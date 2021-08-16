ABMS To Host ABMS Conference 2021 Virtually, Building on Success of Last Year's First Virtual Conference

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization that oversees U.S. physician certification, will host ABMS Conference 2021 on September 28 and 29. As with last year's Conference, this year's program will also be virtual due to COVID-19 concerns.

ABMS Conference 2021

"Despite the pandemic, ABMS continued to provide excellent programming for the certification community, through our well-received virtual Conference experience last year," stated ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard E. Hawkins, MD. "This year, we are building on that success, providing attendees a safe, virtual conference experience that will have more of everything that people valued from 2020's event, including more networking opportunities, more large-group plenaries and breakout sessions, as well as an all-new poster session complete with video chats."

ABMS Conference 2021, "Transforming Certification for Better Care," is the premier conference on board certification with a focus on physician assessment, quality improvement, professionalism, and professional development. Participants will expand their knowledge, share best practices, connect with their peers, and engage in professional development opportunities—all in a virtual environment. The conference program was created for health care professionals and leaders from ABMS Member Boards, medical and professional societies, hospitals and health systems, academic medical centers, quality and practice improvement sectors, and continuing medical education and professional development communities.

With a focus on topical issues, 18 solution-oriented virtual sessions will support knowledge-sharing and open discussion, plus a large-group presentation will focus on lessons from the public comment period for the draft Standards for Continuing Certification. Two plenary sessions will feature conversations with national experts on addressing health care disparities and the role of the ABMS Community and physician well-being and burnout. This year's conference will feature an interactive poster session with more than 30 posters, complete with video chats with each presenter. ABMS 2021 Conference Sponsors include AMA Ed Hub, Alpine Testing Solutions, Altus Assessments, Certelligence, Digital Wave, Internet Testing Systems, and PSI Services.

Story continues

Dr. Hawkins stated, "The quality of the ABMS Conference 2021 presenters and sessions is exceptional, and I expect that all participants will be inspired and will gain new knowledge, skills, and resources that will impact their work and that of their organizations and institutions."

To register for ABMS Conference 2021, visit the conference web site. Registration is $249.

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is the leading not-for profit organization overseeing physician certification in the United States. ABMS supports 24 Member Boards that develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physician specialists, all dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve. More than 920,000 physicians are certified in one or more of 40 specialties and 87 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abms-to-host-abms-conference-2021-virtually-building-on-success-of-last-years-first-virtual-conference-301355987.html

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties