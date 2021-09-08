ABM Industries Announces Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

— Double-Digit Revenue Growth Reflected Y-o-Y Increases Across All Business Segments —

— Continued Strong Operating Income From All Business Segments —

— GAAP Results Include Reserve for Previously Reported Litigation Settlement —

— Company Raises Adjusted EPS Guidance for Full Year Fiscal 2021 to Reflect

Strong Year-to-Date Performance —

— On August 25, 2021, Announced Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services —

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM Industries commented, “ABM generated strong third quarter financial results, driven by continued broad-based demand for our services and efficient execution within an improving business environment. Revenue increased at a double-digit rate, with each of our business segments achieving year-over-year growth, led by Aviation and Technical Solutions, along with continued solid growth in Business & Industry. Demand for our virus protection services remained strong, a trend that we expect to continue as clients value the health and safety benefits associated with frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high traffic locations.”

“Higher revenues, favorable mix, labor efficiencies as well as lower interest expense led to a 20% gain in adjusted earnings per share to $0.90. At the same time, we continued to execute on our long-term growth strategy by making investments in people and in technology that enhance our capabilities.”

Mr. Salmirs continued, “Our recently-announced acquisition of Able Services is expected to close by the end of September, and we will be delighted to welcome their talented and dedicated team to ABM. This transaction strengthens our engineering capabilities and expands our janitorial services, enabling us to better serve our clients with a broader array of services and solutions. We expect the addition of Able will be immediately accretive to our adjusted earnings per share, and we have identified $30 million to $40 million in operating synergies, the majority of which we expect to achieve in the first year after the transaction closes.”

Third Quarter Financial and Business Results

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company reported revenue of $1.54 billion, up 10.7% versus the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Year-over-year revenue growth in the Business & Industry segment benefited from the gradual re-occupancy of offices and the return of fans to sports venues. Aviation revenue grew more than 50% and segment operating margin was higher than pre-pandemic levels, driven by increased domestic air travel and a favorable mix of airport business. Technical Solutions’ revenues and operating income increased at double-digit rates, reflecting effective execution on a growing backlog of energy efficiency projects and greater access to client sites. Client demand for disinfection-related services remained elevated, driving revenue growth and enhancing operating profitability.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported a loss from continuing operations of $13.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, which included a $1.24 per share reserve to resolve outstanding litigation. These results compare to income from continuing operations of $56.0 million in last year’s third quarter.

Adjusted income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 was $61.3 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, increases of 22% and 20%, respectively, from the $50.1 million, or $0.75 per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table.

Results from continuing operations for the quarter on both a GAAP and adjusted basis reflected an increase in higher margin virus protection services as clients continued to incorporate disinfection into their operations. Results also benefited from efficient management of direct labor and lower bad debt expense, as well as one less workday compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Partially offsetting these favorable factors were higher corporate expenses, primarily reflecting planned investments in information technology as well as higher personnel costs than the prior year due to furlough and related cost-saving actions taken at the beginning of the pandemic.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $13.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $56.0 million, or $0.83 per diluted share last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $113.5 million compared to $109.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 7.4% versus 7.9% last year. Adjusted results exclude items impacting comparability. A description of items impacting comparability can be found in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

August 25, 2021 — ABM announced a definitive agreement to acquired Able Services, a leading provider of engineering and janitorial facilities with $1.1 billion in revenues.

June 28, 2021 — ABM announced an expansion of its credit agreement to $1.95 billion. The upsized credit facility consists of a $1.3 billion revolving credit facility and a $650 million term loan and has a maturity date of June 28, 2026.

June 30, 2021 — ABM announced it had received three Gold Quill Awards from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) for its COVID-19 response plan and approach in delivering the science-based cleaning and disinfecting program to market. In April, the Company received a Silver Stevie Award from the American Business Awards (ABA) for the “Most Valuable Corporate Response” to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, ABM Franchising Group, LLC, a subsidiary of ABM, won a Bronze Stevie Award for the “Support Team of the Year.”



Liquidity & Capital Structure

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $505.4 million as of July 31, 2021.

The Company ended the quarter with total debt of $811.6 million, including $148.8 million in standby letters of credit.

Total debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA (including standby letters of credit) was 1.4x for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Year-to-date operating cash flow was $258.8 million, compared to $258.8 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Year-to-date free cash flow was $235.5 million, compared to $229.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

The Company paid its 221st quarterly cash dividend of $0.190 per common share for a total distribution of $12.8 million.

Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.190 per common share payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 7, 2021. This will be the Company’s 222nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Guidance

As a result of its strong year-to-date performance, the Company is increasing its guidance for full year 2021 adjusted income from continuing operations to $3.45 to $3.55 per share, up from $3.30 to $3.50 per diluted share previously. With the exception of the 2021 Work Opportunity Tax Credit and anticipated excess tax benefits on stock-based awards, this guidance does not include any potential effects associated with certain other discrete tax items and other unrecognized tax benefits. In addition, this revised guidance excludes any contribution from the pending acquisition of Able Services. The Company is unable to provide an accurate estimate of the items impacting comparability relating to the Able Services acquisition, such as acquisition-related contingent advisory fees and integration costs, and therefore the Company is not providing guidance for full year 2021 GAAP income from continuing operations.

Mr. Salmirs concluded, “ABM has performed exceptionally well through the first nine months of our fiscal year, reflecting excellent execution on the part of ABM’s team members as we accommodated heightened demand for our specialized services and managed labor scarcity in an evolving business environment. Our outlook for the fourth quarter is positive, supported by current business trends, and we look forward to joining with Able Services in a transaction that expands our core businesses, enhances our capabilities and accelerates our next phase of growth.”

Conference Call Information

ABM will host its quarterly conference call for all interested parties on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:30 AM (ET). The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, located at www.abm.com , or by dialing (877) 451-6152 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A supplemental presentation will accompany the webcast on the Company’s website.

A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through September 23, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and then entering ID #13719930. An archive will also be available on the ABM website for 90 days.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.0 billion and more than 100,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended July 31, Increase /

(Decrease) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Revenues $ 1,543.1 $ 1,394.1 10.7% Operating expenses 1,288.1 1,174.9 9.6% Selling, general and administrative expenses(1) 253.8 113.7 NM* Amortization of intangible assets 10.6 11.8 (10.2)% Operating (loss) profit (9.4 ) 93.6 NM* Income from unconsolidated affiliates 0.5 0.2 NM* Interest expense (6.3 ) (13.8 ) 54.4% (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (15.2 ) 80.0 NM* Income tax benefit (provision) 1.5 (24.0 ) NM* (Loss) income from continuing operations (13.7 ) 56.0 NM* Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — NM* Net (loss) income $ (13.7 ) $ 56.0 NM* Net (loss) income per common share — Basic (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.20 ) $ 0.84 NM* Income from discontinued operations — — NM* Net (loss) income $ (0.20 ) $ 0.84 NM* Net (loss) income per common share — Diluted (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.20 ) $ 0.83 NM* Income from discontinued operations — — NM* Net (loss) income $ (0.20 ) $ 0.83 NM* Weighted-average common and common equivalent

shares outstanding Basic 67.5 66.9 Diluted(2) 67.5 67.2 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.190 $ 0.185

*Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)

(1) 2021 includes $112.9 million litigation settlement reserve (2) The dilutive impact of the Company’s PSUs, RSUs and stock options has been excluded from the calculation of diluted (loss) earnings per share for the three months ended July 31, 2021 because their inclusion would have an antidilutive effect on the net loss per share.





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended July 31, Increase /

(Decrease) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Revenues $ 4,533.0 $ 4,503.0 0.7% Operating expenses 3,812.0 3,914.8 (2.6)% Selling, general and administrative expenses(1) 538.3 350.8 53.5% Restructuring and related — 5.0 NM* Amortization of intangible assets 32.1 37.0 (13.2)% Impairment loss of goodwill and other intangibles — 172.8 NM* Operating profit 150.6 22.8 NM* Income from unconsolidated affiliates 1.4 2.0 (31.4)% Interest expense (22.6 ) (34.5 ) 34.5% Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 129.4 (9.7 ) NM* Income tax provision (37.4 ) (43.2 ) 13.3% Income (loss) from continuing operations 92.0 (52.9 ) NM* Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 0.1 NM* Net income (loss) $ 92.0 $ (52.8 ) NM* Net income (loss) per common share — Basic Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.37 $ (0.79 ) NM* Income from discontinued operations — — NM* Net income (loss) $ 1.37 $ (0.79 ) NM* Net income (loss) per common share — Diluted Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.36 $ (0.79 ) NM* Income from discontinued operations — — NM* Net income (loss) $ 1.36 $ (0.79 ) NM* Weighted-average common and common equivalent shares outstanding Basic 67.3 66.9 Diluted(2) 67.8 66.9 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.570 $ 0.555

*Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)

(1) 2021 includes $142.9 million litigation settlement reserve (2) The dilutive impact of the Company’s PSUs, RSUs and stock options has been excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings (loss) per share for the nine months ended July 31, 2020 because their inclusion would have an antidilutive effect on the net loss per share.





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended July 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 87.6 $ 130.9 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations — — Net cash provided by operating activities $ 87.6 $ 130.9 Additions to property, plant and equipment (8.4 ) (9.8 ) Other 0.6 0.9 Net cash used in investing activities $ (7.8 ) $ (8.8 ) (Taxes withheld) proceeds from issuance of share-based compensation awards, net (2.2 ) 0.8 Dividends paid (12.8 ) (12.3 ) Deferred financing costs paid (6.4 ) (4.4 ) Borrowings from credit facility 30.1 3.7 Repayment of borrowings from credit facility (15.1 ) (445.0 ) Changes in book cash overdrafts (6.4 ) 13.1 Financing of energy savings performance contracts 3.3 0.4 Repayment of finance lease obligations (0.8 ) (1.2 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (10.2 ) $ (444.9 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.2 (3.6 )





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended July 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations $ 258.8 $ 258.7 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations — 0.1 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 258.8 $ 258.8 Additions to property, plant and equipment (23.3 ) (28.9 ) Other 2.1 10.8 Net cash used in investing activities $ (21.2 ) $ (18.1 ) Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards, net (7.8 ) (0.6 ) Repurchases of common stock — (5.1 ) Dividends paid (38.2 ) (37.0 ) Deferred financing costs paid (6.4 ) (4.4 ) Borrowings from credit facility 32.7 1,052.0 Repayment of borrowings from credit facility (97.9 ) (1,103.1 ) Changes in book cash overdrafts (19.6 ) 31.3 Financing of energy savings performance contracts 10.8 1.5 Repayment of finance lease obligations (2.3 ) (2.7 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (128.7 ) $ (68.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2.3 (1.7 )





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in millions) July 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 505.4 $ 394.2 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances 910.2 854.2 Costs incurred in excess of amounts billed 43.0 52.2 Prepaid expenses 87.8 85.4 Other current assets 54.0 55.9 Total current assets 1,600.3 1,441.9 Other investments 11.1 11.1 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 111.8 133.7 Right-of-use assets 129.5 143.1 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 207.7 239.7 Deferred income tax asset, net 38.2 — Goodwill 1,675.5 1,671.4 Other noncurrent assets 123.2 136.1 Total assets $ 3,897.4 $ 3,776.9 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 31.4 $ 116.7 Trade accounts payable 224.8 273.3 Accrued compensation 171.3 187.6 Accrued taxes—other than income 106.3 45.5 Insurance claims 154.9 155.2 Income taxes payable 15.3 6.2 Current portion of lease liabilities 32.4 35.0 Other accrued liabilities 369.0 167.3 Total current liabilities 1,105.5 986.9 Long-term debt, net 623.8 603.0 Long-term lease liabilities 119.4 131.4 Deferred income tax liability, net — 10.8 Noncurrent insurance claims 344.4 366.3 Other noncurrent liabilities 111.6 168.1 Noncurrent income taxes payable 12.4 10.1 Total liabilities 2,317.1 2,276.6 Total stockholders’ equity 1,580.3 1,500.3 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,897.4 $ 3,776.9





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES AND OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended July 31, Increase/

(Decrease) (in millions) 2021 2020 Revenues Business & Industry $ 807.7 $ 756.9 6.7% Technology & Manufacturing 246.1 243.2 1.2% Education 208.4 188.6 10.5% Aviation 175.7 116.4 51.0% Technical Solutions 146.1 119.2 22.7% Elimination of inter-segment revenues (40.9 ) (30.1 ) (36.0)% Total Revenues $ 1,543.1 $ 1,394.1 10.7% Operating (loss) profit Business & Industry $ 84.7 $ 71.6 18.2% Technology & Manufacturing 25.5 24.5 3.9% Education 17.7 18.3 (3.3)% Aviation 10.3 (8.2 ) NM* Technical Solutions 14.5 13.2 10.1% Corporate (2021 includes $112.9m litigation settlement reserve) (161.1 ) (24.8 ) NM* Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in Aviation and Technical Solutions (0.5 ) (0.2 ) NM* Adjustment for tax deductions for energy efficient government buildings, included in Technical Solutions (0.5 ) (0.8 ) 38.0% Total operating (loss) profit (9.4 ) 93.6 NM* Income from unconsolidated affiliates 0.5 0.2 NM* Interest expense (6.3 ) (13.8 ) 54.4% (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (15.2 ) 80.0 NM* Income tax benefit (provision) 1.5 (24.0 ) NM* (Loss) income from continuing operations (13.7 ) 56.0 NM* Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — NM* Net (loss) income $ (13.7 ) $ 56.0 NM*

*Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUES AND OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended July 31, Increase/

(Decrease) (in millions) 2021 2020 Revenues Business & Industry $ 2,413.3 $ 2,363.4 2.1% Technology & Manufacturing 741.6 710.8 4.3% Education 632.0 596.6 5.9% Aviation 467.2 539.9 (13.5)% Technical Solutions 385.0 383.5 0.4% Elimination of inter-segment revenues (106.1 ) (91.1 ) (16.5)% Total Revenues $ 4,533.0 $ 4,503.0 0.7% Operating profit Business & Industry $ 255.6 $ 169.1 51.2% Technology & Manufacturing 79.2 60.9 30.2% Education (2020 includes $99.3m impairment charge) 52.8 (56.3 ) NM* Aviation (2020 includes $61.1m impairment charge) 19.3 (63.0 ) NM* Technical Solutions (2020 includes $12.4m impairment charge) 30.8 13.1 NM* Government Services (0.1 ) — NM* Corporate (2021 includes $142.9m litigation settlement reserve) (284.5 ) (97.7 ) NM* Adjustment for income from unconsolidated affiliates, included in Aviation and Technical Solutions (1.4 ) (2.0 ) 31.4% Adjustment for tax deductions for energy efficient government buildings, included in Technical Solutions (1.1 ) (1.2 ) 11.6% Total operating profit 150.6 22.8 NM* Income from unconsolidated affiliates 1.4 2.0 (31.4)% Interest expense (22.6 ) (34.5 ) 34.5% Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 129.4 (9.7 ) NM* Income tax provision (37.4 ) (43.2 ) 13.3% Income (loss) from continuing operations 92.0 (52.9 ) NM* Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 0.1 NM* Net income (loss) $ 92.0 $ (52.8 ) NM*

*Not meaningful (due to variance greater than or equal to +/-100%)





ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of (Loss) Income from Continuing

Operations to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (13.7 ) $ 56.0 $ 92.0 $ (52.9 ) Items impacting comparability(a) Prior year self-insurance adjustment(b) (26.1 ) (8.5 ) (37.5 ) (11.2 ) Restructuring and related(c) — — — 5.0 Legal costs and other settlements(d) 114.9 0.9 151.4 5.9 Acquisition costs 2.6 — 2.6 — Impairment loss — — — 172.8 Other(g) 9.1 (0.6 ) 9.1 (1.0 ) Total items impacting comparability 100.5 (8.2 ) 125.6 171.5 Income tax (benefit) provision (e)(f) (25.4 ) 2.3 (32.5 ) (1.8 ) Items impacting comparability, net of taxes 75.1 (5.9 ) 93.1 169.6 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 61.3 $ 50.1 $ 185.1 $ 116.7





Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (13.7 ) $ 56.0 $ 92.0 $ (52.8 ) Items impacting comparability 100.5 (8.2 ) 125.6 171.5 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — (0.1 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (1.5 ) 24.0 37.4 43.2 Interest expense 6.3 13.8 22.6 34.5 Depreciation and amortization 21.9 24.1 66.2 73.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 113.5 $ 109.7 $ 343.8 $ 269.4





Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of (Loss) Income from Continuing

Operations per Diluted Share to Adjusted Income from

Continuing Operations per Diluted Share (Loss) income from continuing operations per diluted share $ (0.20 ) $ 0.83 $ 1.36 $ (0.79 ) Items impacting comparability, net of taxes 1.10 (0.09 ) 1.37 2.53 Adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.90 $ 0.75 $ 2.73 $ 1.74





Three Months Ended July 31, Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 87.6 $ 130.9 $ 258.8 $ 258.8 Additions to property, plant and equipment (8.4 ) (9.8 ) (23.3 ) (28.9 ) Free Cash Flow $ 79.2 $ 121.1 $ 235.5 $ 229.9

(a) The Company adjusts income from continuing operations to exclude the impact of certain items that are unusual, non-recurring, or otherwise do not reflect management’s views of the underlying operational results and trends of the Company.

(b) Represents the net adjustments to our self-insurance reserve for general liability, workers’ compensation, automobile and medical and dental insurance claims related to prior period accident years. Management believes these prior period reserve changes do not illustrate the performance of the Company’s normal ongoing operations given the current year’s insurance expense is estimated by management in conjunction with the Company’s outside actuary to take into consideration past history and current costs and regulatory trends. Once the Company develops its best estimate of insurance expense premiums for the year, the Company fully allocates such costs out to the business leaders to hold them accountable for the current year costs within operations. However, since these prior period reserve changes relate to claims that could date back many years, current management has limited ability to influence the ultimate development of the prior year changes. Accordingly, including the prior period reserve changes in the Company’s current operational results would not depict how the business is run as the Company holds its management accountable for the current year’s operational performance. The Company believes the exclusion of the self-insurance adjustment from income from continuing operations is useful to investors by enabling them to better assess our operating performance in the context of current year profitability. For the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021, our self-insurance general liability, workers’ compensation, and automobile and medical and dental insurance claims related to prior period accident years decreased by $26.1 million and $37.5 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended July 31, 2020, the liability decreased by $8.5 million and $11.2 million, respectively.



(c) Represents restructuring costs related to the integration of GCA acquisition in September 2017.

(d) The three and nine months ended July 31,2021 includes a reserve for an ongoing litigation of $112.9 million and $142.9 million, respectively, which will be detailed in the Company’s third quarter Form 10-Q.

(e) The Company’s tax impact is calculated using the federal and state statutory rate of 28.11% for US and 19% for UK for FY 2021 and FY 2020. We calculate tax from the underlying whole-dollar amounts, as a result, certain amounts may not recalculate based on reported numbers due to rounding.

(f) The three and nine months ended July 31, 2021, includes a $2.8 million charge from change of tax reserves. The nine months ended July 31, 2020, includes a $45.2 million tax charge related to impairment of nondeductible goodwill.

(g) The three and nine months ended July 31, 2021, includes $9.1 million of non-cash impairment charge for previously capitalized internal-use software related to our ERP system implementation as we determined that certain components developed will no longer be incorporated into the new ERP system.



