Abolish ‘ludicrous’ tourist tax before Paris Olympics, Hunt told

Retailers have protested against Rishi Sunak's decision to scrap the VAT break for tourists - Paul Grover

Jeremy Hunt must abolish the “ludicrous” tourist tax before the Paris Olympics or risk Britain missing out on a European spending boom, luxury retail bosses have warned.

In an open letter to the Chancellor, retail chiefs warned that France is poised to lure spending away from the UK this summer during the Olympics unless Mr Hunt reintroduces tax-free shopping for tourists in his upcoming Budget.

Sacha Zackariya, chief executive of tax refund group Prosegur ChangeGroup, said: “It was ludicrous to introduce this penalty on the sector just as it desperately needed to recover from the pandemic, and it has held back thousands of businesses who rely on tourism.

“This damaging tax must be eradicated at the Budget in March and the previous simple tax refund solution brought back before this summer’s Olympics in Paris.”

The letter was signed by more than 400 business leaders, including the designer Sir Paul Smith and the chief executives of the Royal Opera House, Burberry, Harvey Nichols and Jimmy Choo.

Mr Zackariya’s comments came as the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) published new estimates that suggested Britain has been dealt a greater-than-expected blow from the tourist tax.

The think tank said the policy cost Britain £11.1bn in lost GDP last year, £400m more than previous expectations of £10.7bn.

Tom Athron, chief executive of Fortnum & Mason, warned in November that the retailer was preparing for a difficult summer. He said tourists who might have chosen to come to London during the Paris Olympics for a shopping trip without the tourist tax were now likely to choose to buy their designer goods on the Continent. Unlike in the UK, tourists can still claim back VAT on purchases in countries including France, Italy and Spain.

It comes after recent research revealed tourists were still coming to London’s shopping hubs but were not spending. Earlier this month, Mulberry blamed the tourist tax for contributing to a slump in revenues after it closed its Bond Street store last year.

The Treasury has previously argued that restoring VAT-free shopping would cost Britain around £2bn a year at a time, thwarting moves to pay down debt.

However, Mr Hunt recently said he would continue to accept representations and consider this new information carefully, amid concerns British brands are being hardest hit by the measure.

Insiders suggested this could be taken to mean that the Treasury would be looking again at the policy for the spring Budget.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We keep all taxes under review and recognise the value that retailers bring to Britain. That is why we announced a £4.3bn business rates package at Autumn Statement to support businesses and the high street.

“VAT-free shopping remains available for all non-UK visitors buying items in store and having them sent directly to their overseas address.”

