market is classified into major segments—cardiovascular disease treatment, cancer treatment, ophthalmological treatment, pain management, gynecological treatment, urological treatment, orthopedic treatment, cosmetic/aesthetic surgery, and other applications. Rising disease prevalence and technological advancement in this field will boost market growth.

In terms of product segment, radiofrequency ablators segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.
Based on product, the global ablation technology market is classified into light/laser ablators, radiofrequency ablators, ultrasound ablators, electrical ablators, cryoablation devices, microwave ablators, and hydrothermal ablators/hydromechanical ablators. Each product class is further segmented based on its applications or source of energy.
The large share of radiofrequency ablators segment is attributed to the introduction of novel products by major market players and the increasing adoption of RF ablation technology to treat various conditions, such as cancer, cardiac diseases, and ophthalmic diseases.

In terms of type segment, radiofrequency ablation segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.
Based on the type of energy source, the global ablation technology market is classified into light/laser, radiofrequency (RF), electrical, ultrasound, microwave, cryotherapy, and hydrothermal/hydromechanical ablation technologies. The lower cost of radiofrequency ablation, its ease of use, and the rising geriatric population fuel the growth of the radiofrequency ablation market.
The hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period” `
The ablation technology market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), medical spas & aesthetic centers, and other end users. The increasing incidence of cancer, sports injuries, and cardiac conditions is driving the growth of the ablation technology market for hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers segment.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The ablation technology market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2020, Asia Pacific region offered significant opportunities for the growth of the ablation technology market.

The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed rising incidence and prevalence of cancer and cardiac conditions, technological advancement in ablation product and technology, increasing awareness of minimally invasive techniques and growth opportunities in the emerging markets.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1–20%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3– 35%
• By Designation: C-level–30%, Director-level–20%, and Others–50%
• By Region: North America–36%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–27%, Latin America–9%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%

The prominent players in the ablation technology market include Medtronic, plc. (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Abbott (US), and Boston Scientific Corporation (US) and CONMED Corporation (US), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), AtriCure, Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Varian Medical Systems (UK), Stryker (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Cynosure (US) and InMode (US).

Research Coverage
This report studies the ablation technology market based on type, product, application, end user, and region.It studies significant factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth.

The report also analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.It explains micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.

The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions and their respective major countries.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the products offered by the top players in the ablation technology market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the ablation technology market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in ablation technology market
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130508/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Was Flying 28% Higher Today

    Shares of autonomous trucking tech start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were on fire today, jumping a staggering 27.8% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. There was no news at all from or about TuSimple today, so what set the stock on fire? Although TuSimple primarily operates in the U.S., it has operations in China and considers the nation a key growth region.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings, As Palantir Offers A New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Tech Stocks Are Rallying. Cathie Wood Is Back in the Game.

    Chinese tech stocks rallied early on Tuesday, as Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent all made impressive gains.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.