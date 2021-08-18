U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

ABMC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTCQB:ABMC) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "Our drugs testing markets continue to return to some sense of normalcy; however, some markets are still requiring a lower amount of tests due to reduced workforce, telecommuting and reduced budgets as customers are still using their financial resources to address Covid-19 issues. Drug test sales decreased $112,000 in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the second quarter of 2020. However, at June 30, 2021, we had open sales orders for ABMC drug tests in the amount of $128,000; most of which were orders received in the second quarter. This increase in backorders is due to unexpected longer lead times for certain raw materials; particularly with materials that are also used in Covid-19 lateral flow tests and plastic components. We have now adjusted our purchasing schedules to account for these longer lead times. The vast majority of the decline in the year over year sales in the second quarter 2021 was due to lower Covid-19 test sales; however, we are starting to see some positive impact from the new Covid-19 tests we started distributing in late April/early May 2021. It's too early to know the level of impact the new offerings could have on sales; however, we don't expect to see the same extraordinary level of sales we recorded in 2020."

"Contract manufacturing sales increased for the second consecutive quarter in 2021, when compared to the same quarters in 2020 as we start to see the need for drug tests and other diagnostic tests rebound from 2020 levels. We shipped products (from the open purchase orders from 2020) in the second quarter of 2021 and we are shipping more products against those purchase orders in the third quarter of 2021. The new order, received in April 2021, is also expected to ship in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, in the third quarter we are starting to see increased orders of the RSV test that is private labeled for a large diagnostic company. Unfortunately, the pilot we started in the second quarter did not result in a new account as the entity elected to make the investment to increase their own manufacturing capabilities. We are still focusing our efforts to obtain more contract manufacturing accounts. "

Waterhouse concluded, "Operating expenses declined 32.9% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 as we continue to manage expenses so they remain in line with sales levels. We also applied for forgiveness of the $332,000 PPP loan we received in 2020. To date, the SBA has reviewed our application for forgiveness and set the amount of forgiveness to the full amount of the loan. Given this, we expect to receive notification shortly from the SBA that our loan is forgiven."

For more information on ABMC or its drug testing products, please visit www.abmc.com.

About American Bio Medica Corporation

American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits; primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse. ABMC also provides contract manufacturing services related to certain infectious diseases; such as malaria and RSV and, distributes rapid test to detect Covid-19 antibodies, a RT-PCR test to detect Covid-19 and a rapid Covid-19 antigen test.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, future sales and profit levels of the rapid antibody test, RT-PCR test and rapid antigen test for Covid-19 that we are distributing, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our product for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to "penny stock" rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company's common shares.

CONTACT:

Melissa A. Waterhouse
Chief Executive Officer
(800) 227-1243, Ext 107

(financial tables follow)

AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION
Condensed Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

For the three
months ended
June 30, 2021

For the three
months ended
June 30, 2020

For the six
months ended
June 30, 2021

For the six
months ended
June 30, 2020

Net sales

$

529,000

$

1,758,000

$

1,095,000

$

2,486,000

Cost of goods sold

393,000

1,176,000

854,000

1,714,000

Gross profit

136,000

582,000

241,000

772,000

Operating expenses:

Research and development

21,000

19,000

41,000

52,000

Selling and marketing

72,000

230,000

155,000

319,000

General and administrative

287,000

317,000

798,000

656,000

Total operating expenses

380,000

566,000

994,000

1,027,000

Operating (loss) / income

(244,000

)

16,000

(753,000

)

(255,000

)

Other income / (expense)

1,000

(37,000

)

(46,000

)

(91,000

)

Net loss before tax

(243,000

)

(21,000

)

(799,000

)

(346,000

)

Income tax expense

(2,000

)

0

(2,000

)

0

Net loss

$

(245,000

)

$

(21,000

)

$

(801,000

)

$

(346,000

)

Basic & diluted loss per common share

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

40,950,729

35,905,948

39,910,658

34,937,236

(Condensed Balance Sheets follow)

American Bio Medica Corporation
Condensed Balance Sheets


June 30,

December 31,


2021

(unaudited)

2020

ASSETS



Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,000

$

98,000

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,000 at June 30, 2021 and $22,000 December 31, 2020

387,000

407,000

Inventory, net of allowance of $321,000 at June 30, 2021 and $279,000 at December 31, 2020

475,000

536,000

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

25,000

104,000

Right of Use Asset - Operating Leases

36,000

35,000

Total current assets

953,000

1,180,000

Property, plant and equipment, net

544,000

576,000

Patents, net

104,000

108,000

Right of Use Asset - Operating Leases

22,000

41,000

Other assets

21,000

21,000

Total assets

$

1,644,000

$

1,926,000

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

593,000

$

577,000

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

487,000

620,000

Right of Use Liability - Operating Leases

26,000

33,000

Wages payable

92,000

107,000

Line of credit

287,000

277,000

PPP Loan

332,000

332,000

Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs

1,290,000

75,000

Total current liabilities

3,107,000

2,021,000

Long-term debt/other liabilities, net of current portion & deferred finance costs

0

1,120,000

Right of Use Liability - Operating Leases

30,000

41,000

Total liabilities

3,137,000

3,182,000

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

Stockholders' Deficit:

Common stock

426,000

377,000

Additional paid-in capital

22,232,000

21,717,000

Accumulated deficit

(24,151,000

)

(23,350,000

)

Total stockholders' deficit

(1,493,000

)

(1,256,000

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$

1,644,000

$

1,926,000

SOURCE: American Bio Medica Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660344/ABMC-Reports-Second-Quarter-2021-Results

