Able Global Berhad (KLSE:ABLEGLOB) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Able Global Berhad (KLSE:ABLEGLOB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Able Global Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = RM54m ÷ (RM754m - RM157m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Able Global Berhad has an ROCE of 9.1%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.0% generated by the Food industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Able Global Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Able Global Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Able Global Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 15% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Able Global Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 54% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Able Global Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

