U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.50
    +20.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,468.00
    +126.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,806.00
    +71.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.40
    +10.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.34
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5050
    -0.0430 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,683.09
    -1,084.30 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.15
    -19.71 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

ABN AMRO announces €500 million share buyback programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ABN AMRO
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABN.AS

ABN AMRO announces €500 million share buyback programme

ABN AMRO announced today the start of a share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase depositary receipts and ordinary shares of ABN AMRO Bank N.V., with a maximum total value of €500 million and for a number of shares not exceeding the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 21 April 2021 (10% of the issued shares).

The share buyback programme will commence on February 10th 2022 and is expected to end no later than June 2022. The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of ABN AMRO.

“ABN AMRO intends to provide an attractive return to shareholders and this buyback is an important milestone’ says Robert Swaak, CEO ABN AMRO Bank. ‘We made good progress on our strategic agenda, including the rapid wind-down of non-core activities, strengthening our digital foundation, and progressing on our remediation programmes. Although the environment was challenging our capital ratios strengthened during the year which gave us confidence to release additional capital to shareholders. With this programme we are adding share buybacks as an instrument to manage our capital position.”

ABN AMRO’s CET1 ratio was 16.3% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. The capital required for the announced share buyback programme has been reserved and is already excluded from year-end capital ratios. The ECB has approved the share buyback programme, which will be executed within the limitations of the existing authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 21 April 2021 and in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation.“

NLFI as majority shareholder will participate in the buyback pro-rata to its current holding of 56.3% of shares and depository receipts via off-market transactions, thereby maintaining its relative stake in the company.

ABN AMRO has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with a financial intermediary to conduct the open market buyback. ABN AMRO will provide weekly updates on the progress of the programme via a press release and on the Investor Relations section of the ABN AMRO website https://www.abnamro.com/en/home/information/share-buyback-programme

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900

ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • Alibaba Jumps as SoftBank Denies Involvement in Stock Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped in Hong Kong as SoftBank Group Corp. said it wasn’t involved in the Chinese tech giant’s filing of additional American depositary shares, allaying investor fears that the firm’s largest shareholder might be looking to cash out. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are making big gains in today's trading. The company's share price was up roughly 10% in the daily session as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite index was up approximately 1%, and the S&P 500 index was up roughly 0.7%.

  • JPMorgan Strategists See Sure-Fire Sign It’s Time to Buy Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists have identified what they say is a near bulletproof indicator to strengthen their argument that stock markets are poised to rally.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe bu

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • Lyft tops earnings estimates, stock fluctuates after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Lyft's most recent quarterly earnings.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • Velodyne Lidar stock surges after Amazon investment

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the recent stock surge in sensor maker Velodyne after Amazon invests in the company.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.