ABM Industries Incorporated's (NYSE:ABM) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) has had a rough month with its share price down 5.3%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on ABM Industries' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ABM Industries is:

14% = US$251m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.14 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

ABM Industries' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

At first glance, ABM Industries seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.7% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, ABM Industries was able to see an impressive net income growth of 27% over the last five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared ABM Industries' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 8.9% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about ABM Industries''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is ABM Industries Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for ABM Industries is 28%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 72%. So it seems that ABM Industries is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, ABM Industries has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 23%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that ABM Industries' future ROE will be 12% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with ABM Industries' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

