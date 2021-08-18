ABMC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTCQB:ABMC) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "Our drugs testing markets continue to return to some sense of normalcy; however, some markets are still requiring a lower amount of tests due to reduced workforce, telecommuting and reduced budgets as customers are still using their financial resources to address Covid-19 issues. Drug test sales decreased $112,000 in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the second quarter of 2020. However, at June 30, 2021, we had open sales orders for ABMC drug tests in the amount of $128,000; most of which were orders received in the second quarter. This increase in backorders is due to unexpected longer lead times for certain raw materials; particularly with materials that are also used in Covid-19 lateral flow tests and plastic components. We have now adjusted our purchasing schedules to account for these longer lead times. The vast majority of the decline in the year over year sales in the second quarter 2021 was due to lower Covid-19 test sales; however, we are starting to see some positive impact from the new Covid-19 tests we started distributing in late April/early May 2021. It's too early to know the level of impact the new offerings could have on sales; however, we don't expect to see the same extraordinary level of sales we recorded in 2020."
"Contract manufacturing sales increased for the second consecutive quarter in 2021, when compared to the same quarters in 2020 as we start to see the need for drug tests and other diagnostic tests rebound from 2020 levels. We shipped products (from the open purchase orders from 2020) in the second quarter of 2021 and we are shipping more products against those purchase orders in the third quarter of 2021. The new order, received in April 2021, is also expected to ship in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, in the third quarter we are starting to see increased orders of the RSV test that is private labeled for a large diagnostic company. Unfortunately, the pilot we started in the second quarter did not result in a new account as the entity elected to make the investment to increase their own manufacturing capabilities. We are still focusing our efforts to obtain more contract manufacturing accounts. "
Waterhouse concluded, "Operating expenses declined 32.9% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 as we continue to manage expenses so they remain in line with sales levels. We also applied for forgiveness of the $332,000 PPP loan we received in 2020. To date, the SBA has reviewed our application for forgiveness and set the amount of forgiveness to the full amount of the loan. Given this, we expect to receive notification shortly from the SBA that our loan is forgiven."
For more information on ABMC or its drug testing products, please visit www.abmc.com.
About American Bio Medica Corporation
American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits; primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse. ABMC also provides contract manufacturing services related to certain infectious diseases; such as malaria and RSV and, distributes rapid test to detect Covid-19 antibodies, a RT-PCR test to detect Covid-19 and a rapid Covid-19 antigen test.
This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, future sales and profit levels of the rapid antibody test, RT-PCR test and rapid antigen test for Covid-19 that we are distributing, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our product for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to "penny stock" rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company's common shares.
CONTACT:
Melissa A. Waterhouse
Chief Executive Officer
(800) 227-1243, Ext 107
(financial tables follow)
AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION
Condensed Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the six
For the six
Net sales
$
529,000
$
1,758,000
$
1,095,000
$
2,486,000
Cost of goods sold
393,000
1,176,000
854,000
1,714,000
Gross profit
136,000
582,000
241,000
772,000
Operating expenses:
Research and development
21,000
19,000
41,000
52,000
Selling and marketing
72,000
230,000
155,000
319,000
General and administrative
287,000
317,000
798,000
656,000
Total operating expenses
380,000
566,000
994,000
1,027,000
Operating (loss) / income
(244,000
)
16,000
(753,000
)
(255,000
)
Other income / (expense)
1,000
(37,000
)
(46,000
)
(91,000
)
Net loss before tax
(243,000
)
(21,000
)
(799,000
)
(346,000
)
Income tax expense
(2,000
)
0
(2,000
)
0
Net loss
$
(245,000
)
$
(21,000
)
$
(801,000
)
$
(346,000
)
Basic & diluted loss per common share
$
(0.01
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
40,950,729
35,905,948
39,910,658
34,937,236
(Condensed Balance Sheets follow)
American Bio Medica Corporation
Condensed Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
2021
(unaudited)
2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30,000
$
98,000
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,000 at June 30, 2021 and $22,000 December 31, 2020
387,000
407,000
Inventory, net of allowance of $321,000 at June 30, 2021 and $279,000 at December 31, 2020
475,000
536,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
25,000
104,000
Right of Use Asset - Operating Leases
36,000
35,000
Total current assets
953,000
1,180,000
Property, plant and equipment, net
544,000
576,000
Patents, net
104,000
108,000
Right of Use Asset - Operating Leases
22,000
41,000
Other assets
21,000
21,000
Total assets
$
1,644,000
$
1,926,000
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
593,000
$
577,000
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
487,000
620,000
Right of Use Liability - Operating Leases
26,000
33,000
Wages payable
92,000
107,000
Line of credit
287,000
277,000
PPP Loan
332,000
332,000
Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred finance costs
1,290,000
75,000
Total current liabilities
3,107,000
2,021,000
Long-term debt/other liabilities, net of current portion & deferred finance costs
0
1,120,000
Right of Use Liability - Operating Leases
30,000
41,000
Total liabilities
3,137,000
3,182,000
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
Stockholders' Deficit:
Common stock
426,000
377,000
Additional paid-in capital
22,232,000
21,717,000
Accumulated deficit
(24,151,000
)
(23,350,000
)
Total stockholders' deficit
(1,493,000
)
(1,256,000
)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
1,644,000
$
1,926,000
SOURCE: American Bio Medica Corporation
