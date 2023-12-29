ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase ABM Industries' shares before the 3rd of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 5th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.90 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ABM Industries stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of $45.25. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether ABM Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. ABM Industries paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether ABM Industries generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 30% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that ABM Industries's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see ABM Industries's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 22% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. ABM Industries has delivered 4.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Has ABM Industries got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that ABM Industries is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. ABM Industries looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in ABM Industries for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that ABM Industries is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit unpleasant...

