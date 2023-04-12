Abolish our penal anti-family tax system

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 23: Chairman of the 'Vote Leave' campaign, former cabinet minister Nigel Lawson speaks to guests at Chatham House on February 23, 2016 in London, England. Chatham House is hosting a series of members events aimed at presenting the central themes of the 'In or Out' of Europe campaigns. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

The late Nigel Lawson was, in many ways, an economist’s Chancellor of the Exchequer.

He understood economics, and that understanding was reflected in his policies. He simplified the tax system and abolished the top rates of income tax. While lowering taxes annoyed his political opponents given tax cuts were viewed as benefiting the rich, he also took on better-off vested interests.

Big business disapproved of his removal of the first-year expensing of investment costs against taxable profits – and the policy was reversed in the last Budget with the support of business lobbies.

The better-off middle classes were not happy with the abolition of life insurance premium relief (which also applied to savings products).

Lawson also had disputes with Margaret Thatcher. Oddly, in the most famous two disagreements, his political antennae seemed sharper than his economic judgements. Lawson opposed the Community Charge (or poll tax), and lowered interest rates to keep the value of sterling down against the Deutschmark as capital flooded into the country in the late 1980s. The latter led to catastrophic inflation and then recession.

But there was also a third major disagreement between Thatcher and Lawson at the end of the 1980s, on taxation and family policy.

Our current tax system, a legacy of Lawson’s reforms, effectively treats people as if they live as independent individuals rather than in the social context of a family. This means that households with identical incomes pay very different amounts of tax depending on the split of earnings between the two main adults.

For example, a single-earner household with an income of £30,000, in the 2021-22 tax year, would have paid about £3,500 more in tax and national insurance than if the earnings were split equally between them: that is the equivalent of the net income from about 14 weeks’ work at the minimum wage.

The position of households on middle to higher incomes is even more egregious. A household with a gross income of £70,000, equally split between the two main earners, would have roughly the same disposable income as a single-earner family with a gross income of £84,000.

The dual-earner couple would pay no higher-rate tax whereas the single-earner couple would pay higher-rate tax on over one-third of their income as well as losing all their child benefit entitlement.

This system, though Lawson implemented it, was not what he wanted. It followed a disagreement between him and Mrs Thatcher, and Lawson later wrote in his memoirs that he wanted tax allowances to be freely transferable between husband and wife.

Under the Lawson plan, all families on the same income would have paid the same amount of tax regardless of the split of earnings between the main adults in the family. Families with an uneven split of incomes, or where one parent looks after children or cares for an elderly relative, would not be discriminated against.

In effect, this is how the tax systems work in France, Germany and in many other countries, though the practical details differ. In Germany, for example, the tax system has a principle of “income splitting” by which the tax of a married couple is determined by halving their combined income, working out the tax that a single person would pay on half of the combined income and then doubling the total tax.

This achieves a similar result to allowing one member of a couple to transfer unused tax allowances to the other. Couples can elect to be taxed as single persons if they wish. This might be convenient for privacy or other reasons, especially if the partners have similar incomes.

There are also tax allowances for children in Germany and France. Indeed, it would make sense for the UK to reintroduce tax allowances for children and to reform means-tested benefits so that people are not simultaneously paying tax and receiving welfare benefits, thus becoming, absurdly, trapped in two labyrinthine systems that are expensive to administer.

Our system certainly makes a dent in disposable incomes. According to the latest report published by Christian Action Research and Education (CARE), the overall UK tax burden on single-earner families at the average wage is, remarkably, around 40 per cent greater even than that in France and far higher than in Germany.

It should be said that economists are not united on this issue and the two seminal reports on the UK tax system, by Meade in 1978 and Mirrlees in 2011, brushed it under the carpet. Some argue that transferable tax allowances within families give people an artificial incentive to form households together.

However, for those on low incomes, this is simply not true. The maths is complicated but, because welfare benefits are withdrawn as household incomes rise, whilst tax assessments are based on an individual’s income, there is a strong financial disincentive for couples to stay apart in our current system – or, at least, to not commit by marrying.

This is especially so if only one of them works. We surely see the results of this situation in the statistics on family formation, fertility and the number of families where there are children but no father in the home.

Politicians may lament that so many couples defer starting families, yet the combination of a punitive family tax system and the persistent failure to tackle housing is acting as a strong incentive.

Combined with recent changes to childcare funding, which in time will see the taxpayer fund 30 “free” hours for all children from the age of nine months, it strongly looks like policymakers view staying home to look after family as a bad thing.

When Lawson retired, he continued to make the case for a tax system based on family income by supporting the regular publications of CARE on the taxation of families in the OECD. Not long before the former Chancellor’s death, there was a significant flurry of activity on the issue, including a letter calling for a review of family taxation signed by Members of Parliament, including four former cabinet ministers.

There is good reason for reform. Our tax system actively discriminates against families where an adult stays at home or works part time whilst caring for children or elderly relatives.

For those on low incomes, it discriminates against family formation. It is as if the state believes that family formation and caring for children or relatives in the family setting should be discouraged. With a demographic timebomb ticking, it ought to question its motives.

Philip Booth is professor of finance, public policy and ethics at St. Mary’s University, Twickenham