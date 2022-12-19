U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1 billion Tier 2 instrument (XS1346254573)

ABN AMRO announces call of EUR 1 billion Tier 2 instrument (XS1346254573)

With reference to the Terms and Conditions of the EUR 1 billion Callable Resettable Dated Subordinated Notes due 18th January 2028 callable in January 2023 under the Programme for the issuance of Medium Term Notes of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. with ISIN XS1346254573 ABN AMRO announces to exercise its right to redeem these Notes in full on 18th of January 2023. Trading will be suspended as of 16th of January 2023.

ABN AMRO Press Office
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900

ABN AMRO Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


 

