U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.51
    -0.78 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.20
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8130
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,896.07
    +2,096.41 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,358.05
    +60.32 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

ABN AMRO compensates consumers who paid too much interest on revolving consumer credits with floating rates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ABN AMRO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ABN AMRO compensates consumers who paid too much interest on revolving consumer credits with floating rates

ABN AMRO and the Dutch Consumers’ Association have reached agreement on a compensation scheme for consumers who paid too much interest on their revolving consumer credits. This scheme offers a solution for all clients involved. The first clients will be compensated before the end of this year. Certain details of the compensation scheme will be worked out in the near future.

Rectification for clients
David Minderhoud, responsible for consumer credit at ABN AMRO: “At certain times, clients should have been able to expect the floating interest rate on their revolving consumer credit to move in line with the market rate. Where this did not happen sufficiently, we will rectify the situation. The compensation scheme covers the period as from 1 January 2008 and applies to various revolving consumer credit facilities offered by ABN AMRO, ALFAM and ICS. Under the scheme, which we developed together with the Dutch Consumers’ Association, we will recalculate the interest due and compensate clients. We’re starting this week and expect to compensate the first clients before the end of this year.”

Sandra Molenaar, Director of the Dutch Consumers’ Association: “We’ve had some constructive discussions with each other. The talks were tough at times, but the result is a good arrangement. ABN AMRO is taking responsibility for its actions, and we’re pleased about that – and in particular that the bank will reach out to the affected clients.

Provision
ABN AMRO has provided around EUR 250 million(1) for the interest to be compensated and the costs incurred in carrying out the scheme. The ABN AMRO website presents a full list of the credit facilities that are covered by the scheme. Approximately 15% of all clients with a revolving credit facility in scope are eligible for compensation. ABN AMRO expects to compensate every client concerned by the end of 2022. The vast majority of the clients will receive compensation of between EUR 50 and EUR 1,750.

Kifid ruling
The Dutch financial services complaints authority Kifid previously ruled that a number of banks, including ABN AMRO, did not follow market rates sufficiently when calculating the interest rates. In the past few months, ABN AMRO has investigated which clients were affected. David Minderhoud: “Together with the Dutch Consumers’ Association, we have explored how we can resolve this matter in the best way possible for all clients involved.” The Kifid Appeals Board ruling is the basis for the compensation scheme.

More information
ABN AMRO will contact all clients who currently have this facility and are eligible for compensation; these clients need not take any action. Clients who in the past had a revolving credit facility that is covered by the scheme can notify the bank on the ABN AMRO website www.abnamo.nl/compensatie. More information on the scheme is also available on the website.

(1) Of this EUR 250 million, EUR 30 million has already been provided for. The additional provision for the third quarter amounts to approximately EUR 220 million.


More information
ABN AMRO Press Office
Ariën Bikker
Tel + 31 (0)20 6288900
Email pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com

ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
Tel +31 (0)20 6282282
Email investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why bitcoin, ethereum prices are climbing higher

    Crypto assets tend to be highly volatile, with prices that pingpong around on the latest speculation.

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $5,000 Into $50,000 (or More) by 2035

    As you may have rightly guessed, Novavax has been gaining buzz for its experimental coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. In a March-published U.K. study, this vaccine generated a vaccine efficacy (VE) of 89.7%. Novavax will likely gain emergency use authorization in the U.S., U.K., and Europe in the coming months.

  • Ark Invest Tesla Stock Price Target May Be Outrageous, But Elon Musk Says It Is Worth $3,000 A Share 'If They Execute Really Well'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has told its employees that he agrees with Cathie Wood-led ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $3,000 a share "if they execute really well". What Happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said that her base case on Tesla is $3,000 a share. "Our estimate for Tesla's success has gone up. The main reason for that is their market share. So instead of going down from year-end 2017 to today, it has actually gone up fairly dramatically," Woo

  • Bitcoin Price Pump Movement Grows Ahead of El Salvador’s Adoption

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing movement on social media is calling for people to buy small amounts of Bitcoin in support of El Salvador’s plan to make the token legal tender.Users on platforms including Twitter and Reddit are discussing plans to buy $30 worth of Bitcoin en masse on Sept. 7 to mark El Salvador’s Bitcoin law coming into effect. The potential coordinated price pump echoes previous online campaigns targeting meme stocks like GameStop Corp. El Salvador has begun installing Bitcoin ATMs to

  • Guinea Coup May Affect Aluminum Supply

    Sep.05 -- A unit of Guinea’s military seized power and suspended the constitution. The move is destabilizing the West African nation that’s a key source of bauxite, the raw material used to make alumina and eventually aluminum. Phoebe Sedgman reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer By 2024

    Packing your portfolio with rapidly growing stocks is key, but it's all too easy to buy growth stocks that fizzle out after a couple of quarters. All three of the healthcare companies I'll discuss today are highly successful, and they're also escalating their revenue-making potential by building on their difficult-to-imitate products. While the largest gains will go to investors who hold these innovative companies for years, they're also moving quickly enough to make the time between now and 2024 quite exciting, so let's dive in.

  • Dividend Investors: 3 High-Yield Stocks for a Low-Yield World

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is down to a 20-year low of less than 1.3%. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): Finding a fat yield is easier than finding a great company that happens to have a fat yield.

  • What August's record breaking month for crypto flows means for bitcoin

    The crypto market looked like a rising tide for all coins last month, but growth across the asset class hasn’t been equal.

  • 3 Top AI Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Looking for a great way to invest in artificial intelligence? Nicholas Rossolillo (DigitalOcean): I was first drawn to this stock because of its focus on small businesses and aspiring digital entrepreneurs. Cloud computing and all of its ancillary tech like AI (which is often handled at a remote data center and delivered via an internet connection) can be expensive to implement -- and tricky to figure out how to make work.

  • Investors love to boast about their great stock picks, but beware of those who use fancy math to calculate their gains

    After more than 40 years of rigorously auditing the performance of investment advisers, I have learned that over the long term, buying and holding an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 (SPX) or other broad index nearly always comes out ahead of all other attempts to do better, such as market timing or picking particular stocks, ETFs and mutual funds. What I wanted to measure was how these newsletter portfolios performed in the immediately succeeding year.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • Should You Invest in AMC Stock Right Now?

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has many investors curious. The stock inspires many headlines, and AMC is a source of frequent discussion on social media sites and discussion forums. AMC stock is up nearly 2,000% in 2021, and it has some people asking themselves if they are missing out on the ride of a lifetime.

  • Stocks, Futures Up as Traders Mull Taper Outlook: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Monday amid an ongoing rally in Japan sparked by the planned exit of the prime minister and as traders mulled slower U.S. hiring that may delay a reduction in Federal Reserve stimulus.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge climbed for a seventh session, the longest streak since January. Japan closed up more than 1% to a 31-year high on hopes of better pandemic management and more spending by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s successor. U.S. and European equity futures

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • GameStop, Moderna, Home Depot, Kroger, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    GameStop, Lululemon, Kroger, Analog Devices, Moderna, Danaher, and Home Depot report earnings or host investor days this week. Plus, inflation data and the Fed’s beige book.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Why Sea Limited Surged by 22.5% in August

    Sea Limited reported a stellar set of earnings for its fiscal 2021 second quarter, continuing its impressive growth streak. Garena's massively popular hit game Free Fire continued to be the highest-grossing game in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India and achieved a record of over 150 million peak daily active users during the quarter. Sea Limited continues with its aggressive expansion plans.

  • 2 Ways to Profit From China's Growth (Without Chinese Stocks)

    In the past, it seemed easy to profit from China's growth by investing in well-known companies like Alibaba. China has been reining in its top tech companies with antitrust probes, fines for unapproved acquisitions, a new data protection law, and tighter restrictions for the e-commerce, education, and online gaming industries. All that pressure makes it tough to recommend buying any Chinese stocks.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China

    EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 3. The global semiconductor shortage was back in the headlines following warnings by EV makers, and after a brief pause, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car chatter grew louder during the week. Here are the key developments from the EV space: Tesla Delays & Model 2 Budget Car: Tesla announced three delays during the week. Elon Musk relayed through a tweet the full-self driving, or FSD, beta 10 will roll out next Friday, a week later than the previ

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.9m in the last 12 months

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in International Business...