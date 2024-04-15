Abolishing stamp duty loophole will put 60,000 jobs at risk, Hunt warned

Jeremy Hunt announced the abolition of tax relief for bulk purchases of properties in the March Budget - Jessica Taylor/AFP

Plans to abolish a stamp duty loophole will worsen the UK’s housing crisis, property experts have warned.

In a letter to the Chancellor, trade bodies and property firms said they were “deeply concerned” about government plans to cut tax relief in July for bulk purchases of properties.

Jeremy Hunt announced the abolition of multiple dwellings relief in the Budget, citing widespread abuse and a lack of “strong evidence” that the tax break supported investment in the private rental sector.

Scrapping the relief will raise £385m per year for the Treasury by 2028-29, according to official estimates.

However dozens of real estate groups, including the British Property Federation and investment firm CBRE, have said that its removal could result in between 13,000 and 25,000 homes not being built. They added that the development of these properties would have supported up to 60,000 jobs.

Multiple dwellings relief was introduced in 2011 to boost investment in the private rental sector. It allows a buyer of two or more properties to pay stamp duty tax on the average price of both properties, which can lead to significant savings.

According to the letter seen by The Telegraph, increasing the tax burden would hurt large-scale investment in new rental homes.

This is because new properties built for renting are appraised based on the value they could be sold for, reflecting any costs the buyer would have to pay, including stamp duty.

The signatories said removing the tax break would therefore discourage the building of new homes. They urged the treasury to retain the tax break for large-scale residential property acquisitions.

An external evaluation for the Government found that 51pc of multiple dwellings relief claims were made by private individuals buying properties for personal use.

But the signators argued that this evaluation “missed the larger and more significant point of just how important it is to be able to plan development on the basis that [multiple dwellings relief] will be available in the future”.

An HM Treasury spokesman said: “Our decision to abolish multiple dwellings relief follows an external evaluation that found there was no strong evidence it was supporting investment in the private rented sector. Over half the total claims of the relief were from private individuals and HMRC also found a high number of abusive claims.

“Investors buying six or more properties in a single transaction can still pay the non-residential rates of stamp duty land tax, and we continue to engage with the build-to-rent sector to understand concerns.”

