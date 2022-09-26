U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,678.50
    -30.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,469.00
    -200.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,277.25
    -99.50 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,671.30
    -14.80 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.50
    -1.24 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.60
    -11.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.39 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9640
    -0.0048 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +2.57 (+9.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0604
    -0.0252 (-2.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9800
    +0.6600 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,738.94
    -287.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.48
    -15.06 (-3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

ABN AMRO intends to appoint Carsten Bittner as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

ABN AMRO
·1 min read
ABN AMRO
ABN AMRO

ABN AMRO intends to appoint Carsten Bittner as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

The Supervisory Board of ABN AMRO intends to appoint Carsten Bittner (Lippstadt, Germany 1971) as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer (CI&TO) and member of the Executive Board (ExBo) for a period of four years as of 1 January 2023, subject to approval by the European Central Bank (ECB). ABN AMRO will convene an extraordinary general meeting to introduce Carsten Bittner prior to his actual appointment.

Carsten Bittner is currently Chief Technology Officer at Commerzbank AG. Before joining Commerzbank, he held various management positions at international media and services group Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA and Accenture.

ABN AMRO CEO Robert Swaak: 'I am very much looking forward to the arrival of Carsten Bittner. Carsten is an authority on IT and innovation strategy and has a strong track record as a leader in complex commercial organisations in change. He will be central to ABN AMRO’s strategy to become a personal bank in a digital age with a strong focus on our clients.'

Carsten Bittner holds German nationality, is married and has two children. He holds a PhD as an economist from the University of Karlsruhe.

ABN AMRO Press Relations                                       ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Jarco de Swart                                                              Ferdinand Vaandrager             
Media Relations & Public Affairs                                   Investor Relations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com                                  investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900                                                           +31 20 6282282

This press release has been published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).


