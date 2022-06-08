U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.20
    -34.48 (-0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,947.86
    -232.28 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,099.44
    -75.79 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.36
    -22.21 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.08
    +2.67 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.50
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0070
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2544
    -0.0048 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0320
    +1.4160 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,316.00
    +429.70 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.17
    +4.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Ableton offers 25 percent off all of its music production software

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Ableton

If you're looking for a new DAW (or digital workstation) for making music, it's worth taking a look at Ableton's latest sale. The company has temporarily dropped the price of all of its software by 25 percent, including Ableton Live 11, which is perhaps the most popular DAW around.

Live 11 Intro (which includes the essentials), is down from $99 to $74. Live 11 Standard, which unlocks all the DAW's features and adds some extras, has dropped from $449 to $337. At the top end, there's the complete integrated studio of Live 11 Suite. That currently costs $562, down from the regular price of $749. The same 25 percent discount applies to packs.

Ableton offers students and teachers up to 40 percent off Live, but it doesn't hold sales like this all too often. If you're not an educator or in school, these are likely among the best deals you'll find on the company's software. The sale runs until June 14th.

Earlier this year, Ableton rolled out the first major update for Live 11. Among the additions was native support for Apple Silicon-powered Macs. That should mean the DAW runs more efficiently on systems with an M1 or M2 chip, in case you have a recent Mac and were on the fence about snagging it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • NUROSENE HEALTH INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

    Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF) is pleased to announce that it has completed a closing of a non-brokered private placement in which it issued 1,487,500 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to Nurosene of $595,000. Each of the Units is comprised of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles it

  • I Brought My Daughter to a Coral Nursery in the Bahamas — and She Fell in Love With the Ocean

    "Parents want to give their children the world. At this juncture, at least, we've given her a part of the ocean."

  • 'Stray' preview: Because you're a cat

    The PlayStation and PC game lands on July 19th.

  • Love Island USA Is Returning with 'Naughtier Games and Sexier Challenges'

    A "steamier" fourth season of Love Island USA will premiere on July 19

  • Amazon knocks half off a Nintendo Switch Online and microSD card bundle

    Pick up a one-year Nintendo Switch Online Family membership plus a 128GB microSD card for only $35 right now at Amazon.

  • Razer's Kishi V2 mobile gamepad has improved switches

    Razer is upgrading its Kishi mobile gaming grip for 2022 with a redesigned bridge, new switches and programmable bumpers.

  • Twitter’s latest shopping feature alerts you to limited product drops

    Twitter's latest experiment is product drops, which allows users to get notifications ahead of in-demand product launches.

  • 3 Reasons Netflix Should Buy Roku, 1 Reason It Won't

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, following an Insider report claiming that employees are starting to speculate a Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) acquisition of the leading smart TV operating system is on the horizon. The catalyst for the buyout buzz is reportedly Roku closing a trading window for its staff to sell vested shares in the company. Netflix potentially buying Roku is just the sauciest of the possibilities.

  • Microsoft’s HoloLens Future in Question After Project Leader Departs

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said the executive in charge of its HoloLens goggles is leaving the company, putting the future of its augmented-reality project in question.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Cities for ExpatsAlex Kipman,

  • 3 Software Stocks for a Potential Recession, According to an Analyst

    Bernstein software analyst Mark Moerdler says "quality is going to shine through," and expects Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe to fare best in a downturn.

  • Affirm CEO Says He’s Not Worried About Apple’s Pay Later Rival

    (Bloomberg) -- Affirm Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Max Levchin said he’s not worried about Apple Inc.’s upcoming buy now, pay later service, because his company offers more extensive and longer-term plans.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningThese Are the World’s 20 Mos

  • Apple rolls out iOS 16 changes, new MacBooks, and more

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to detail how Apple is approaching product innovation at the WWDC 2022 event.

  • P&G, Microsoft announce manufacturing partnership

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble on Wednesday announced a partnership with Microsoft to build the future of digital manufacturing.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Surefire Growth Stocks to Buy in June

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 21.4% last year, but the index has since given up those gains and more, falling 25% from its November high. High-quality businesses like Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) are well-positioned to benefit from powerful secular tailwinds, but the stocks have fallen 30% and 52%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Cloud computing makes it possible to provision hardware and software through the internet.

  • The best Father's Day tech gift ideas

    Find the best tech gift ideas for Father's Day, including headphones, wearables, smart home devices and more chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Digimarc Cloud-based Technology Makes Authenticity of Products More Secure

    The company also released a consumer behavior report showing differences between Generation Z and Baby Boomers.

  • Analysis - Apple's next frontier is your car's dashboard

    Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets. Apple on Monday gave a preview of a new generation of its CarPlay software that will migrate from its current home on the entertainment screen to power everything in front of the driver. While the move from one screen to another may seem like a small step for Apple, it's a huge leap in terms of both the technological and business engagement between the iPhone maker and the world's automakers.

  • Apple unveils lock screens, multi-task features, and more at its Worldwide Developers Conference

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley reports from the Apple WWDC on the new features and safe chargers the brand unveiled, as well as the EU's ruling on universal charging ports for mobile devices.

  • Apple Overhauls CarPlay With Major New Features

    The tech giant's car software will now be able to integrate more deeply with new vehicles, powering multiple screens of various shapes and sizes.

  • Students report that crying during exams activates schools’ anti-cheat software

    Students in remote classes have taken to social media to protest against some teachers’ use of anti-cheating software during exams, with some claiming that crying during exams activates them. In recent years, a growing number of teachers in the U.S. have become dependent on artificial intelligence-based tools to virtually proctor students by monitoring faces and tracking eye movements. Last month, students began to speak out after University of Kentucky professor Josef Fruehwald said in a viral TikTok video that he wouldn't trust professors that use tracking software on students.