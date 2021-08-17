U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.51
    -40.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,297.33
    -328.07 (-0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,607.11
    -186.66 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.29
    -36.13 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.13
    -0.16 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.30
    -6.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0063 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2670
    +0.0100 (+0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0107 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6030
    +0.3230 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,774.36
    -556.91 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.14
    -21.21 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

ABOG Appoints New Board of Directors Members, Division Chairs, Members of Subspecialty Divisions, and Public Member

American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
·2 min read

Dallas, TX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four new Board of Directors Members, one Public Member, three new subspecialty Division Chairs, and four new Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) were appointed earlier this year and began their terms on July 1, 2021. The Chairs will also serve as ex-officio subspecialty representatives on the Board of Directors. The positions are as follows:

Board of Directors, New Members

Seine Chiang, MD
Professor
Chief, Women’s Health Division
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Washington School of Medicine

Marlene M. Corton, MD, MSCS
Professor
Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Division
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
University of Texas Southwestern Medical School

Abimbola O. Famuyide, MBBS
Professor
Chair
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science

Jeanne S. Sheffield, MD
Professor
Director, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Division
Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Board of Directors, New Public Member

Megham Twiss, MAT, MDiv, MA
Director of GME Operations, Accreditation, and Innovation
Office of Graduate Medical Education
UChicago Medicine

New Board of Directors Members and Chairs of Subspecialty Divisions

Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Matthew D. Barber, MD, MHS
E.C. Hamblen Professor and Chair
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Duke University School of Medicine

Gynecologic Oncology

Steven Plaxe, MD
Professor
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences
University of California San Diego School of Medicine

Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Mary E. Norton, MD
Professor
Chief, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Division
Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences Department
University of California, San Francisco

New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

Lieschen H. Quiroz, MD
Professor
Section Chief, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reproductive Surgery
Medical Director OU Physicians Women's Pelvic and Bladder Health
Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
The University of Oklahoma College of Medicine

Felicia L. Lane, MD
Professor
Vice Chair, Clinical Affairs
Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Program Director, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship
Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology
University of California at Irvine School of Medicine

Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Michael M. Frumovitz, MD, MPH
Professor
Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, Division of Surgery
Associate Chief Patient Experience Officer
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Lynn L. Simpson, MD
Hillary Rodham Clinton Professor of Women's Health
Chief, Maternal Fetal Medicine Division
Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology
Columbia University

About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.

# # #

CONTACT: Sandra Hodgson American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology 214-871-1619 shodgson@abog.org


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Fell off a Cliff Monday

    Such was the case with ambitious biotech Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN), which saw its share price decline by a queasy 42% on Monday following continued fallout from a very discouraging communication from the FDA. A few hours short of market close on Friday, Sesen Bio announced that it received a Complete Response Letter from the healthcare regulator about its leading drug candidate, Vicineum. The FDA was the bearer of bad news, informing that company that it could not approve Vicineum "in its present form."

  • Doctor explains why COVID-19 cases are rising among children

    Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine Adjunct Professor Dr. Marcos Sanchez-Gonzalez joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19.&nbsp;

  • Why Carnival Stock Kept Dropping Monday

    Last week, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) announced that it had a COVID-19 outbreak involving 27 people on one of its operating cruise ships. The drop continued today, even after the company put out updated safety protocols over the weekend. Carnival shares dropped another 4% early Monday, but the stock pared its decline and remained down slightly more than 2% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • Booster Doses Could Come Soon as Delta Spreads Across U.S.

    Biden administration officials reportedly plan to recommend booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines to most Americans eight months after they received their second dose.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. have all been found to be highly effective. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.RELATED: If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be

  • The U.S. is reportedly preparing to give COVID-19 booster shots for everyone who qualifies

    All Americans may soon qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot, according to multiple media reports, as the number of new cases continues to rise above pre-vaccination levels.

  • U.S. children covid hospitalizations hit ‘highest levels we’ve ever seen’: Doctor

    Dr. Cedric Dark, Assistant Professor at Baylor College of Medicine & Board Member with Doctors for America, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Pfizer Stock Heats Up On Booster Shot OK, But Is It A Buy Amid Its Climax-Run?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company won authorization to offer Covid vaccine booster shots to immunocompromised people?

  • U.S. Poised for Boosters; New Zealand in Lockdown: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government is poised to being offering booster shots as soon as next month, with the country facing a renewed wave of infections fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant.New Zealand, which has run a successful Covid elimination strategy, will enter a lockdown after reporting its first community transmission since February. Switzerland recorded its biggest jump in infections in months, and the government has redoubled efforts to get more people vaccinated. South Af

  • If you’re getting a 3rd shot of the COVID vaccine, here is where to go in the Triangle

    Here are details of how to get the third shot in the Triangle after the CDC recommends it for those who are immunocompromised.

  • NOVN: Hard to Top Novan’s Big June: Study Readouts, Capital Raise & Russell Inclusion

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:NOVN READ THE FULL NOVN RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 12, 2021, Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) reported second quarter financial results in a press release concurrent with the filing of Form 10-Q . A conference call and webcast with supporting presentation was also held to update investors on financial and operational results. The period included

  • Psyched: Atai Launches 'Salvia Divinorum' Subsidiary, Mindset, Psilera and Wesana's Preclinical Trials, Origin Raises $5M

    Atai Life Sciences Launches New Salvia Divinorum Subsidiary Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) announced the launch of a new subsidiary that will research Salvinorin A, the active compound in salvia divinorum, a hallucinogenic herb native to Central America. Revixia Life Sciences is the newest addition to Atai’s portfolio. The companies expect to begin clinical trials on Salvinorin A in the second half of 2022. Salvinorin A has been described as a dissociative psychedelic that differs from “class

  • Formerly Conjoined Twin Gives Birth to Daughter at Hospital Where She Was Separated from Sister

    "It feels like full circle since my mom had us here," Charity Lincoln Gutierrez-Vazquez said of welcoming daughter Alora

  • Here's What This Label Expansion Means for AstraZeneca Investors

    The recent decision by the EMA to approve Forxiga for the treatment of chronic kidney disease is a huge boost for the pharmaceutical company.

  • ACHV: ORCA-2 Fully Enrolled

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ACHV READ THE FULL ACHV RESEARCH REPORT Second Quarter 2021 Results Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) reported second quarter results in a press release and held a conference call after market close on August 12, 2021. The company concurrently filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC. Highlights for the second quarter ended June 30 th and to-date include: ➢

  • Gritstone secures funding for COVID-19 vaccine against variants

    Gritstone's vaccine is based on self-amplifying mRNA technology, which uses the body's own machinery to make antigenic protein rather than injecting the antigen into the body. Under the agreement, CEPI, which co-leads the COVAX vaccine sharing facility, will fund an early stage study evaluating the program's vaccine in convalescent, and HIV positive patients. The trial is expected to start before the end of 2021, Gritstone said.

  • Florida mom says newborn died after officers ignored her during jail delivery

    A Florida woman is demanding justice after her newborn baby died shortly after the infant was delivered in a jail […] The post Florida mom says newborn died after officers ignored her during jail delivery appeared first on TheGrio.

  • What companies should know before making Covid-19 vaccination of staff compulsory

    While employers want to keep workers safe and curb the spread of Covid-19, there are various factors to bear in mind before introducing mandatory vaccines for staff.

  • Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

    With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Yo

  • Is Fulcrum Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    To say the phase 1 results of FTX-6058, Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (FULC) potential treatment for sickle cell disease (SCD) excited investors would be a serious understatement. Shares took off by over 180% last week as the drug displayed signs it could be beneficial for those suffering from SCD, a rare disease and one with a high unmet medical need. The candidate is based on Fulcrum’s proprietary FulcrumSeek technology, a pioneering method for the discovery of new drugs. In the early-stage testing, h