U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,940.25
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,865.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,263.00
    -19.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.82
    -0.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.90
    +10.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    +0.38 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.39 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4880
    +0.2960 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,445.82
    +247.88 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.45
    +4.37 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,707.66
    +13.17 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

ABN AMRO CFO Lars Kramer to step down on 30 April 2023

ABN AMRO
·1 min read
ABN AMRO
ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO CFO Lars Kramer to step down on 30 April 2023

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Lars Kramer, has decided to step down from his position and leave ABN AMRO on 30 April 2023 to pursue another opportunity outside ABN AMRO. The succession process of finding a new Chief Financial Officer has been initiated.

Robert Swaak, CEO of ABN AMRO: ‘I would like to thank Lars for his leadership and the hard work he has done for ABN AMRO. I see his leaving as a regretted loss for the bank, though at the same time I respect his choice to pursue this option outside our bank. Until his departure Lars will be fully committed to ABN AMRO to ensure a smooth transition. I wish him all the best on his future career path.”

Lars Kramer: ‘I am excited about this new opportunity in my career, but at the same time I will be sad to leave so many strong and dedicated professionals I’ve had the pleasure of working with. ABN AMRO has an inspiring purpose and a clear strategy, and I believe all the levers of success are present to deliver value for all our stakeholders. I am convinced that ABN AMRO will continue to be successful as a personal bank in the digital age.’

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900

ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
Head of Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282

 

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Several Top Rivian Executives Depart the Electric-Vehicle Startup

    The departures of executives, including Rivian’s supply-chain head, have come amid the company missing 2022 production targets.

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    After the bear market of 2022 slammed the share prices of most companies, now is a particularly opportune time to identify passive income stocks while they're cheap. With that in mind, let's investigate three stocks that could help you shore up your passive income streams. Pharma company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a screaming buy because of its proven ability to keep commercializing new medicines year after year.

  • Informatica is cutting 450 workers and named a new CFO

    Little more than a year after it returned to Wall Street, Informatica Inc. is laying off 450 employees and replacing its chief financial officer.

  • LVMH's Arnault tightens family grip as daughter becomes Dior CEO

    PARIS (Reuters) -LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault tightened his family's grip on the luxury goods empire on Wednesday, putting his daughter Delphine in charge of one of its leading labels, Christian Dior, in a management revamp. The world's largest luxury group also replaced long-time Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke with Pietro Beccari, head of Dior since 2018. "Both are well respected; logical promotions within the group," said Credit Suisse analyst Natasha Brilliant.

  • WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman

    Nick Khan will serve as the new WWE CEO, the entertainment firm added. Vince McMahon, 77, returned to the board last week and elected himself and two former co-presidents and directors Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to the board.

  • Spruce Power Picks Christian Fong As Next CEO

    Spruce Power Holding Corp (NYSE: SPRU) has appointed President and Director Christian Fong as its Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2023. Fong will succeed Eric Tech, who will remain on the Board of Directors. Fong has over fifteen years of executive leadership experience in the power and energy industry. Fong assumed leadership of Spruce Power in 2017, where he built Spruce into the largest privately held residential solar owner/operator in North America. Outgoing CEO Eric Tech add

  • WWE Board Elects Vince McMahon Executive Chairman

    The unanimous vote came less than a week after the former chief executive returned to the company and ousted several directors.

  • good natured Products Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

    good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kerry Biggs to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective January 9, 2023.

  • Rockville’s RegenxBio promotes 2 senior executives as it enters ‘next phase of growth’

    RegenxBio Inc. is making changes in its executive ranks as it enters what its CEO calls “the next phase of growth.” The Rockville biotech, which is developing treatments for retinal and neurodegenerative diseases, said this week it has expanded the roles of two executives within the C-suite. Curran Simpson, chief technology and operations officer, has been promoted to chief operating officer — a position that will also absorb his existing duties.

  • Rite Aid CEO is out, interim named

    Chairman Bruce Bodaken said the retail pharmacy company's board determined, and Donigan Heyward agreed, that "now is the right time to identify the next leader of the business.”

  • Texas Roadhouse names new president

    Texas Roadhouse Inc. (Nasdaq: TXRH) has a new president. Gina Tobin, former chief learning and culture officer, is stepping into the new leadership role, the Louisville-based public company announced Monday. Tobin, a 27-year veteran of Texas Roadhouse, has served in a variety of roles throughout her career at Texas Roadhouse, including as a managing partner, market partner, vice president of training and most recently in the company's C-suite.

  • Alcoa Appoints New CFO Amid Executive Reshuffle

    Alcoa Corp. named a new finance chief amid a wider executive reshuffle as the aluminum producer faces soaring energy costs and volatile prices.

  • David Yurman Hires Chief Marketing Officer From Estée Lauder

    The jeweler has announced a new CMO as part of a broader executive overhaul.

  • Pason Announces Appointment of Ken Mullen

    Pason Systems Inc. (TSX: PSI) ("Pason" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Mullen to its board of directors. Mr. Mullen has over 25 years of experience holding various executive and director positions with public and private energy and energy services companies. He is currently engaged as a dealing representative with Barometer Capital Management Inc. and was previously the co-founder and President & CEO of Savanna Energy Services Corp. Prior to this, he was President

  • Tektronix names new president

    Tektronix is a mainstay in the Oregon tech industry. Its parent company Fortive Corp. has named a longtime exec as its new president.

  • Emergent BioSolutions initiates layoffs, leadership and structural changes to cut costs

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is reshuffling leadership, consolidating certain functions and laying off about 5% of its workers in a bid to cut costs and focus on key business units. The Gaithersburg company said Monday it’s initiating an “organizational restructuring plan” that will position it to focus on its commercial and medical countermeasures products — its drugs and vaccines that protect against public health threats — as well as its contract development and manufacturing services. The changes involve eliminating 132 positions and consolidating its research, product development and clinical teams into a new function dubbed Science and Development, or S&D. A company spokesperson confirmed Monday to the Washington Business Journal that the layoffs will affect “a variety of roles,” including some that previously sat within the company’s research and development function, which is now part of S&D. Most of the eliminated jobs are in Maryland and California, he added, declining to comment further about the restructuring beyond the press release.

  • Uniper CEO to resign due to government takeover

    Uniper Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach plans to resign this year due to the nationalisation of the embattled utility by the German government, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday. Maubach and Chief Operating Officer David Bryson are exercising their special right of termination in the event of a change of ownership and are planning to step down, Uniper said. They will both continue performing their duties until suitable replacements have been appointed, it said, adding that the supervisory board has already begun the succession process.

  • Novavax’s stock rallies after the company names new CEO

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX) were up about 9% in trading on Monday after the company said John Jacobs will take over as president and CEO on Jan. 23. Jacobs, the former president and CEO of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.

  • Hear from ON Co-CEO, Marc Maurer & Martin Hoffmann, Co-CEO & CFO Live at ICR Conference

    IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference with the CO-CEOs of ON, a company that focuses on performance apparel and empowering all to run on clouds. The […]

  • Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan Leaves Drugstore Chain

    The drugstore chain named board member Elizabeth Burr as interim CEO as it looks for a permanent successor.