AbleDocs and GrackleDocs Inc. Announce New Strategic Partnership

OAKVILLE, Ont., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbleDocs, the leader in digital accessibility products and services, and GrackleDocs Inc., a company focused on creating innovative accessibility software for the Google Workspace™, have come together in a new strategic partnership agreement.

“AbleDocs couldn’t be more excited to bring the GrackleDocs product lineup to our new and existing clients globally,” said Adam Spencer, president and CEO of AbleDocs.

“AbleDocs’s heritage and innovation in the accessibility space are well known,” said Jeff Mills, co-founder of GrackleDocs Inc. “I am delighted to bring the GrackleDocs brand on board to ensure our customers have the very best accessibility products on the market.”

As part of this new strategic partnership, AbleDocs is now the global strategic partner of the Grackle Suite of products, which includes:

Grackle for Google Docs (also known as Grackle Docs) – The simple and easiest way to create accessible content from the Google Suite.

Grackle for Google Slides (also known as Grackle Slides) – Helps users create accessible presentations with its easy-to-use click-and-fix interface.

Grackle for Google Sheets (also known as Grackle Sheets) – Assists users in creating accessible Google Sheets with its easy-to-useits click-and-fix interface and offers publishing of the sheets through the creation of accessible HTML pages with a simple click of a button.

In addition to adding the Grackle Suite of products to its renowned suite of products and services, AbleDocs is also adding two GrackleDocs Inc.’s co-founders to its C-Suite:

Jeff Mills will be joining AbleDocs as its new Chief Operating Officer, and

Paul Walker will be the new AbleDocs Chief Technology Officer.

“The experience that the GrackleDocs team brings to the AbleDocs team will leverage its over 25 years of experience in operations, development and overall management of great brands in IT,” said Spencer. “It’s an honour to personally welcome Jeff and Paul to the C-Suite of AbleDocs and the next chapter of democratizing digital accessibility.”

Story continues

This new strategic partnership with GrackleDocs Inc. puts AbleDocs at the forefront of digital accessibility while helping democratize accessibility to the millions of users creating billions of documents.

About AbleDocs

AbleDocs is a world leader in digital accessibility. With offices in around the world, AbleDocs offers products and services that help to ensure high-volume document accessibility compliance, testing, training, and web compliance.

AbleDocs is the only company to guarantee compliance with every file they produce with a $10,000,000 liability guarantee. Offerings include ADService, ADScan, ADStream, ADLegacy, ADTraining, ADWeb, ADAlign and the Grackle Suite.

For more information, visit abledocs.com.

About GrackleDocs Inc.

GrackleDocs Inc. is a company focused on creating innovative accessibility software and is a trusted Google Partner for accessible output from Google Workspace. Its Grackle Suite is the only Google Add-Ons that check and helps remediate output from Google Workspace™ to make it accessible. GrackleDocs helps organizations manage the creation of accessible materials to ensure a more inclusive digital world.

For more information, visit grackledocs.com

CONTACT: Matisse Hamel-Nelis AbleDocs 905-431-2037 mhamelnelis@abledocs.com



