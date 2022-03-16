U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

AbleDocs Introduces the First-Ever Accessibility Management System: ADAlign

AbleDocs
·2 min read

OAKVILLE, Ont., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbleDocs, the leader in digital accessibility products and services, is proud to announce the launch of ADAlign, the first-ever Accessibility Management System (AMS).

“We live in a world where knowledge is power, and organizations are expected to navigate accessibility requirements with no prior knowledge of its key components,” said Adam Spencer, President and CEO of AbleDocs. “We have management systems for all these other facets of business, but no one is bringing them together in one place. By developing an AMS, we are giving these organizations the knowledge and tools they need to embrace accessibility and make it part of their identity.”

Designed to be a holistic approach in helping organizations and individuals meet their accessibility goals through self-directed learning, ADAlign is comprised of modules with multiple courses in six key areas:

  • The Basics

  • Documents

  • Web

  • Legislation

  • Communications

  • Employment

ADAlign provides subscribers with access to freeware, self-directed learning videos, resource sheets, practice sheets, regular webinars, discussion forums, and industry insights from experts in each of these areas to help ensure the information is being understood and applied correctly.

Additionally, users can hone their ADAlign experience based on their specific roles and needs, providing a tailored experience while learning about accessibility.

For launch, ADAlign offers Documents and Web modules, with others coming shortly.

To learn more about ADAlign, visit adalign.abledocs.com.

About AbleDocs

AbleDocs has become a world leader in digital accessibility. With offices in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Israel, Kuwait, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States, AbleDocs offers products and services that help to ensure high volume document accessibility compliance, testing, training, and web compliance.

AbleDocs is the only company to guarantee the compliance of every file they produce with a $10,000,000 liability guarantee. Offerings include ADService, ADScan, ADStream, ADLegacy, ADTraining, ADWeb, axesWord and axesPDF.

For more information, visit abledocs.com.

CONTACT: Matisse Hamel-Nelis AbleDocs 905-431-2037 mhamelnelis@abledocs.com


